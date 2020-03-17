Stores have to close – losses of 1.15 billion euros per day are expected

New symptoms discovered

Virologist Hendrik Streek examined numerous corononavirus patients in Germany – and discovered a new symptom. “Almost all infected people we interviewed, and this applies to a good two thirds, described a loss of smell and taste lasting several days,” he said in an interview with the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”. “It goes so far that a mother could not smell the full diaper of her child.” In his opinion, these symptoms would only appear later in the infection.

Otherwise, the virologist was able to confirm the course of diseases already known from other countries for Germany in his examination. 91 percent of those infected would only have mild to moderate symptoms shown about dry cough and fever. In addition, 30 percent of cases had diarrhea – “this is more common than previously thought”.