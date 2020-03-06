Stormwater Management Market with top key players owing to protect scarcity of water around the globe

Stormwater is defined as water that originates from precipitation process in the form of rain, sleet and or melting snow. Stormwater management involves the control of the runoff water from precipitation. The management of stormwater proves to be among the best environmental management practices which are essentially required to prevent damage to persons and property. The management practices also involve in preventing polluted run-off from impacting local water bodies. Hence there has been a rapid boost in the adaption of stormwater management practices owing to its environment and economic benefits amongst industrial and commercial application. Further, a consecutive rise in support from governments and regulatory agencies enhances the stormwater management industry to grow.

The primary cause of adapting stormwater management can be linked with the rising need to manage runoffs associated with flashfloods and intense rains. Storm water runoffs cause significant damage to the public and property. Further, stormwater is also a major source of water contamination, hampering its quality usage. Thus, need for an efficient waste water recycling and management system has fueled the growth of stormwater management market . Although the market for stormwater management is witnessing a trajectory of growth and development, yet limited investments and infrastructure may hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, the high cost of overall stormwater management makes it difficult for the local government bodies to adopt stormwater management. Hence, a rise in inclination of various stakeholders towards adopting innovative stormwater management solutions through extensive research and development.

Stormwater Management Market:

Stormwater Management Market – By Application Commercial and Industrial Residential Municipal

Stormwater Management Market – By Technique Biofiltration Detention and Infiltration Rainwater Harvesting Green Roofs



Stormwater Management Market – By End Use Defense Education Government Healthcare Retail Others (Community, Mixed Use, Etc.)



Stormwater Management Market – By Region North America U.S. Rest of North America Europe France The U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Southern Africa Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



