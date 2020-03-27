sports-committee-chairman-friday-doubts-bach's-leadership-skills

The Spanish top athletes Rafael Nadal and Pau Gasol have joined a crowdfunding campaign by the Red Cross to support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic . Tennis star Nadal and the currently clubless NBA Center Gasol announced on Thursday that they wanted eleven million euros take in. To Italy is Spain with more than 56 00 0 infections and over 4000 Dead the country most affected by the pandemic in Europe.

Nadal and Gasol especially call the Spanish professional athletes to donate to. They had already donated, let the two close friends know without giving an amount. “The time has come to achieve our greatest victory,” said Gasol in a video posted on Twitter. Nadal emphasized in the social network that the athletes would now “not abandon” their fans and all Spaniards.

With the as part of the campaign of the Spanish Red Cross “Cruz Roja Responde” (The Red Cross is responding) money raised will help more than a million victims of the pandemic, it said. What is meant is not just the people who deal with the Covid – 19 – Infect pathogen Sars-CoV-2, but also citizens who are in need because of the economic impact of the crisis .

“We do through a time that is difficult to explain. The pandemic has changed the lives of all of us, ”said Nadal in a Twitter video. Of the 33 Year-old world ranking second from Mallorca emphasized: “The news that is reaching us these days is not very encouraging. But we have to stay brave and strong and we have to fight to defeat the virus ”. (dpa)