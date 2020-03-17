Science
Stores have to close – losses of 1.15 billion euros per day are expected
Shops lose 1 every day, 15 Billion euro
German trade is facing difficult times. In an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, the head of the trade association, Stefan Genth, calculates what losses are impending if most of the shops are closed. “In the non-food area fall 1 every day, 15 billion euros in sales gone, “he told the newspaper. In his opinion, the federal government's aid packages are insufficient. A wave of bankruptcies threatens the trade.
Tom Hanks leaves hospital
Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have the hospital in the Australian state of Queensland five days after a positive test rely on the corona virus, as reported by the magazine “People”. The couple are now in a rented house in Australia, where it remains under quarantine. (Reuters)
New symptoms discovered
Virologist Hendrik Streek examined numerous corononavirus patients in Germany – and discovered a new symptom. “Almost all infected people we interviewed, and this applies to a good two thirds, described a loss of smell and taste lasting several days,” he said in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. “It goes so far that a mother could not smell the full diaper of her child.” In his opinion, these symptoms would only appear later in the infection.
Otherwise, the virologist was able to confirm the course of diseases already known from other countries for Germany in his examination. 91 percent of those infected would only have mild to moderate symptoms shown about dry cough and fever. In addition, 30 percent of cases had diarrhea – “this is more common than previously thought”.
France: 100. 00 0 police officers should monitor curfew
France wants 100. 00 0 mobilize police officers to enforce the extensive curfew in the country. This is announced by the Interior Ministry. (Reuters)
Serbia postpones elections
Serbia postpones those for 26. April scheduled parliamentary, provincial and local elections for an indefinite period. All activities related to the elections would be suspended until the state of emergency declared due to the pandemic was lifted, the central electoral authority said on Monday evening in Belgrade.
Serbia declared the emergency on Sunday to slow the spread of the corona virus. Among other things, the borders were closed for most foreigners, school classes were suspended, older people were quarantined at home and public transport was restricted. According to official information, until Sunday 57 counted people infected with the virus , of which 29 were treated in hospitals. (dpa)
When do the business closings apply?
The drastic rules that the federal and state governments have agreed on are legally only guidelines. Now countries and municipalities have to implement them. It is still unclear how quickly shops, playgrounds and the like will be closed. But it is certain that it should go very quickly.
Söder demands more speed in the fight against virus
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for even faster and more determined action by the federal and state governments in the fight against the corona virus. “I think we also need a bit more speed in German politics,” said Söder on Monday evening on ZDF. “The challenge is bigger than expected. We cannot debate it endlessly, we have to decide. ”There are“ one or the other in the countries, you still have to convince them ”. But he was glad that everything worked out in the end “and that we are now in unison”, said the CSU boss. Söder did not rule out curfews as in some other European countries. (dpa)
The stadium, the club, the party? Instead of discussing how many participants benefit from the cancellation of an event, everyone should act sensibly themselves.
Daily mirror | Richard Friebe
“Hi, it's us. The risk group”
Oli is paralyzed below the cervical spine, Kati has a sick lung and Raul glass bones – they all belong to the risk group and would be with infection with the corona virus is particularly at risk. They draw attention to their situation with a social media campaign. “What we don't want to die is dying,” they write in a Facebook post and urge everyone to change their behavior and limit their social contacts. This is the only way to prevent the coronavirus from spreading too quickly.
San Francisco imposed curfew
While US President Trump has so far made only non-binding recommendations, the city of San Francisco is taking action in the fight against the virus. The US west coast metropolis imposes a curfew. The City Mayor, London Breed, announced on Monday on Twitter, from midnight, residents are asked to stay at home , “except for basic needs”. Necessary government offices and essential businesses remained open, she emphasized. The move was based on advice from health experts to slow the spread of the virus. “The most important thing is to stay at home as much as possible,” warned Breed. There was no need to rush around to get groceries. These stores remained open. (dpa)
Amazon benefits from corona crisis
Not all companies suffer from the corona crisis. The mail order company Amazon wants 100. 00 0 employees for warehouse and delivery in the USA set to the increase in online orders to manage something. The company will 350 invest millions of dollars to raise hourly wages in the US by two dollars and in Europe by about two euros. In the U.S., employees currently have an hourly wage of 15 dollars. (Reuters)
Will the European Football Championship be postponed?
