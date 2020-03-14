Science
Spain imposes alarm
Spain has issued an alarm status
To combat the coronavirus epidemic more effectively, Spain has issued a two-week so-called alarm condition , which amounts to the restriction of freedom of movement throughout the country . The Council of Ministers of the Left Government issued a corresponding decree in Madrid on Saturday, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced late in the evening.
The decree comes into force on Monday at 8 a.m. . Sánchez spoke of “drastic measures”. The alarm state is for the longest possible duration of 15 days ago, the socialist politician said. An extension would have to be approved by the parliament in Madrid.
The Spaniards are only allowed to leave the house in exceptional cases during the “alarm state” . According to the decree journeys to work, to the doctor and to the purchase of food and medication are allowed . Citizens can also leave the house to look after children, the elderly and those in need. Vacationers and other people are also allowed to return to their main residence. Situations of “force majeure” are also exempt from the ban. According to the decree, the security forces will monitor compliance with the instructions.
After Italy, Spain is the country most affected by the crisis in Europe. The number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed for days – balance of the Ministry of Health from Saturday evening: more than 6000 infections and over 190 deaths.
In addition to the measures mentioned, Madrid may now ration food and other important goods and also have it confiscated, Arrange interventions in factories and other production facilities and to implement the measures all Mobilize security forces and the army . (dpa)
Coronavirus ranking: Germany in 6th place among the countries with the most infections
In Germany is the number of those with the Novel coronavirus infected people on over 4000 gone up. According to the Johns Hopkins University the number was late Saturday afternoon at 4174 cases . Germany is now on the university's country list at sixth place in the world most severely affected by the virus .
Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections rose after the counting of the university and the AFP news agency on Saturday to 150. 00 0 . Overall, according to the university, more than 5600 People at the lung disease Covid caused by the virus – 19, according to AFP even more than 5700 . China is still the most affected with around 81. 00 0 infected , followed by Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain and Germany .
Germany overtook in the Corona cases according to the list meanwhile also France that was third in Europe after Italy and Spain. So far, eight people in Germany have died of Covid – 19, 46 recovered from the disease. (AFP)
Criminals send malware on behalf of the Swiss authorities
Criminals in Switzerland use the insecurity due to the corona virus to infect private computers. Unknown persons have been sending e-mails with the falsified sender “Federal Office of Health” since Friday , the Swiss reporting and analysis agency reported Information security (Melani) on Saturday. It is about data collection, and the people addressed should open an attachment called “list.xlsx”, it says. When clicking on the attachment, however, malware is installed on the device that allows the fraudsters to download personal data and passwords warned the registration office.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis were various attempts to defraud in connection with the virus known. So it also happened in Berlin an adapted variant of the grandchildren's trick , whom unknown people called the elderly and claimed they needed money for a coronavirus drug to treat the allegedly infected grandson.
Already at the end of February the L andeskriminalamt Niedersachsen has warned of a medical fakeshop on the Internet , which worries about the spread of the novel Corona virus exploited. Cybercriminals advertise via a alleged online shop for various respiratory masks , as the LKA warned on Twitter. By spam mail the perpetrators would have sent their offer to numerous recipients and sent the Company name of a real German company misused – which has already filed a complaint. In the case of an order and payment from the fakeshop, the LKA advised to contact the respective payment provider and to stop the payment. (Tsp, dpa)
Junge Union calls for shopping help
The CDU / CSU offspring has more than according to its own information Helpers mobilized , the elderly and others Reduce purchases and errands particularly at risk . So many volunteers had already registered in the first 24 hours after the start of the campaign, shopping heroes reported online, the Young Union announced. Similar actions have also been started by others, including the Jusos and many neighborhood initiatives .
JU boss Tilman Kuban told the German press agency that they wanted to help Reduce the risk of infection for the risk group and slow the spread of viruses. “As a young generation, we want to provide concrete help in everyday life and ensure more cohesion in our society.”
The Young Union brings helpers and Help seekers together . Since Friday afternoon both sides could register at die-einkaufshelden.de . In addition to online mediation, the up-and-coming party party also offers an individually pre-filled expression that helpers can hang out in the hallway of their home or in the supermarket, for example. (dpa)
Bavaria sticks to local elections despite corona virus
Despite the corona crisis on Sunday in Bavaria about ten million people are called for local elections . Despite the closure of schools and kindergartens, the Bavarian state government sticks to the election day and calls for participation. Lord Mayors, Mayors, District Councilors, City and Municipal Councils as well as district and district councils are elected. (AFP)
rush to supermarkets in Tehran
Rumors of a possible curfew due to the Corona crisis caused a rush of people to supermarkets on in Tehran on Saturday caused. In many supermarkets, according to eyewitnesses, the most of the goods, especially mineral water, washing powder and plastic gloves, were already sold out .
