sport-and-the-great-emptiness

The anticipation was long felt in Italian football. After years of monotony, the championship title is finally fought over again. With Inter Milan and Lazio Rome, series winner Juventus Turin has two stubborn rivals and on Sunday there should be a first showdown. Top game. Derby d'Italia. Juve against Inter. For days now there has been no sign of anticipation, because football is now clearly overshadowed by the corona virus.

Six Serie A games have been canceled this weekend, including the top game. The uncertainty continues to spread. Actually, the 26. Matchday will be held true to the calendar planned for the summer. Games in the regions most affected by the virus, Lombardy (more than 600 infected) and Emilia Romagna (more than 200), as well as in Piedmont and Friuli should be under Exclusion of the public will be carried out. Saturday evening, however, the league association decided at short notice to cancel these games and on the 13. May be relocated. The “Gazzetta dello Sport” suspected “background protection of the A series product”. Ghost games should be avoided so that the image of Italian football does not suffer further among international TV audiences, said the Sportblatt on Sunday.

“This is how Serie A is falsified”

The decision sparked controversy. Inter fans feel reminded of the scam scandal in Italian football and marched through the city with a banner that read “Calciopoli”. Because for their club, currently still in all three competitions, there is another catch up game. That could lead to a total of nine games in May alone. Inters Managing Director Giuseppe Marotta protested strongly against the decision: “This is how Serie A is falsified. That is serious damage. ”While Marotta is angry with the increased strain on the team, the competition is suspicious of Inter's opportunities to catch up points shortly before the end of the season. “That's not how it works. Either everyone plays or an alternative date is found for everyone. Playing now or two months from now makes a difference. So that's not correct, ”said Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.

Record champions Juventus meanwhile have to deal with completely different problems. Players of the U 23 who previously trained with the professional team have been eliminated. The U 23 had played against US Pianese, a third division club from Tuscany, the weekend before last. There, four players have now tested positive for the corona virus. Juves U – 23 team has now been completely quarantined.

The spread of the virus also affects other sports. Championship games in volleyball and basketball were canceled, as were running events such as the Bologna Marathon. Two Italian golf professionals were put in quarantine as a precaution at the Oman Open.

Cycling is also affected

Cycling keeps the events on the UAE Tour in the United Arab Emirates in suspense. After two Italian maintainers there tested positive for the virus, the last two stages were canceled. The teams and the entire group of about 600 people were not allowed to leave the hotel. Recent tests obviously showed further positive results. In any case, three ambulances drove up to the hotel on Sunday night. As the quarantined Rai journalist Stefano Rizzato tweeted, the rumor goes around that three professionals are infected. Nobody is currently allowed to leave the country. Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is also included.

It is currently unclear how to proceed. Spring races are at risk in cycling, especially the classic Milan – Sanremo. The coronavirus continues to spread in the country – As of Sunday afternoon, more than 1100 infected, including 29 deaths and 50 healed people – counted, other championship games may also be threatened by cancellations. Then the already tight calendar can no longer be kept.

Juve fans were not welcome in Lyon

International, Italy is also heading towards isolation , Juventus fans were not very welcome at the Champions League round of 16 in Lyon. The players from Bulgarian representative Ludogorez Rasgrad only traveled to Milan with masks and gloves for the Europa League game and left the country immediately after the final test at the completely empty Giuseppe Meazza stadium. Spain has reported the case of a journalist who is said to have contracted the virus in the Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta Bergamo and Valencia CF. Travel restrictions for fans from northern Italy to the second leg in Valencia are likely. Hungary's traditional club Honved Budapest has already taken leave of absence of its Italian coach Giuseppe Sannino. This news came when he was on a short vacation in northern Italy.

As these examples show, sport is currently poorly armed in dealing with the virus. Confusion is triggered above all because of the different standards. And the self-interest of sport also complicates the situation. The situation is also difficult objectively. What are major sporting events without an audience worth? And how high is the risk of infection among the very mobile athletes themselves? From this perspective, even the Olympic Games, Champions League and Tour de France are questionable.