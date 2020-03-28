spain-reports-more-than-800-deaths-within-24-hours

Two weeks after the start of the strict ban on going out because of the corona virus Spain recorded the highest number of new fatalities so far. Within 24 Hours were 832 dead registered, the total number climbed up to Saturday noon 5700, as the Ministry of Health announced.

In spite of This devastating balance sheet shows cautious optimism among the authorities: The number of infected also continued to rise and was on Saturday on round 72. 000 , about 8000 more than the previous day. The increase takes a percentage seen but for days and was only eleven on Saturday Percent.

Spain hopes to pass the peak of the crisis soon. The alarm condition with extreme restrictions for the population was a few Days for two more weeks until 11. April extended . The government is confident that the contagion curve will flatten out by then

More than 12. 000 People are already nationwide again healthy. About 40. 000 patients with Covid – 19 m but treated in the hospital become. The clinics are completely overloaded in many places. The most violent The region affected remains Madrid, where almost half of all deaths are recorded was followed by Catalonia.

Because of the steadily increasing number of After Italy, the military is now dead in Spain during the transport of the Help corpses. The armed forces would become more available because of the lack Funeral directors used during the duration of the alarm condition, wrote the Ministry of Health in the Official Journal. Because of the many fatalities was last the ice rink in Madrid has already been converted into a mortuary. Spain is the country in Europe after Italy that is affected by the new Sars-CoV-2 virus most severely affected. (dpa)