The upturn also had to do with the upcoming New Year holidays in Iran. The Persian New Year begins on 20. March , the holidays last until April 2nd. Overwhelmed supermarket employees fear a similar rush in the next few days.
The rumors about a curfew were partly based on contradictory statements by the authorities . According to army chief Mohammed Bagheri the army should ensure that the streets in the cities, especially in Tehran, as well as the country roads within 24 hours will be empty . Many Iranians have interpreted the general's statements as an impending curfew – so it was judged on social media.
Government spokesman Ali Rabiei , however, vehemently rejected speculation about a quarantine of Tehran . “It's all a very big lie,” said the spokesman, according to the state news agency IRNA. On Saturday morning there was a meeting of President Hassan Ruhani and his advisors about new instructions related to the Corona crisis in the country given.
On Monday, these new instructions are said to be announced. Because of the drastically increasing number of coronavirus deaths and infections in Iran , according to many experts, a curfew is the only solution to to prevent a disaster.
The fears were confirmed by the latest figures from the Ministry of Health on Saturday: The Number of corona dead is on 612 and those of the infected on 12 729 gone up. (dpa)
France closes restaurants and shops
France closes all restaurants and shops in the fight against the corona virus and bars. Pharmacies and grocery stores or banks should remain open, announced French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Saturday evening. However, from midnight all public facilities that are not necessary for life should close. (dpa)
Yellow vests demonstrate despite ban on large gatherings in Paris
Despite the warning of large crowds due to the spread of the corona virus, hundreds of “yellow vests” took to the streets in Paris on Saturday . The head of the largest French police union, Frédéric Lagache, said he deeply detests protesters who have fled the streets despite the dangers of spreading the novel corona virus.
The French government prohibited meetings with more than a hundred people on Friday . Demonstrations were not banned, but the government insisted on postponing protests. According to police, after clashes in the “yellow vest” protests on Saturday 34 People arrested .
In France there are now more than 3600 infected with the coronavirus People, 79 People died from the lung crane kheit Covid – 19. A French senator is now infected, as is Environment Secretary Brune Poirson. But both should be fine. (AFP)
Pianist Igor Levit gives a house concert on Twitter, more than two hundred thousand are watching. The Italian Instagram blogger Chiara Ferragni uses her worldwide 18 million fans in a few days via crowdfunding more than three million euros for one Hospital in Milan. What the politicians cannot achieve is growing on social media: cohesion.
Daily mirror | Mathias Müller from Blumencron
The corona virus is forcing more and more companies to send their employees home to their home office. The risk of infection is significantly lower in your own four walls. But not every company offers the opportunity to work at home. This particularly unsettles workers who still have to go to the office.
Daily mirror | Elisabeth Binder
Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to guarantee security of supply
Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer (CSU) closes a deployment of the Bundeswehr to maintain security of supply. “Of course we also discuss using the Bundeswehr in the worst-case scenario,” says Scheuer to “Bild”.
Security of supply can be Lack of truck drivers are threatened. In Germany many Eastern European truck drivers would work. If Poland no longer allowed them to travel to their workplace, they would be missing . “We will discuss this problem with the Poles. But if we run into bottlenecks, the Bundeswehr has to catch up on supplies . “(Reuters)
Due to the corona virus, more and more cultural events are being canceled. Hundreds of artists are now worried about their fees for the unusual performances. Force majeure is often cited in this context. But what is it actually? And does it matter at all?
Daily mirror
Donald Trump has been tested for corona virus
US President Donald Trump has been tested for the corona virus under increasing pressure . Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Saturday that he had taken the test the night before. A result would only be available a day or two after the test . Trump was in contact with a member of a Brazilian delegation last weekend who, according to US media reports, posed with Trump for a photo and which was later tested positive for the virus .
White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham had announced on Thursday that Trump had had almost no contact with the person. There is therefore no need for a test. The White House released a letter from the White House doctor on Friday night saying that Trump did not show symptoms of Covid – 19. A test is therefore not indicated . (dpa)
Germany limps in the fight against Covid – 19 very behind. Our The author has been in Italy for the past few weeks and has criticized the German one Arrogance.
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
Germany loosens export conditions for breathing masks again
After criticism from the EU, the federal government has relaxed its export conditions for protective equipment such as breathing masks and goggles .
