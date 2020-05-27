Sperm Bank Market Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growth Analysis and Key Players Androcryos, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc

Global Sperm Bank Market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.80% in the forecasted period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing women miscarriage and innovation in sperm storage industry.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global sperm bank market are London Sperm Bank, Indian Spermtech, New England Cryogenic Center., Androcryos, Fairfax Cryobank, Inc., Lifecell, Baby Quest Cryobank Pvt. Ltd., European Sperm Bank, CryoChoice, LLC, Cordlife, California Cryobank, Seattle Sperm Bank, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Axcel and Europe based private equity firm announced its acquisition of majority stake in European Sperm Bank which is leading Europe sperm bank. The strategy is to expand existing business, wide spread their market across globe and provide effective sperm bank services. Such acquisition will enable in expansion of sperm banks globally in the coming forecast period.

In May 2017, Richard Branson founder of virgin group announced its innovative launch of world’s first dyslexic sperm bank in London. This initiative is done to support people who’re suffering from dyslexia and spread the awareness that dyslexia is not a disease but a new way of thinking. This innovative launch in sperm bank market will lead to its market growth in nearby future.

Market Definition: Global Sperm Bank Market

Sperm banks or semen bank refers to a type of fertility preservation which collects and stores sperms donated by human donors for future use. They are used by couples who take up artificial insemination to start a family and play a major role in the women who are not able to conceive. This is followed by individuals facing from orchiectomy, chemotherapy, vasectomy, and radiation therapy.

Market Drivers

Rapid increase in male and female infertility is driving market

Initiative taken by government to support sperm bank

Wide acceptance of sperm bank across globe is another important factor driving the market growth

Advancement of technology and development in sperm bank will also act as a driver for the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment hinders the growth of the market

Traditional and negative mindset among the people towards sperm bank industry.

Segmentation: Global Sperm Bank Market

By Donors Type

Known Donor

Anonymous Donor

ID Disclosure Donors

By Services Type

Sperm Storage

Semen Analysis

Genetic Consultation

Specimen Storage

Donor Screening

Other services

By Vials Type

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

Intracervical Insemination (ICI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

By End Use

Donor Insemination

In vitro Fertilization

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Competitive Analysis:

Global sperm bank market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sperm bank market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

