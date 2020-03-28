spain-reports-more-than-800-deaths-within-24-hours

Science
Spain reports more than 800 dead in 24 hours
Two weeks after the start of the strict ban on going out because of the corona virus Spain recorded the highest number of new fatalities so far. Within 24 Hours were 832 dead registered, the total number climbed up to Saturday noon 5700, as the Ministry of Health announced.
In spite of This devastating balance sheet shows cautious optimism among the authorities: The number of infected also continued to rise and was on Saturday on round 72. 000 , about 8000 more than the previous day. The increase takes a percentage seen but for days and was only eleven on Saturday Percent.
Spain hopes to pass the peak of the crisis soon. The alarm condition with extreme restrictions for the population was a few Days for two more weeks until 11. April extended . The government is confident that the contagion curve will flatten out by then
More than 12. 000 People are already nationwide again healthy. About 40. 000 patients with Covid – 19 m but treated in the hospital become. The clinics are completely overloaded in many places. The most violent The region affected remains Madrid, where almost half of all deaths are recorded was followed by Catalonia.
Because of the steadily increasing number of After Italy, the military is now dead in Spain during the transport of the Help corpses. The armed forces would become more available because of the lack Funeral directors used during the duration of the alarm condition, wrote the Ministry of Health in the Official Journal. Because of the many fatalities was last the ice rink in Madrid has already been converted into a mortuary. Spain is the country in Europe after Italy that is affected by the new Sars-CoV-2 virus most severely affected. (dpa)
Cat in Belgium suffers from Corona
A cat has become in Belgium in a person infected with the corona virus. The Belgian Food Safety Authority (AFSCA) reports of the case on its website.
The cat in Belgium and two dogs in Hong Kong are the only known cases , where pets would have been infected by infected people. The dogs had shown no symptoms, but the cat had temporary difficulty breathing and digestion . On Friday, the health authorities, citing the veterinary faculty of the University of Liège, informed about the case.
The AFSCA warns to abide by the usual hygiene rules follow. This includes avoiding too much close contact with the animal , especially if you are sick yourself. After each stroke you should wash your hands and not let your pet lick your face , writes the AFSCA. (dpa)
No “Ground Day” in the Gaza Strip
Palestinians want to be in the Gaza Strip do not hold mass protests on the border with Israel on this year's “Ground Day” to prevent the spread of the corona virus. This was announced by the organizers of previous protest marches on Saturday. Instead, on the protest day on Monday, the Palestinians were called upon to wave Palestinian flags and to burn Israeli flags. Traffic should stop for an hour at noon. Sirens should howl to celebrate “Floor Day”. A press conference with few participants is also planned.
In the Gaza Strip, the virus Sars-CoV-2 is so far proven in nine people . A widespread spread in the densely populated coastline, in which two million people live under precarious circumstances, is considered a horror scenario . (dpa)
Israeli media reporting on the nightmare for israeli security forces who will have to shoot COVID patients from Gaza if they run to the fence for treatment.
– Tareq Baconi طارق بقعوني on Twitter (@tareqbaconi) https://twitter.com/TareqBaconi/status/1243251702347837442
German tourists in Bali are flown out
hundreds because of the corona pandemic Tourists from Europe stranded on Bali were flown out of the holiday paradise on Saturday. “I'm happy to be coming home,” said Marco Zeltner, one of an estimated several thousand German tourists who were on Indonesian Stuck vacation island. Two flights had been canceled beforehand, which is why he had been waiting for two weeks. “But it's okay, Bali is beautiful , so it could have been worse.” (AFP)
India converts railway wagon to isolation station
Tested in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic India Railway wagons as isolation stations . The responsible minister Piyush Goyal tweeted the photo of a prototype on Saturday.
Stepping up efforts to fight Coronavirus, Railways has converted a train coach into an isolation ward. Take a look at a prototype of an isolation ward, ready with medical facilities, in Kamakhya in Assam, with each coach having a capacity of serving 9 patients.
