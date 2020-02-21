World
Special train to Frankfurt on Monday
Special train to Frankfurt
🚂📅⏰ Good planning is everything, so here are the times of the special train from @EisernerVIRUSeV to the Monday game vs @Eintracht 👉 https://t.co/YFEMKEdE2Y #fcunion #sonderzug #SGEFCU 🔴⚪
The derby is sold out
The end is near Polter and Union
The frustration interview with Sebastian Polter's announcement of farewell is the preliminary low point of a long romantic relationship. Here is a summary.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Sebastian Polter hands out against Union
Sebastian Polter's interview in The “Morgenpost” not only contains his announcement that he will leave Union in the summer, but also a lot of frustration, disappointment and criticism. It was well known that the striker is not satisfied with his time in action and is understandable. How openly he complains of a lack of appreciation is astonishing. He was not a player who “defined himself to only play the last minutes” and “imagined everything other than these measly minutes”. In addition, he misses a “fair chance”, by which he means “to get the operating time that the competitor gets over two or three games”. He tears himself up for the club, says Polter, but: “The fans are currently the only department in the club who appreciate that.”
This offer of conversation is only an alibi after I had been advised to change clubs in the summer.
Sebastian Polter in the “Morgenpost” interview
Polter will leave Union in summer
1. FC Union will become an identification figure in summer and a maker of the ascent 2019 to lose. As Sebastian Polter told the “Berliner Morgenpost”, he would leave the club in the summer. The striker's contract expires in the summer, he has not received an offer from Köpenicker: “I consider that the club appreciates the player for his work. But such an offer never came,” he says.
There was an announcement from the club, but Polter would not notice it. “That's why the time has come for me to say that summer is the end of union,” says Polter.
Since the promotion to the Bundesliga Polter fell behind with the Iron. He has only played in the league eleven times this season, often only as a substitute. The striker saved his previous two goals of the season for big games: In a strong 1: 2 in Munich he met Bayern, a week later he scored the 1: 0 victory in the derby against Hertha BSC by penalty.
Union struggles
1. FC Union showed one of the most mature performances of the season against Leverkusen and ultimately lost. The processing hurts.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
Goodbye!
That should have been from the stadium at the old forestry. Leverkusen takes the points, Union performs well. Until next time, stay sporty!
I am not responsible for the water.
Urs Fischer on the Bosz statement that the court had not been watered and that the ball was therefore rolled more slowly than usual.
That was shit.
Peter Bosz for pyro-bridging
Urs Fischer: “I think the difference today was that Leverkusen was very efficient and we weren't that efficient. We had to take a look at one or the other goal together. We had great access and managed it, Leverkusen always to force mistakes again. If you then come back to 2: 2, then you should really put a stop to it. “
Peter Bosz: “Union Berlin deserved more today. It was exactly as we expected it to be: There was always pressure on the second ball. They did very well. I think that we tried playing football for the first time after Diaby's goal. It is thanks to Union Berlin that we found it so difficult to play. I am very happy and satisfied that we could still turn such a game. “
The report on the events
The game report, the 97 summarizing sometimes dramatic minutes, is already there. Colleague Julian Graeber reports.
Daily mirror | Julian Graeber
A critical captain
“They just can't happen,” says Christopher Trimmel about the three goals. “The security was missing. These are things that we don't want to do.”
The goals against were far too easy.
Union captain Christopher Trimmel
This is what Bayers Kevin Volland thinks
“These are games like that You have to win. You know what to expect, you also know that you have to play the game of Union in a lot of phases. They were first-rate fighters and went a lot on the second balls, so none came in the first half a nice game. “
We took advantage of the few opportunities we had.
Kevin Volland
That says Robert Andrich
“I've heard a few times in the stands, that we played really well. But it's totally bitter that you don't take a point with such an achievement. It's just incredibly naive how we defended the three goals. I think all goals are absolutely avoidable. “
Stay tuned
There are voices and moods right out of the stadium.
Enough! Union loses
97 gripping minutes are over, especially the beginning and end phases were rapid. In the end, the guests take the points with them, somewhat flattering.
Almost 3: 3
Gikiewicz! Madness! Almost 3: 3, the goalkeeper comes twice to the end, in the end the ball lands in the hands of Hradecky. That would have been it now.
2: 3, Bayer leads
That had emerged, Bayer pressed in the last Minutes clear. And then Bellarabi dribbles through half the Union defense and hits the goal from an acute angle. Bitter for the Berliners.