SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK MARKET WITNESS TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2020-2026 WITH FOCUSES ON MAJOR KEY PLAYERS CABOT CORPORATION, INTERNATIONAL CSRC INVESTMENT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.HIMADRI SPECIALTY CHEMICAL LTD, PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED, ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS GMBH, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Companies Profiled in this report includes, OMSK Carbon Group, Tokai Carbon CB Ltd, ATLAS ORGANIC PVT. LTD, Continental Carbon Company, Aditya Birla Group, Cabot Corporation, International CSRC Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd, PHILLIPS CARBON BLACK LIMITED, Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, Cancarb, among others

Highlights of the Report

Following 15 Chapters represents the Market globally:

Chapter 1, enlist the goal of global Market covering the market introduction, product image, market summary, development scope, Infection Control Supplies Market presence;

Chapter 2, studies the key global Market competitors, their sales volume, market profits and price of Market in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 3, shows the competitive landscape view of global Market on the basis of dominant market players and their share in the market growth in 2020 and 2026;

Chapter 4, conducts the region-wise study of the global Market based on the sales ratio in each region, and market share from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 5,6,7,8 and 9 demonstrates the key countries present in these regions which have revenue share in Market;

Chapter 10 and 11 describes the market based on Market product category, wide range of applications, growth based on market trend, type and application 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 12 shows the global Market plans during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026 separated by regions, type, and product application.

Chapter 13, 14, 15 mentions the global Market sales channels, market vendors, dealers, market information and study conclusions, and appendix and data sources.

Market Definition: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

Specialty carbon black is considered as the purest form of carbon black which contains lower level of sulphur, ash, metals and several other impurities. Thermal black, furnace black, acetylene black and lamp black are the four processes from which carbon black particles are made. Carbon black contains more than 95% of pure carbon with limited amount of hydrogen, nitrogen and oxygen and is known as the commercial form of solid carbon. Carbon black particles are used as additives for the enhancement of performance such as conductivity, viscosity of materials.

Market Drivers:

The growing demand from polymer industries and major utilization in metallurgy, boosts the demand for specialty carbon black products, which acts as a driver for the growth of the market

Superior conductive properties such as low content of sulfur and metal helps in providing protection against UV radiations drives its utilization in the automotive sector

Specialty carbon black materials helps in the production of lightweight and fuel-efficient passenger’s cars, which acts as a major factor in the growth of the market

Demand for non-rubber applications also helps in boosting the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increased pressure from governments and other environment protection groups as carbon black is considered to be the major greenhouse gas emitter restricts the market growth

Inhaling carbon black particles can irritate the lungs, eyes and other organs, which affect the health and cause severe diseases; this factor will also hamper the market growth

Carbon black particles cause damaging effects to the environment which may pollute the air, water and enter in the human body; this is another factor which hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Specialty Carbon Black Market

By Form

Granules

Powder

By Grade

Conductive Carbon Black

Fiber Carbon Black

Food Carbon Black

By Function

Color

UV Protection

Conductive

Others

By Process Type

Furnace Black

Gas Black

Lamp Black

Thermal Black

By Application

Plastics

Battery Electrodes

Paints & Coatings

Inks & Toners

Rubber

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