If the “vital domestic need” is guaranteed, it is the permit for an export to issue , the Federal Ministry of Economics announced on Saturday. At the beginning of March, the federal government had severely restricted the export of breathing masks and other protective equipment due to the corona crisis. This met with criticism in other EU countries .
The General Order from March 4th is now in vote has been “adjusted” within the federal government, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said. The federal government had agreed on this with the EU Commission . On the one hand, the Federal Government pursues the goal of protecting people in Germany , on the other hand, the European solidarity in times of corona crisis “central principle” .
The export of equipment such as protective glasses, respiratory masks, protective suits or gloves is subject to a so-called reservation of approval . The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) issues an export license.
According to the general decree, exports can also be carried out in individual cases and “after weighing up with national health interests” be approved if, for example, it fulfills delivery obligations from an EU program or “is necessary to counteract a threat to meeting essential needs” in another EU member state. (AFP)
Italy's government has an agreement with unions and on Saturday Employers' associations met, according to which factories may remain in operation even during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak .
The agreement, which had been reached after long negotiations via video, served the “well-being of the country, the protection of the health of workers”, tweeted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. It provides for higher safety standards for workers. Employees are now entitled to masks and other protective equipment if they cannot work at a safe distance from each other.
Some companies would temporarily stop or reduce their activities to to prepare for the new safety requirements for their employees, it said in the joint declaration of the unions CGIL, CISL and UIL.
Italian authorities have imposed drastic blocking measures across the country to limit the risk of infection . Most shops are closed and people are asked not to leave their homes if possible. But work continues in some offices and factories. There had been protest against it in the past week.
In Italy the number of infected people was on Friday on 17. 660 gone up. 1266 People died according to the civil defense. After China, Italy is the country with the most Covid – 19-Kill. (dpa)
Following allegations of inaction, the British government is now taking measures to contain the corona pandemic. The corona virus is a threat to the UK health system – and to the Brexit schedule.
Daily mirror
Spain plans country-wide curfew according to Reuters
To Italy is also planning Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic according to a draft decree a country-wide curfew. The government is instructing the population to stay at home, according to the document Reuters was able to view on Saturday.
Exceptions are only emergencies or when people buy food and medication respectively to work. Several Spanish newspapers had previously reported on the plans. The government said the cabinet meeting to decide on measures was still ongoing. A press conference is planned for the afternoon. On Friday, she announced that she would officially declare an emergency on Saturday.
University of Vienna denies false message on Whatsapp
There is currently a voice message on Whatsapp , which claims that the University Hospital Vienna suspects a connection between the intake of ibuprofen and a severe course of a coronavirus infection. This message is wrong. The University of Vienna clarifies this on Twitter.
Attention, the WhatsApp text and voice messages currently circulating around alleged research results of the “Wiener Uniklinik” on a connection between Ibuprofen and Covid 19 it is #FakeNews, which have no connection with #MedUniWien.
– MedUni Vienna on Twitter (@meduni_wien) https://twitter.com/MedUni_Wien/status/1238782938344554496
WHO criticizes British Premier Johnson
The British government will face the Covid – 19 – pandemic likely to be banned in the next few days speak for major events. Corresponding information from government circles is available to the German Press Agency and the British media. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously been criticized for reacting too slowly to the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. So far, only a few major events such as the London Marathon have been postponed or canceled. According to the British media, all events with over 500 participants prohibited become.
Government advisors from the health sector had justified the restrained measures in Great Britain so far, among other things, by the fact that one “Herd immunity” against the virus must be built. According to the experts, collective protection can only be achieved with a certain degree of infection in the population.
This approach is the spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris , in question. One still knows too little about the virus. “It's not long enough in our population to know what it does immunologically,” she told the BBC news channel. “We can talk about theories, but we stand still we really face a situation in which we have to deal with deeds. “ (dpa)
Spahn's Ministry warns of false messages
The Federal Ministry of Health warns the population of false messages and Scaremongering in the coronavirus crisis. “Attention fake news,” the ministry writes on Twitter. “It is alleged and quickly spread that the Federal Ministry of Health / the Federal Government would soon announce massive further restrictions on public life. That's not true! Please help to stop their spread. “(Dpa)
Government in Vienna provides aid worth over four billion euros
According to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Austria is making four billion euros available to deal with the economic consequences of the virus crisis. The package provides interim financing and credit guarantees for companies , as Kurz explained at a joint press conference. Finance Minister Gernot Blümel adds, the government no longer adheres to the goal of a balanced budget . (Reuters)