– Piyush Goyal on Twitter (@piyushgoyal) https://twitter.com/PiyushGoyal/status/1243865074197905408
Police in South Africa shoot rubber bullets at Drängler
South African police officers used rubber jacket ammunition to fire on people who, despite the corona safety regulations, pushed themselves in front of a supermarket. An AFP photographer watched how round 200 to 300 People stood in line on Saturday morning in front of a shop in the Johannesburg district of Yeoville . In the struggle for their place in the crowd many did not keep the safety distance prescribed by the corona virus .
Thereupon ten police patrol cars drove up, the officers fired rubber ammunition towards the people. Confusion broke out in the crowd, fleeing people ran around each other, a woman with a baby on her back fell to the ground.
In South Africa applies since Friday a three-week curfew , compliance with which is monitored by the police and military. However, many residents, especially in poor neighborhoods, violate the requirements.
According to official figures, more than
What the restrictions in air traffic mean
The website Flightradar , which registers aircraft movements, very clearly shows in a tweet how the restrictions in air traffic in Europe affect. The tweet shows the comparison of flights on Friday evening – to the left of 28. February, right of 27. March.
Finland's capital Helsinki sealed off
In an unprecedented measure in peacetime, the capital Helsinki has been cordoned off in Finland because of the corona virus since midnight. As the Swedish broadcaster SVT reports online, the Finnish Reichstag gave the green light late Friday evening for the measure to combat the spread of the corona virus. Police and military are now guarding the streets around Helsinki and the surrounding Uusimaa region, the epicenter of the country's coronavirus epidemic.
The freedom of movement between the southern Uusimaa landscape around Helsinki and the rest of Finland will be until 19. April restricted, Prime Minister Sanna Marin announced on Wednesday evening at a press conference. During this time it was forbidden to drive in or out of the landscape to Uusimaa. There are exceptions, among other things, for trips to work.
In Uusimaa live more than 30 Percentage of around 5.4 million Finns. The number of confirmed infections has recently risen sharply in Finland. So far there are around 1000 confirmed infections and at least three fatalities from the pandemic. More than half of the cases of infection and two of the deaths were recorded in Uusimaa.
JHU reports more than 600. 000 Infected worldwide
According to the Johns-Hopkins are worldwide -University (JHU) meanwhile more than 600. 000 people infected with the coronavirus. On Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases increased to around 601. 500 . The number of unreported cases is likely to be higher because many countries only test the most acute cases.
Most cases are carried out by the JHU for the USA to with 104. 837 . Then follow Italy with 86. 498 and China with 81. 948 cases.
The JHU reports the number of deaths with 27. 862, the number of recovered patients with 131. 826. (Tsp)
Eh, Giovanni, non vado dal barbiere neanche io, quindi … "Mi scuso se mi permetto, Presidente #Mattarella, ma questo messaggio è ancora più bello di quello ufficiale, per umanità ed eleganza.
– Marco Vassalotti on Twitter (@_marcov_) https://twitter.com/_MarcoV_/status/1243603284310609927
Karliczek expects vaccine at the end of the year at the earliest
Federal Minister of Research Anja Karliczek sees a fight against the corona virus at the end of the year at the earliest vaccine . “We have to assume that a vaccine that can be used to protect broad sections of the population will only be available towards the end of the year or early next year is available, ”said the CDU politician to the editorial network Germany. The following applies to vaccine research: “We want to run as quickly as possible – but we must not fall down. We have to be sure that the vaccination works and does no harm to the patient. “
Karliczek continued:” We exhaust the research possibilities to the last. We are ready to provide additional funds if there are promising projects. Corona research will not fail with money. ”(Dpa)
Scheuer promises truck drivers toilet and wash containers
Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to help truck drivers, as he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “They keep the goods and goods traffic running, ensure a stable supply. For that they have to be well taken care of, too Food, toilets and showers on highways and in logistics centers “, said the CSU politician. For this reason, the company plans to set up washing and toilet containers together with the logistics industry where they are needed but are not currently available. (Reuters)
Any help across borders is now important. That is why the Bundeswehr is helping with our flying Luftwaffe intensive care unit to transport seriously ill people from Italy to Germany for treatment. Europe sticks together.
