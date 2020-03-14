STICK PACKAGING MARKET 2020 IMPRESSIVELY GROW IN FUTURE BY TOP COMPANIES ANALYSIS MURFIT KAPPA GROUP, BERRY PLASTICS, EXAIR CORPORATION, RPC GROUP, REXAM, BOSCH PACKAGING TECHNOLOGY, SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

Stick Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 428.89 million by 2025, from USD 263.82 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Smurfit Kappa Group, Berry Plastics, Exair Corporation, RPC Group, Rexam, Bosch Packaging Technology, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamaki OYJ, Mondi Group, Bosch Packaging Technology, Fres-Co System Inc., Oystar Group, UDG Healthcare PLC, Winpak and other.

Stick packaging is a flexible type of pouch which is suitable for the food packaging. Stick packs are thin adaptable pockets for dry powders. Stick packs are restricted and advantageous; one can pour the substance of the bundle into other frame without much stretching. They are an extremely prudent and proficient type of nourishment bundling. They are observed to be littler than a sugar pack or part pack with the goal that the impressions on the earth are nearly lower than different structures. Increase in demand for material used in stick packaging and growth in industrialisation will derive the stick packaging market.

Market Drivers:

Consumption of petroleum derivatives for increasing energy demand

Stringent regulations for petroleum treatment

Effective catalysis demand for Industrial verticals

Market Restraint:

Advanced technologies incorporation in chemical synthesis reducing the use of catalysts

Fluctuating raw material prices

Segmentation: Global Stick Packaging Market

By Material

Ceramics

Polyester

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

Paper

Aluminum

Metallized Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

Others

