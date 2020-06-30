Sterile Medical Packaging Market Growth Overview, Porter’s Five Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | DuPont, Bemis, DWK Life Sciences, Nelipak

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Overview:

The Sterile Medical Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Sterile Medical Packaging market size. Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.78 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Sterile medical packaging is a packaging method utilized for protection of medical products utilized in the healthcare industry against various environmental factors, contaminants, bacteria, etc. from the point of manufacturing when packaged to the end-point of consumption. This packaging process also involves decontaminating the packaging products and medical products of being sterilized of any contaminants before being used.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

DuPont, Bemis Company, Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Nelipak Corporation, puracon GmbH, BillerudKorsnäs, ProAmpac, Deufol SE, Abbott, Oliver, Heritage Paper, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Unicep, GY Packaging, James Alexander Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, BD, ESCO Technologies inc., Ethox Chemicals, LLC., Gerresheimer AG, Klöckner Pentaplast, Pfizer Inc., GS Medical Packaging Inc., Westfield Medical Ltd, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Wipak, Sabre Medical, UFP Technologies, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M, Placon, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd and Tekni-Plex Inc

By Product Type (Thermoformed Trays, Sterile Bottles & Containers, Vials & Ampoules, Blister & Clamshell, IV Containers & Bags, Sterile Lid, Pouches, Die-Cut Baker Cards, Guided Wire Hoops, Sterile Wraps, Others),



By Sterilization Method (Chemical Sterilization, Radiation Sterilization, High Temperature/Pressure Sterilization),



By Material Type (Plastics, Paper, Foil, Non-Woven, Foam Sheets, Glass, Metals),



By Application (Medical Disposable Supplies, Medical Equipment),



Based on regions, the Sterile Medical Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growth of geriatric population resulting in high demand for medical devices and surgical equipment, which is expected to drive the growth of sterile medical packaging

High consumption of medical devices from is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations from the authorities regarding the specifications and materials used by the manufacturers in packaging is expected to restrain the market growth

Consistency in maintenance of medical packaging products and protection of products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Tekni-Plex Inc. announced they had acquired healthcare packaging business division of Oracle Packaging. The expanded product portfolio added to the organization will provide them with enhanced expertise in providing consumer-specific flexible packaging solutions

In May 2016, Bemis Company Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of SteriPack Group, with the company dealing in medical device packaging and related services. This acquisition is expected to expand the packaging services provided to the various industries

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Sterile Medical PackagingMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Sterile Medical Packagingmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Sterile Medical Packagingindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

