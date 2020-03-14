Science
Spahn warns hospital managements about “humanitarian emergency”
Spahn warns in a letter to the clinic bosses about “ humanitarian emergency ”and calls for radical measures by hospitals
health minister Jens Spahn calls In a letter, the head of the clinic in Germany urged “to postpone or suspend all scheduled recordings, operations and interventions in all hospitals indefinitely.”
The goal: As many beds as possible should be for Patients with Covid – 19 are ready.
The tone of the writing is alarming. Spahn himself speaks of the fact that “a decision of this immediate scope for hospital operation in Germany has not yet been made.”
Spahn warns that the coronavirus epidemic can “push the health system to its limits and beyond”. This is shown by the example of Italy, where one of the richest regions in Europe is overwhelmed.
“Due to a lack of ventilation places and intensive care capacity, there is now a division and allocation.” In plain language: The beds are enough there not for everyone. Physicians must choose who needs treatment most.
In fact, doctors had reported many times in the past few days about the terrible conditions in the hospitals of northern Italy. The beds in the intensive care units are occupied. The death rate of the Covid – 19 – Sick people in the northern Italian region of Lombardy are therefore more than twice as high as in the rest of Italy.
Spahn writes, that in northern Italy it is now largely a “humanitarian emergency”.
Then Spahn counts again with boldings the points that are important to him:
- “Postpone planned operations and interventions now . ”
- Plan now the use of the doctors and doctors, nursing staff and the other necessary personnel that are necessary to treat people in need of intensive care, so that the sustainability of the intensive care and ventilation beds in your clinics is strengthened. ”
- “Please plan now if possible recourse to students and retired staff and educate you this now already out. ”
In fact, medical students all over Germany today received emails from their universities. In southern Germany, for example, it looked like this:
“Dear students of human medicine,
I would like to ask for your help. Based on the personal reports from colleagues from northern Italy, we can now prepare for very specific crisis scenarios in Germany and at our university hospital. One of the scenarios is based on limited human resources in patient care. If this situation should arise, each of you could help in different functions to ensure the treatment of our patients.
Please send me a short email if you are willing to help in principle. You are under no obligation to do so, but we can contact you quickly in an emergency. Ultimately, each of us and our relatives can rely on this help at some point. Please provide us with your full name, email address and mobile phone number.
Thank you in advance for your willingness! ”
Spahn continues in his letter:
- “Check now the …. equipment of your clinics with regard to the possibility of a significant expansion of intensive care of ventilated Covid – 19 patient and patients. ”
- “Check now the possibility of creating additional intensive care and ventilation options in your clinics to prevent a large attack of ventilated Covid – 19 to treat patients. ”
At the end of his letter, Spahn assures the clinic managing directors that all economic consequences resulting from the measures are “balanced” by the federal government. In addition, Spahn promises a bonus for each provisionally created intensive care bed.
Spahn concludes with the words: “In conclusion, I ask you for two things in this difficult time: your trust and your help.”
Spahn was also active on another front this Friday to look for an even bigger outbreak at Covid – 19 – Diseases to be prepared: The Federal Government ordered from a specialist company in Lübeck 10. 000 Ventilators for hospitals.
On the question of whether the beds are sufficient for coronavirus patients in Germany, it says in a study by the advisory institute of Deutsche Bank: “If the lung disease Covid – 19 to the extent calculated, then Germany will be on 14. May no more beds are available in the intensive care units and no hospital beds at the beginning of June. ”
Of the scarce 28. 000 intensive care beds in Germany in 1160 Clinics are currently around 80 percent occupied, writes the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” with reference to the Federal Statistical Office.
The Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) complains about a cost explosion for protective clothing due to the corona crisis and therefore demands financial help. According to a model calculation, higher consumption and higher prices for the recommended protective gowns, disposable gloves, respiratory masks and goggles would result in additional monthly costs of 60 Euro per inpatient treated patient, association director Melanie Kanzler told Tagesspiegel Background.
