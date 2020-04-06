Science
Spain now has more confirmed infections than Italy
Spain has overtaken Italy as the country with the most infections in Europe. Overall, according to an evaluation published on Monday afternoon by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), there have been 130. 759 Covid – 19 – Cases in Spain and thus around 1800 more than in Italy . As can be seen from the figures published on Twitter on Monday, Spain replaced Italy as the European country with the most confirmed infections at the weekend. (dpa)
mother of Pep Guardiola dies of corona infection
The mother of football coach Pep Guardiola is after an infection with the corona virus at the age of 82 years died in Spain. This announced his club Manchester City. (Tsp)
The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrió in Manresa, Barcelona after contracting Corona Virus. She was 82 – years-old.
Steinmeier gives television speech on Holy Saturday
Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be on Holy Saturday Make a television speech about the current situation in the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal President's Office announced this on Monday in Berlin. The address will be broadcast in ARD and ZDF following the main news broadcasts in the evening . It is the first time that a Federal President has responded to a current event in this form, normally he only makes such speeches every Christmas.
Prince Charles and Camilla reunited after isolation
A few days before your 15. The British heir to the throne, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, are reunited. Charles (71 ) survived a corona infection with mild symptoms a week ago. Camilla (72) until Monday as a precaution 14 days in self-isolation to be absolutely sure that they are not is infected. The two are in the Scottish country house of Birkhall in the county of Aberdeenshire, but they have been separated there recently. On Thursday the two of them got their 15. Wedding day. (dpa)
compensation for parents in case of loss of earnings
According to the new infection protection law, the country pays parents a Compensation for loss of earnings if the children have to be looked after at home during the Corona crisis. The landscape associations of Westphalia and Rhineland pointed this out on Monday and at the same time referred to the strict requirements. Right to 67 Percentage of the net income has working and self-employed parents , if day care center or school were closed due to an official order. In addition, the children must be younger than twelve, disabled or dependent on help. There must also have been no other option for reasonable care. There is no entitlement during holiday periods if the parents receive short-time work benefits or continue to be paid despite the time off. (dpa)
No sporting events may take place in front of an audience in Austria until the end of June. The Austrian federal government announced Monday a general ban on public events until the end of June – sporting events are included. A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Sports told the Austrian news agency APA whether there could be ghost games in Austria's Bundesliga. (dpa)
Obligation to report intensive care beds
Clinics will have to report free intensive care beds to a central register every day. This is provided by a draft regulation by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. “We need a precise overview of occupied and free intensive care beds in Germany” , said the CDU politician of the German Press Agency on Monday. Most clinics have already voluntarily reported their current capacity, but unfortunately not all of them. “If everyone works together transparently, better care will be possible,” said Spahn.
Specifically, all hospitals with intensive care units should in future be registered with the German Interdisciplinary Association report for intensive care and emergency medicine (Divi). Most recently there were according to Ministry information 1119 from 1160 reported to the corresponding clinics. Currently there are around nationwide 10. 000 Intensive beds with possibility free for artificial respiration , said a spokeswoman. (dpa)
Trade unionists fear out for Lufthansa subsidiary Germanwings
Trade unionists and personnel representatives accused Lufthansa of using the corona crisis for a rabid corporate restructuring. It is assumed that The closure of the Lufthansa subsidiary Germanwings should be announced this week, according to a petition signed by representatives of the unions UFO and Vereinigung Cockpit.
The company described the alleged closure plans on Monday as “speculation” , for which there is no draft resolution from the board. The options for Germanwings are currently being reviewed. The group had the future of flight operations in a press release last week on the negotiations to increase the short-time allowance in Asked a question. So far there are around 1400 employees, unlike the Lufthansa mother, no agreement on short-time work benefits. (dpa)
“An example Take Austria “
The federal government In the view of the FDP chairman Christian Lindner Austria, he should be a role model when it comes to easing the restrictions due to the corona virus. Lindner said there would still be a need to keep gaps and health protection for a long time. “Their conditions and rules now have to be defined. Finally, companies and public life need a preparation time to partially start up again. The government is currently not responsible for this communication. “ (dpa)
Germany needs non-woven material for masks
Because of the Corona crisis, the Federal Government also wants the Crank production of primary products for urgently needed protective masks in Germany . For this purpose, it is to be examined how companies can be supported with investments in the production of nonwoven material and how they could receive purchase guarantees. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert announced after a meeting of the Corona Cabinet in Berlin on Monday. The goal is to cover a need for masks that is not just short-term . “It will take many months.” Protective equipment such as masks and suits for medical personnel are scarce worldwide. Among other things, a grant from 30 percent on the investment costs for corresponding production facilities under certain conditions, as is clear from the decision of the ministerial meeting. (dpa)
Tracking app as “very central component”
In order to slow the spread of the corona virus, a tracking app is a “very central component” , said government spokesman Steffen Seibert. In this phase of the pandemic, tracking the contact person by telephone to the authorities is no longer sufficient.
A German app is currently being developed, which is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health. “Voluntariness is the basis of using the app” , said Seibert. But of course with the hope that as many people as possible use this app so that it can have its best effect. A procedure is also being worked on at European level to enable common standards. There are 130 Scientists involved.
70. 000 People rejected at German border
At the 16. In March, Interior Minister Seehofer partially introduced border controls. By April 5, around 70. 000 Refused persons who did not have an urgent entry reason. The spokesman for the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.
A majority of Germans adhere to restrictions
Most people in Germany would go to those decided by the federal government Take measures . One could not thank the fellow citizens enough for that, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
Germany currently looks after 198 Intensive care patients from other EU countries . From that 130 patients from France, 44 from Italy and 24 from the Netherlands. There were 58 further commitments met who are still pending. The government spokesman announced this at a press conference in Berlin on Monday.
Federal Government approves loan program for medium-sized companies
In the corona crisis, the federal government decided to provide additional aid for small and medium-sized businesses . With a new loan program, especially medium-sized companies are to be provided with urgently needed loans more easily. Business associations welcomed the new aid. The managing director of the industry association BDI, Joachim Lang, spoke on Monday of a strong signal for medium-sized companies. (dpa)
10. 000 free ventilation beds
from the 1160 hospitals in Germany 1115 currently on free ventilation beds . This was announced by Doris Berve-Schucht, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Health, on Monday at a press conference with the government spokesman. 10 . 000 there are ventilation beds currently free (as of weekend).
Concept paper of the Federal Government for easing the measures
The federal government is pushing ahead with plans to relax restrictions due to the corona pandemic. First, the retail, restaurants and in certain regions the schools will be reopened, it says in a concept paper from the Interior Ministry , which was available to the Reuters news agency on Monday. Large events and private celebrations should remain prohibited for the time being. So far, the restrictions should be up to 19. April valid.
As soon as sufficient masks are available, should be introduced a duty to carry on buses and trains, in factories and buildings. Certain branches of industry could initially as “islands” resume operation if they do not provide too much customer contact. As a prerequisite, the paper states that the infection rate remains below one . This means that an infected person infects less than another person. The rate is currently one. (Reuters)
The press conference with the government spokesman is currently underway. Government spokesman Steffen Seibert emphasized that the federal government does not currently give an exit date can. In her video podcast, the Chancellor also gave the assurance that “day and night” would be considered as both health protection and a way back to normality can be secured. In the afternoon, Chancellor Angela Merkel will comment on the Federal Government's measures.