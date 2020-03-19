Stable Isotope Labeled compound Market Report 2020-2026 Includes Analysis According To Key Vendors IsoSciences, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Pepscan, Mesbah Energy Co., BOC Sciences, Isoflex, Nordion

Stable Isotope Labeled Compound market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, IsoSciences, TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., Pepscan, Mesbah Energy Co., BOC Sciences, Isoflex, Nordion Inc., JSC Isotope, Merck KGaA, URENCO, 3M, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. Alsachim, Medical Isotopes, Inc., AMERICAN RADIOLABELED CHEMICALS, INC , Beta Analytics, The State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM, Trace Sciences International, Huayi Isotopes Co., Chemtos and others.

The Stable Isotope-labeled Compound such as carbon- 13 and deuterium is one of the most important drug metabolisms for providing biomedical research in various areas, such as quantification of water level in human bodies, incorporation studies of fatty acids and triacylglycerol. The combination of mass spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic spectroscopy (NMR) with stable isotope-labeled compound allows rapid interpretation of data and acquisition, which promoted in different uses in stable isotope labeled compound such as distribution, metabolism, absorption and excretion. The technology based stable isotope tracer is used to diagnosed the lungs cancer, tumors and cardio-vascular diseases The main purpose is to delivers durability and specific strategic placement in the term of drug molecule mitigated specific renal toxicity.

Segmentation: Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market

The stable isotope labeled compound market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, application and end user

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into deuterium, carbon-12 & 13, lithium- 6&7, oxygen- 16&18, chlorine- 35 & 37, nitrogen-15, sulphur 34 and others. In 2018, deuterium segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The deuterium segment is dominating the global stable isotope labeled compound market as It is used by the mostly toxicologist and metabolism scientist so as to identify its major role in targeting organ toxicities and drugs disposition. Other reason which made many lab technicians to follow this as it is easiest to introduce into any molecule and is considered to be cheapest amongst all isotopes.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research, clinical diagnostics, industrial and others. The research is sub-segmented into biomedical research, pharmaceutical research, environmental & ecological research, agricultural research. In 2018, research segment is growing at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Research segment has augmented the largest market share as due to its utilization in the combination of stable isotopes techniques with nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and mass spectroscopy which has promoted in greater utilization in absorption, metabolism and excretion studies during research.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic & research institutions, hospital & diagnostic centers and others. In 2018, academic and research institution market is likely to dominate market whereas, hospital and diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. Hospital and diagnostics centers is expected to grow with the highest CAGR as stable isotope has build an effective research platform for monitoring and tracking cancer diseases present in the human bodies. In most cases, the stable isotope can easily detect the diseases in the first stage.



Stable Isotope Labeled Compound market report comprises of all the crucial market parameters and hence it can be used for your business. Furthermore, complete company profiles covered in this report also explains what recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions are taking place by the numerous key players and brands in the market. The report is provided with the transparent research studies which have taken place by a team work of experts in their own domain. This market report also endows with company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the manufacturer’s section

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stable Isotope Labeled Compound market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Stable Isotope Labeled Compound market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Stable Isotope Labeled Compound players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stable Isotope Labeled Compound with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Stable Isotope Labeled Compound submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

