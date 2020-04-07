stark-and-wolf-are-training-at-home-for-now

Hang around at home, not allowed outside the door. That's quite a lot a lot of demands, especially from young men who are used to themselves to move because they make a living from exercise. So a few young men in Amsterdam thought they could quickly get to a soccer field play a game of soccer.

Unfortunately they put a short video of it on the net . And unfortunately some of these young men are professional soccer players. To Quincy Promes from Ajax Amsterdam for example. Or about Daishawn Redan, who from Hertha BSC for the second half of the current season at FC Groningen awarded and right at the beginning of the video can be seen in the picture.

In Groningen, Redan's pastime was not well received. According to the club, the 19 year-old striker now apologized. He also donates an unspecified amount to the fan initiative “Noordtribune Helpt”, which supports people in the Gronining region financially in the corona crisis.

” During this time everyone is required to show discipline. There are rules of conduct against the corona virus, and we adhere to them. We also made arrangements with the team, ”said Mark-Jan Fledderus, sports director of FC Groningen. “By playing soccer with friends, Daishawn violated these agreements. This is behavior that we don't want to see. We told him that too. ”

Redan was aware of his guilt, said Fledderus With. “He made a stupid mistake and his sincere apology offered. “

Redan left the U last summer 23 of Chelsea FC switched to Hertha BSC. For the professionals, he was used only once, on the second matchday, in the 0-3 home defeat against VfL Wolfsburg. At the end of January he let himself be loaned to FC Groningen for half a year, for the striker has played five times in the division of honor.