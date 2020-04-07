Steam Trap Market Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis|Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, The Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation

Several secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive techno-commercial study. Few of the salient objectives of global Steam Trap Market business report are; to study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data, and forecast to 2025. Steam Trap Market business analysis report is the perfect market research study which helps clients to map their needs. This Steam Trap Market industry research report is specifically designed with a set of proven guidelines and methodologies.

Global steam trap market is registering a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Steam Trap Market.

List of the Major Players Covered in Steam Trap Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global steam trap market are Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, The Weir Group PLC, Flowserve Corporation, CIRCOR International, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Schlumberger Limited., Thermax Global, Velan Inc., Watts., Richards Industrials, Watson McDaniel, Pentair plc., Volfram., Colton Industries, VYC Industrial, Armstrong International Inc., Axion Flexible Insulation Jackets, CIRCOR International, Inc., Kirloskar Brothers Limited (India)., Spirax Sarco Limited, among others.

Segmentation: Global Steam Trap Market

Global Steam Trap Market By Product (Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Thermostatic)

Application (Tracing Application, Drip Application, Process Application)

Body Material (Steel, Iron, Others)

End-User Industry (Chemicals, Energy and Power, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Focal points covered in this Steam Trap Market report

This Steam Trap Market report provides pin point analysis of the market outlook and later establishes its comparison with current patterns. Also it creates a relationship of the market outlook with Porter Five Force Analysis

This research report is inclusive concept of the market progression. The market progression considers the components of the present situation and compares the current scenario of the market with future developmental chances.

The Steam Trap Market research report includes investigation at global and regional levels. These comprehensive and local level investigations are inclusive of the request as well as the supply powers which in turn willingly or unwillingly affects the market development

Various Topics such as product offering, finance related data, recent developments, analysis of Strengths, weakness, Opportunities and Threats in the upcoming scenario are highlighted in this research report.

Market Drivers:

End-user industries constantly are using steam traps to reduce fuel consumption

Strict rules enforced by regulatory authorities for the reduction of the carbon footprints

Strengthening the use of safe and renewable sources of energy

High demands for gasoline across distinct end-user sectors

Market Restraints:

Regular servicing and operating costs associated with the steam trap activities

Strict laws and rules governing the manufacturing of steam traps

When managing heavy stresses and capacity, the traps become big, costly and hard for staff to manage

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Astor Place Holdings, the Select Equity Group L.P.’s private equity subsidiary declared that they have acquire the assets of Richards Industries, Inc., a major supplier of regulators, valves as well as other flow control products. With this acquisition, Astor place is expanding its range of products and end-users on the industry.

In July 2018, Armstrong introduced an Advanced Wireless Monitoring Solution for Steam Traps, by the name of Armstrong Intelligent Monitoring Series 5700, which is a wireless surveillance system that controls and analyzes the procedure of steam traps effectively. The AIM 5700 range can correctly identify prospective problems such as steam traps plug and blast-thru, which can lead to broken machinery, item failure, and security concerns. With this product launch, the company has expanded the product portfolio of as well as increased its market share