Daily mirror
The coronavirus is making its way through Germany and does not stop at the Bundestag. Among the more than 2. 000 confirmed cases there is also the FDP deputy Hagen Reinhold. Group colleague Andrew Ullmann, professor and infectiologist, has sent his employees to the home office as a precautionary measure and also personally refrains from campaigning events in his home town of Würzburg, from visiting his parents and from theater performances that he was looking forward to.
Daily mirror
The Federal Ministry of Health writes:
❗️If you are within the last 14 Days in 🇮🇹, 🇦🇹 or der🇨🇭waren: Avoid unnecessary contacts and stay at home for 2 weeks, regardless of whether you have symptoms or not. Please share this information with your friends and acquaintances. #CoronaVirusDE https://t.co/nPe0gcB9ll
– BMG on Twitter (@bmg_bund) https://twitter.com/BMG_Bund/status/1238534940528164864
Music on balconies against virus crisis in Italy
Everyone for themselves, but all together: Millions of Italians have to stay at home because of the corona virus – but they can still play on balconies. From north to south there were therefore on Friday evening at the same time People with instruments or singing on their balconies or at the windows to songs against fear, loneliness and boredom in isolation . At “Flashmob sonoro” (sounding Flashmob) the whole country was there: harp players, flutists, pianists, children on drums, guitar players and dancing people on balconies could be seen in videos.
The campaign “Show you at the window” was also joined by Rome's Mayor Virginia Raggi. “Together we can do it,” she said on social networks. After China, Italy is the country with the most Covid – 19-Sacrifice. The whole country is now a restricted area with strict requirements not to leave the house except in necessary cases such as shopping. (dpa)
Trump “probably” wants to be tested
US President Donald Trump probably wants to be tested for the corona virus under increasing pressure . “Most likely yes,” Trump said at a press conference in the White House on Friday when asked a question. “We are working on a schedule.” Trump was in contact with a member of a Brazilian delegation last weekend , which, according to US media reports, posed for a photo with Trump and was later tested positive for the virus.
White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump had had almost no contact with the person. There is therefore no need for a test. Trump said on Friday: “We have no symptoms.”
The Washington Post reports , in addition to the member of the Brazilian delegation there was a second guest in Trump's guest house Mar-a-Lago tested positive for the corona virus . It was a guest at a dinner that was supposed to raise money for Trump's election campaign. The president himself made a speech. (dpa, Tsp)
Merkel sees sufficient financial reserves
Chancellor Angela Merkel sees the federal government financially well equipped for the fight against the economic consequences of the corona virus . At a meeting with business associations and unions at the Chancellery, the government said on Friday evening that it was doing everything necessary to stabilize the economy in this particular situation. “We have been doing well in recent years. The financial reserves are available, “she said accordingly.
The government had launched a comprehensive package on Friday, among other things with unlimited liquidity support for affected companies . The aim of all these decisions is to prevent companies in Germany from going bankrupt or losing jobs as a result of the corona crisis. Merkel had said before the meeting that the measures were unique.
Industry President Dieter Kempf said the federal government had done the right thing. “The risk of a recession increases every day. It is all the more important that the Chancellor is committed to overcoming the crisis phase as quickly as possible with bridging aids and good crisis management. “The package announced contains many elements for the current and upcoming challenges.
“It will probably make it possible to tackle any financing problem in companies,” said the President of the Federation of German Industries. “It is commendable that the government does not show any financial limits in advance. So don't worry about finite resources and a greyhound race. ”
The easier granting of tax deferrals and the waiver of enforcement measures are generally to be welcomed. “In addition, I find it desirable to enable the unbureaucratic reimbursement of continued payments if employees are in quarantine due to an official order.” (Dpa)
Das Covid – 19 – virus does not exist at all. The elites just stoked to distract them from their selfish goals. These and other conspiracy theories are currently spreading alongside the corona virus in social networks. Florian Reifschneider would like to counter such counterfactual claims. The Frankfurt wants to sensitize those who in his view do not take the virus seriously enough.
