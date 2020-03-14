spain-imposes-alarm

Spain has issued an alarm status

To combat the coronavirus epidemic more effectively, Spain has issued a two-week so-called alarm condition , which amounts to the restriction of freedom of movement throughout the country . The Council of Ministers of the Left Government issued a corresponding decree in Madrid on Saturday, as Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced late in the evening.

The decree comes into force on Monday at 8 a.m. . Sánchez spoke of “drastic measures”. The alarm state is for the longest possible duration of 15 days ago, the socialist politician said. An extension would have to be approved by the parliament in Madrid.

The Spaniards are only allowed to leave the house in exceptional cases during the “alarm state” . According to the decree journeys to work, to the doctor and to the purchase of food and medication are allowed . Citizens can also leave the house to look after children, the elderly and those in need. Vacationers and other people are also allowed to return to their main residence. Situations of “force majeure” are also exempt from the ban. According to the decree, the security forces will monitor compliance with the instructions.

After Italy, Spain is the country most affected by the crisis in Europe. The number of coronavirus cases has skyrocketed for days – balance of the Ministry of Health from Saturday evening: more than 6000 infections and over 190 deaths.

In addition to the measures mentioned, Madrid may now ration food and other important goods and also have it confiscated, Arrange interventions in factories and other production facilities and to implement the measures all Mobilize security forces and the army . (dpa)