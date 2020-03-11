splendid-story,-dramatic-crash

Where Deutsche Bank once had its headquarters, construction machinery is booming today. The large bank was located on Mauerstrasse not far from Gendarmenmarkt until 1945 in several buildings connected with arches across the street. “Several thousand bankers worked here at weddings,” says Martin Müller, who heads the Historical Institute of Deutsche Bank.

The buildings are currently being renovated; the Federal Ministry of Health is to move in in perspective. Whoever was in charge here will still be recognizable. The portrait of Georg von Siemens, the first boss of Deutsche Bank, is carved in stone above the main entrance.

The history of the institute, its rise and fall, teaches a lot about the German economy. The bank is founded 150 years ago at a time when Berlin is currently becoming an industrial location. “The Berlin stock exchange was also located here, which was more important than Frankfurt for stock trading at the time,” says Müller.

The initiative comes from several bankers, above all Adalbert Delbrück and Ludwig Bamberger. You want an institute that finances foreign trade, such as the import of cotton from the United States. For similar reasons, merchants and bankers had previously opened Commerz- und Disconto-Bank, today's Commerzbank in Hamburg.

Five million thaler as initial financing

Delbrück and Bamberger will receive the license to establish a bank as a public limited company on 10. March 1870. At the end of the month, the founders met with their shareholders for the first time: five million talers 78 Donor provided. The institute opens its first office on April 9th. This is located on the first floor above a publishing bookstore in Franzosische Strasse – where the Galeries Lafayette are today. Bank manager Georg von Siemens is sitting there in a small, dark room. “Siemens' father is said to have been horrified when he saw where his son is now working,” says Müller.

Georg von Siemens owes his position as head of Deutsche Bank to his uncle: Werner von Siemens, who set up Siemens & Halske in Berlin. Georg had already traveled to Persia for him and built telegraph connections there. “Apparently he did so well that Werner von Siemens recommended him as bank manager.”

With the first 50 employees move Georg von Siemens. First in Burgstrasse, then after taking over two other banks in Mauerstrasse. There is a large ticket office with domes made of opal glass, in the basement the vault system extends over two floors. At that time, the bank not only kept assets in the so-called steel chamber. Rich Berliners also give their silverware there in suitcases before they go on vacation.

Deutsche Bank finances Berlin subway

Deutsche Bank's business is flourishing – and progress in the city has its part in it. The bank finances, for example, the Berlin elevated and underground railway, which will later become the BVG. The Schultheis brewery is as much a customer as the film company Ufa, on whose founding the institute 1917 is involved.

During the Nazi era and World War II, however, Deutsche Bank played a highly infamous role. The scale only became known decades later when the bank had its history reviewed. Accordingly, at that time she not only confiscated accounts of Jewish customers and fired Jewish employees. It also finances the construction of crematoriums in Auschwitz through the Erfurt company Topf & Sons.

The construction of the bank towers in Frankfurt am Main 1982. Historical Institute Deutsche Bank

She also buys the gold from the Reichsbank that the Nazis partly confiscated from victims of the Holocaust and sold it to Istanbul. How much bankers know about the origin of gold at that time has not yet been clarified. At that time, the man in charge of the foreign department was responsible, who in the following years shaped Deutsche Bank like no other: Hermann Josef Abs.

After the Second World War, he headed the credit institution for reconstruction to the confidante of Chancellor Konrad Adenauer. From 1957 he then leads the fortunes of Deutsche Bank for two decades – first as spokesman for the board, then as head of the supervisory board. Abs is involved in the start-ups of Lufthansa and Deutsche Bundesbahn, is now on the supervisory boards of 24 corporations. Fill in the documents he needs for this 14 Briefcase.

The center of “Deutschland AG”

Due to these close ties with the economy the Deutsche Bank to the center of “Deutschland AG”, in which almost all German groups are involved, from Volkswagen to BASF to Thyssen and Krupp. The money house continues to grow beyond Germany's borders. From the mid-1980s on Alfred Herrhausen's instigation, she took over competitors for billions of euros and entered investment banking in the United States. The merger with Dresdner Bank is expected to be the next coup in March 2000 . The bosses dream of the world's largest banking group, a “power house”. But: The deal bursts four weeks later.

Instead of causing a sensation in banking worldwide, Deutsche Bank and its bosses determine the negative headlines. Bank boss Rolf Breuer, for example, makes a loose statement about the financial situation of the media group Kirch in February 2002 for a faux pas.

The former CEO of Deutsche Bank, Josef Ackermann. Photo: dpa

His successor Josef Ackermann is at the start of the Mannesmann process 2004 smiling with the victory sign. That doesn't change anything about Ackermann's influence. On the contrary. He becomes one of the closest advisors to Chancellor Angela Merkel, celebrating her birthday in April 2008 in the Chancellery.

But then the investment bank Lehman Brothers goes bankrupt and the world slips into the financial crisis. It is only gradually becoming clear how much Germany's largest bank is involved in the business with bad real estate loans in the USA. 2016 the International Monetary Fund describes the house as the most risky institution for the global financial system. Deutsche Bank has to pay record fines in both the United States and Europe. To date, it is good 15 Billion euro. The biggest disputes have now been resolved, but now there are dubious business relationships with US President Donald Trump.

Share price slides dramatically

The downward slide is particularly visible on the stock exchange. The share price of once more than 100 Euro occasionally slips to less than six euros. Capital increases of around 25 Billion euros cannot stop the downward slide. Arrogant behavior and hesitant behavior when it comes to financing requests, even with regular customers, cause annoyance. Worldwide, Deutsche Bank is now far behind the competition from the United States and Europe.

Since 2012 four bosses have tried the institute again to get afloat. Without success. Since April 2018 the 50 – year old Christian Sewing. Above all, he focuses on reducing costs. Did the institute once counted more than 100 . 000 People, should it end 2022 only 73. 000 his. Subsidiaries and branches in Germany and abroad are closed. Sewing speaks of the “most radical transformation of Deutsche Bank in two decades”. Whether it brings the desired success is open.

Since 2015 the institute has accumulated further high losses, alone 2019 it was around 5.7 billion euros. What does not prevent the board from getting bonuses of 13 million euros. In Frankfurt's financial circles, quite a few shake their heads. 2021 there should be a net profit of just under a billion euros. This should also interest a once keen critic of the bank. Ex-Federal Foreign Minister and ex-SPD leader Sigmar Gabriel moves to the Supervisory Board in May. He should watch the men on the board of directors.

The birthday party of Deutsche Bank was canceled due to the corona virus. Looking at the current situation, Covid – 19 almost like a welcome excuse. Because there is currently not much to celebrate – at least in historical comparison.