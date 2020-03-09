Strategy Management Software Market was estimated to be US$ 1,104.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,522.1 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the Forecast Period

Global strategy management software market is expected to gain significant lift with the escalation in the adoption of strategy management software among organizations in order to manage and centrally administer their overall workflow. This software assist organizations in providing real-time goal management and increase their velocity through dynamic short-range goals or goal-aligned execution, objectives and key results (OKRs) along with higher impact coaching and recognition. In addition, major global multinational technology and venture capital fund companies across the globe have increased their investments in the solutions offered by major market participants, which is expected to increase the adoption of strategy management software market. For instance, in 2017, Floodgate Fund, LP and Microsoft funded Workboard, a provider of active strategy management software. With this funding, these companies tend to support market participants in accelerating their sales and marketing for their offerings. Thus, such factors are projected to contribute in the growth of strategy management software market.

Strategy management software enables organizations to enhance every point of affiliation with a customer, from targeting and accepting the customer into the organization to monitoring their performance and determining the time to offer new or additional products. In addition, ability of strategy management software to segment customers on the basis of characteristics and apply scorecards for a range of objectives is further supporting organizations in accurate assessment of an individual and to also make decisions in order to achieve goals. Moreover, large enterprises are increasingly adopting strategy management software as it assists them in increasing the number of accepted credit applications with decreased financial risks, thereby enabling them to track their futuristic decisions. Strategy management software also aids in maximizing profit and return on investment by classifying the most profitable decision for each customer interaction along with satisfying self-business goals and operational constraints. Furthermore, key market participants are heavily investing to enhance their existing offerings to meet the varying needs of enterprises, which is further enhancing the growth of strategy management software market. For instance, in 2016, StrategyBlocks launched StrategyBlocks 4.0, a SaaS-based platform for enterprise strategic management that enables enterprises to merge quantitative and qualitative data and link subjective data, such as workplace performance with more structured data. Thus, such factors are anticipated to escalate the adoption of strategy management software and impel the growth of market during the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of strategy management software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global strategy management software market is expected to reach US$ 3,522.1 Mn by 2027 owing to increasing necessity of organizations to centrally administer the overall workflow in order to manage and take effective decisions.

On the basis of type, cloud-based is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period as it enables organizations to link performance reviews directly to organizational strategy, while increasing collaboration, positioning personal performance in the right context for execution, and increasing the level of participation and engagement of employees.

On the basis of organization size, large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018.

Based on platform, desktop segment accounted for the largest market share owing to ability of the software to integrate at desktop level with ease, along with low penetration rate among mobile devices.

On the basis of verticals, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) accounted to hold the largest market share in 2018.

Some of the players operating in the strategy management software market are Anaplan, Inc., Oracle, CASCADE, Planview, Inc., CAMMS, OnStrategy, Quidgest, SAP SE, StrategyBlocks, KAUFMAN, HALL & ASSOCIATES, LLC, ClearPoint Strategy, and Envisio Solutions among others.

Global Strategy Management Software Market:

By Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Platform

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Mobile Devices

Desktop

By Verticals

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

