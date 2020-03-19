sport-is-important!-always!

“Sport is not so important now!” I hear that everywhere these days, even in my home office. Culture and fashion are not important now, but sport is definitely not.

Everything is tight, too, as far as the professionals are concerned. We still have a lot to report, but can no longer report results. You can no longer watch millionaires fighting over a ball. This is a pity. Even if we know for sure that Ronaldo, Messi and colleagues are now much better off than all of us.

It is important to keep yourself fit. And that will be difficult

Even with the ban on going out, football's high earners should have more space in their gardens than many of us in their apartments, the international sports stars. In this crisis, wealth is an even greater advantage than usual. Who has half a gym at home to let off steam when we are not allowed out? So in Germany, as unreasonable as many people behave in the corona crisis, starting at the weekend at the latest where do we keep ourselves fit?

You can enjoy culture at least to some extent sensually at home, when it comes to sport it is different. Preserved sports are also only a weak consolation for the passive athlete. Everyone knows what happened at the 1966 Wembley finale. And while e-sports are all well and good, they only train the thumbs and not the abdominal muscles. And always only ergometers and pushups, that cannot be it. Sport is also lived freedom, movement needs space and air!

How important sport is and would be, we will only see in a few months (let's hope), if we get it well padded again Sunlight (let's hope) come.