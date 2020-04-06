spain-now-has-more-confirmed-infections-than-italy

Obligation to report intensive care beds

Clinics will have to report free intensive care beds to a central register every day. This is provided by a draft regulation by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn. “We need a precise overview of occupied and free intensive care beds in Germany” , said the CDU politician of the German Press Agency on Monday. Most clinics have already voluntarily reported their current capacity, but unfortunately not all of them. “If everyone works together transparently, better care will be possible,” said Spahn.

Specifically, all hospitals with intensive care units should in future be registered with the German Interdisciplinary Association report for intensive care and emergency medicine (Divi). Most recently there were according to Ministry information 1119 from 1160 reported to the corresponding clinics. Currently there are around nationwide 10. 000 Intensive beds with possibility free for artificial respiration , said a spokeswoman. (dpa)