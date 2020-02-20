Spend Analytics Market Growing at CAGR of +17% during forecast period – Report Focuses on Top Companies like JAGGAER, SAP SE, Oracle, Zycus, SAS Institute, Rosslyn Analytics, IBM

Spend analytics has become a vital and a powerful asset for procurement departments that helps in strategic planning and evaluating total expenditure on products, services, and other commodities, thereby improving the overall business scenario by decreasing the procurement costs and enhancing efficiency. Spend analysis tools are increasingly becoming available in the market, thus easing and speeding up the process. Looking at these benefits, the enterprises are now rapidly adopting spend analytics software and services, which in turn is triggering the growth of the global market for spend analytics.

The Global Spend Analytics Market size is Estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of +17% During Forecast Period.

Research report on Global Spend Analytics Market provides a comprehensive understanding of the market in the global regions such as North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. All the key attributes and the industry chain structure of the market have been covered in order to present a clear picture of the market for the readers. The dynamics impacting the growth of the market such as the drivers and restraints have also been presented through this research report.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes, JAGGAER (US), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (US) , Zycus Inc. (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US) , Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd. (UK), IBM Corporation (US) , Ivalua Inc. (US)

For the purpose of the study, Global Spend Analytics market is segmented based on various parameters. An in-depth regional classification of the market is also included herein. The factors which are impacting the market’s growth are studied in detail. The report also presents a round-up of vulnerabilities which companies operating in the market must avoid in order to enjoy sustainable growth through the course of the forecast period.

The report provides information on the technological advancements that are bound to take place in the coming years or are currently taking place in the market. Furthermore, the opportunities and threats faced by the main player’s dominant in the Global Spend Analytics market have been highlighted. This report covers the market from the bottom line, starting from its definition. Later, it segments the market on various criteria to give a depth of understanding on the various product types and pricing structures and applications. Each and every segment is examined carefully by factoring in revenue and market size in order to understand the potential of growth and scope.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

– Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Spend Analytics market.

– Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

– Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

– Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various products across geographies

– Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Spend Analytics market

Table of Contents

Global Spend Analytics Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Spend Analytics Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Spend Analytics Market Forecast