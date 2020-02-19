spain-is-now-asking-google,-facebook-and-co.-to-checkout

Spain follows France and is pushing ahead with the digital tax: Online companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple or Amazon will in future pay compensation for the fact that they usually do not tax their profits in Spain but move them to low tax countries. The new tax increases tax justice, said Spanish Finance Minister María Jesús Montero.

The tax is one of the most important decisions of the new Spanish government, which consists of the social democratic PSOE and the alternative left-wing partner Podemos. Parliament still has to approve this fiscal reform. However, like Paris, Madrid is building a back door in this tax advance so as not to feed the current trade dispute with the United States: the survey, which is actually due every quarter, will initially be suspended until the end of the year. Trump's threats are working

The background of this postponement is the threat by the United States to respond with punitive tariffs for European products if US online companies in Europe are subject to digital taxes. This is why European plans for such taxation are on hold.

In the case of France, US President Donald Trump had announced that high import tariffs would be imposed on French wine, for example. Thereupon head of state Emmanuel Macron stopped the tax for the time being. Madrid also has to expect countermeasures, it said in Washington.

Spain therefore wants to wait for the ongoing negotiations by the OECD on a global solution before the digital tax comes into force. Minister of Finance Montero said: “Spain is striving for an international consensus.” If necessary, Spanish law will later be adapted to the global norm. The EU Commission is also hoping for a worldwide agreement to defuse the trade conflict with the United States.

Madrid copies the French model

The Spanish initiative According to the report, only those large corporations that have sales of more than 750 million euros and in Spain of more than three million euros should be taxed. The tax is said to amount to three percent of the sales generated by digital services in Spain. Madrid thus largely copies the French model.

In addition, the Spanish government decided on a financial transaction tax. In the future, it will be due for all purchases and sales of shares in large Spanish companies. Only securities of groups that have a market value of more than one billion euros are affected. Practically all 35 companies listed in the leading index IBEX fall into this category. The tax is said to amount to 0.2 percent of the exchange business.

Spain wants to fill the empty state coffers with the tax resolutions. The country is pushing a high mountain of debt in front of it: the deficit 2019 is currently estimated at 2.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the total debt of the state at approximately 96 Percent of GDP. With the new taxes, Madrid hopes for just under two billion euros in special annual income.