special-train-to-frankfurt-on-monday

Polter will leave Union in summer

1. FC Union will become an identification figure in summer and a maker of the ascent 2019 to lose. As Sebastian Polter told the “Berliner Morgenpost”, he would leave the club in the summer. The striker's contract expires in the summer, he has not received an offer from Köpenicker: “I consider that the club appreciates the player for his work. But such an offer never came,” he says.

There was an announcement from the club, but Polter would not notice it. “That's why the time has come for me to say that summer is the end of union,” says Polter.

Since the promotion to the Bundesliga Polter fell behind with the Iron. He has only played in the league eleven times this season, often only as a substitute. The striker saved his previous two goals of the season for big games: In a strong 1: 2 in Munich he met Bayern, a week later he scored the 1: 0 victory in the derby against Hertha BSC by penalty.