Spandex Market and Companies like INVIYA; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; INVISTA; Asahi Kasei Corporation; HYOSUNG; Zhejiang Huafon Spandex

Global Spandex Market By Production Process (Dry Spinning, Wet Spinning), Application (Clothing, Medical, Others), Fabric Type (Two-Way, Four-Way), Downstream Processes (Knitting, Weaving, Yarn Covering), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global spandex market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The Spandex report makes concentrate on the important aspects of the market such as recent market trends and market conditions. Moreover, the Spandex report also contains all the information including market definition, classifications, key developments, applications, and engagements while detailing about the actions of key players with respect to product launches, joint ventures, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effects of the same in terms of sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The Spandex report consists of drivers and restraints for the market which are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis, along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, INVIYA; TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.; INVISTA; Asahi Kasei Corporation; HYOSUNG; Zhejiang Huafon Spandex; Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co.,Ltd.; TK Chemical Corporation; TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; Jiangsu Shuangliang Spandex Co., Ltd.; Xiamen Lilong Spandex Co., Ltd.; BASF SE; ITOCHU Corporation; Mitsubishi Chemical Engineering Corporation among others.

Spandex is a type of synthetic fiber generally characterized due to its significant elasticity capability. Due to its high elasticity rate, it finds its application in a wide-variety of clothing and medical products development. This name “spandex” is coined as an anagram of the word “expand” and was termed due to its ability to expand to significant lengths.

Market Drivers:

Rising levels of utilization of spandex for development of stretchable fabric clothing; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High demands associated with the sports-wear and active wear products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Enhanced growth and demands from the healthcare industries as the focus on development of various medical products is enhancing the levels of market growth

Several properties offered by spandex like superior elasticity, durability, lightweight, UV resistance is another factor enhancing the demand of this product in the market

Market Restraints:

Presence of various strict regulations and compliances regarding the reduction of emission and carbon footprint of various manufacturing processes is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

The volatile nature of product prices along with the slower economic growth in certain countries is another factor impeding the market growth in the forecast period

The threat of emerging substitutes in the market can also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Spandex Market

By Production Process

Dry Spinning

Wet Spinning

By Application

Clothing Sportswear Home Furnishings Underwear Others Denim Casual Clothing Others Medical Diapers Compression Stockings Hoses Others Bandages Others Others



By Fabric Type

Two-Way

Four-Way

By Downstream Processes

Knitting

Weaving

Yarn Covering

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, ITOCHU Corporation announced that they had acquired “The LYCRA Company” along with their business partner Shandong Ruyi Science and Technology Group. The companies will work in collaboration for further expansion of capabilities and create enhanced business opportunities for LYCRA

In November 2018, INVISTA announced the availability of “LYCRA FREEFIT Technology” during the “Kingpins NYC Show” held from November 28-29, 2019. The patented technology is designed to offer enhanced stretch ability and recovery while improving the rate of ease for stretch in denims and woven fabrics

Critical questions addressed by the report

* What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

* How will the global Spandex Market develop in the mid to long term?

* Which policies and regulations will highly impact the global market?

* How will the competitive landscape change in the near future?

* What are the current and future opportunities in the global Spandex market?

* Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share?

* Which region will lead the global Spandex Market in terms of growth?