The European Football Championship 2020 According to a report by the “Financial Times” due to the virus outbreak will be postponed.
The black zero shakes
The Federal Government is, according to the Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier make debts if necessary, to cope economically with the pandemic. “Many are wondering: Can we hold out? Should we attack our reserves? Is it worth it?” He says on ARD. “And we say: Yes. Germany has been in the last 20 years very successfully. And we are ready to go into debt if necessary, if there is no other way, to meet these expenses. ” (Reuters)
Thousands of Germans are stuck abroad
Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) wants to be on Tuesday to “current developments in the Corona Crisis “ . It should be to the Returning thousands of Germans go because of massive travel restrictions in numerous countries are stuck. The Federal Foreign Office had therefore already on Sunday Generally advised against traveling abroad and endeavors with tour operators and airlines about the stranded back home bring .
In Morocco alone it should be a higher four-digit number go. But also for Germans in Turkey, the Philippines, in Malta, Cyprus, the Maldives or the Dominican Republic is developing the return journey difficult. (dpa)
Klöckner plans to deploy hotel staff in agriculture
Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) beats the because of the corona crisis Use of employees from the hotel and restaurant industry as seasonal workers in agriculture in front. You can “imagine regionally organized job exchanges, the workers from sectors that have come to a standstill because of the Corona crisis to agriculture,” she said in an interview with the VRM newspapers in Mainz. (dpa)
On the one hand, many forces threaten, for example, from the hotel and The catering industry will soon be without income. On the other hand even in normal times, farmers have difficulty in helping hands Find.
Federal Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner
“The EU is facing a huge challenge”
The Eurogroup confirms , financial aid of around one percent economic output this year to deal with the crisis. There are already liquidity commitments and tax measures by the states amounting to at least ten percent of the gross domestic product. The orders of magnitude could increase significantly in the future, it says in a message from the Eurogroup.
The Eurogroup wants to do everything necessary to combat the economic consequences of the pandemic. The commitments of the European countries would have no upper limit.
Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, the decisions of the Eurogroup made Europe stronger . They would help Europe to get out of this crisis well. “The EU is facing a huge challenge.” Europe would join forces and act in solidarity. (Reuters)
US citizens should avoid groups
US President Donald Trump has called on all US citizens because of the coronavirus pandemic groups of more than ten people to avoid . That was necessary to curb the spread of the virus, Trump said in the White House on Monday. People should also no longer go to bars and restaurants and refrain from making unnecessary trips. However, these instructions are not mandatory .
Trump said the US could use the Get through the pandemic by July or August – “if we do a really good job”. He also did not rule out that the US economy could slip into recession due to the coronavirus crisis.
Are in the USA the number of infections and deaths recently increased rapidly . In the meantime, more than 4100 infections and more than 70 Dead reported. (dpa)
The EU closes its external borders from Tuesday afternoon, said the French President Macron.
France imposes curfew
In the fight against the spread of the corona virus, France severely limits the freedom of movement of its citizens. People are only allowed to leave their homes to shop, go to the doctor or go to work, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday evening in a TV speech. “We are at war,” he said. (dpa)
Johnson only gives its citizens “recommendations”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the population from each other in the wake of the worsening coronavirus pandemic Keep your distance. “Now is the time when everyone should stop all unnecessary social contacts with others and unnecessary travel,” said Johnson on Monday. People should “avoid pubs, clubs, theaters and other such social places,” he added.
“We need people who start working from home wherever they can.” the prime minister asked his compatriots at a press conference. It is a “strong recommendation”. Critics had previously accused the government of not acting quickly enough to spread the Covid virus – 19). In contrast to other European countries, the Prime Minister does not want to announce school closures or assembly bans. (dpa)
Tips against the crisis by psychiatrist Mazda Adli
Daily mirror | Julius Betschka