– A. Kramp-Karrenbauer on Twitter (@akk) https://twitter.com/akk/status/1243780831052783617
Air Force flies sick Italians to Germany
Because of the dramatic Emergency situation in northern Italian hospitals in the coronavirus crisis, the Air Force patients fly to Germany out. The Airbus A 310 MedEvac, the flying intensive care unit of the German Armed Forces , should receive six seriously ill Italians in intensive care on Saturday from Bergamo to Cologne . The machine started in Cologne in the morning, said a spokesman for the German Press Agency.
“In times of greatest need, it goes without saying that we stand by our friends, ”said Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) about the mission. “That is why we are now bringing seriously ill patients from Italy to Germany for treatment with our flying intensive care unit of the Air Force. It is an important sign of solidarity. Europe has to stick together. ”
The plane should be back in Cologne by midday. Patients should be taken to civilian hospitals for treatment. According to dpa information, two patients are to be treated further in the Catholic Clinic in Bochum and in the University Clinics in Cologne and Bonn.
The Luftwaffe MedEcav-Airbus as “an important link in the rescue chain for the medical evacuation of seriously and seriously injured people over long distances”. There are up to six places for intensive care treatment on board. There are also 38 further berths, whereby for 16 patients an increased medical surveillance with monitors is possible. So that 44 Patients can be transported lying down.
The medical crew can be up to 25 Count people. The Air Force always holds a MedEvac Airbus at Cologne-Wahn Airport in 24 – hour standby. (dpa)
Our A310 has just landed in Bergamo and is now admitting 6 patients. The Airbus is specially equipped for such tasks and is called MedEvac.
– Team_Luftwaffe on Twitter (@team_luftwaffe) https://twitter.com/Team_Luftwaffe/status/1243786780719153152
Four dead on cruise ship off Panama
On one cruise ship off Panama four passengers died. There are four older people , the shipping company Holland America Line said on Friday, without giving any further details. Two people on board were tested positive for the new corona virus , it was said. 53 passengers and 85 Crew members reported flu-like symptoms to the medical team on board.
That was in the United States local companies had quarantined the ship “Zaandam” a few days ago off the South American Pacific coast. All passengers should remain in their rooms until further notice, it said. You and the crew would have received all protective masks.
The “Zaandam” has 1243 passengers and 586 crew members on board. On March 7, she left Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires for a cruise that was actually on 21. March should end in San Antonio, Chile. However, because of the corona pandemic, Chile has now closed all of its ports for cruise ships. Most recently on 14. March in Punta Arenas, southern Chile, someone left the ship, the shipping company said.
This tried to get a passage permit through the Panama Canal, then to drive through the Caribbean to Fort Lauderdale in the US state of Florida. The channel administration announced on Friday, however, with reference to the “Zaandam”: If a ship had someone on board who had tested positive for the corona virus, it should not use the channel.
Meanwhile, the “Zaandam” stood on the west coast of Central American Panama and was supplied with medication from another company ship. The healthy passengers are said to go on the second ship. Holland America Line has temporarily ceased cruising. (dpa)
China reports 54 further “imported cases”
In China the number of “imported cases” with the corona virus has increased again. As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Saturday, 54 other diseases in people who had entered China. Overall, China already counts more than 600 such cases. In addition, three other people died of Covid – 19. So far, China has a total of 81. 394 Coronavirus infections reported, including 3295 Deaths and 74. 971 healed patients.
For fear of a second wave of infection she had People's Republic announced on Thursday that foreigners will initially no longer be allowed in. A strong reduction in flight connections was also announced. As of Sunday, each Chinese airline should only be able to offer one connection per week to each country. The same applies to foreign airlines flying to China. (dpa)