Daily mirror
Bundeswehr canceled participation in “Defender” exercise
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Large maneuvers “Defender Europe 2020 “ apparently before the end: After the” actual suspension “of the troop movements of the US armed forces, the Bundeswehr said on Friday their participation in a joint military exercise. Specifically, it is about the German troop participation with around 2500 soldiers from 16. to 30. April on the Bergen and Munster training grounds in Lower Saxony, the Bundeswehr announced on Friday.
Decisions by the US on the further course of the maneuver are still pending. The Bundeswehr had previously announced that the US Armed Forces their troop movements for the major maneuver in Europe interrupted . For the foreseeable future, no further ships would be unloaded in Belgium and the Netherlands, nor would other US soldiers be flown in at German airports, the Bundeswehr said. With a few exceptions, the troop movements in Germany were completed anyway.
The Department of Defense announced on Wednesday that it would reduce the number of US soldiers. Around should be carried out on the maneuver to be held in Germany, Poland and the Baltic States. . 000 Soldiers from 18 NATO countries participate. The USA wanted more than 20. 000 Send soldiers to Europe.
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the US and Israel had in early March already the originally two-week maneuver Juniper Cobra 20 canceled. Joint military exercises between the USA and South Korea were also postponed. (AFP)
Poland closes its borders for foreigners
Poland closes its borders in the Corona crisis for Germans and all other foreigners . This was announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Friday evening at a press conference in Warsaw. (dpa)
Trump announces national emergency in the USA
US President Donald Trump calls for the spread of the corona virus in the USA a national emergency out. The measure would further federal funds in the amount of up to 50 Billion dollars released to combat the coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, Trump said at a press conference on Friday in Rose Garden of the White House. “We will remove any necessary obstacle or
to give our citizens the treatment they need ”, Trump promised.
“In the coming weeks we will make all changes and make sacrifices, ”said the President. “The next eight weeks will be crucial. “ A nationwide state of emergency like in some other states, in which in such a case fundamental rights expire are set, does not mean a national emergency in the USA.
To Data from the national health authority CDC have so far more than 1600 Sars CoV 2 cases registered. Since mid-January, however, according to the CDC only fewer than 14. 000 Testing. For comparison: South Korea tests media reports according to up to 20. 000 People a day. In view of the few tests in the USA , the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. According to the CDC , more than 40 Dead people killed because of the virus.
Trump had initially tried to reduce the risk of coronavirus in the United States. After the first cases, he had shown himself confident that the number of
infections will go back soon. Instead, the number skyrocketed. Trump also said during a visit to the CDC's Health Department in Atlanta, Georgia last Friday, “Everyone, who wants a test can get a test. “
In the White House, Trump said on Friday against: “We want to make sure that those who have a test need a Test can be done very safely, quickly and conveniently , “said Trump. “We don't want everyone to run out and do (a test).” Test options would be significantly expanded.
A test page developed by Google should provide clues as to whether a test for one person Make sense. According to Trump next week an additional 1.4 million tests
possible , then five million within a month. However, he doubts that this number will be used even approximately. “No country is better prepared and equipped to face this crisis, “claimed Trump. Experts have doubts.
The proclamation of an emergency gives Trump far-reaching powers. The measure provides, among other things, access to a fund with disaster relief funds, which the Congress 42, $ 6 billion (38, 5 billion euros). Several Democrats in the U.S. Senate had asked Republican Trump to provide one to declare an emergency to make these funds accessible.
Trump announced that the Minister of Health should be given new powers to guarantee “maximum flexibility” for doctors, hospitals and insurance companies. Trump
held out the prospect of mobile test stations for particularly affected regions where people can drive their cars to take a sample . He announced concrete relief for students: The Federal Government waived interest on your loan. He also instructed the energy minister to buy large quantities of crude oil as a strategic reserve.
At the press conference Trump with members of his coronavirus working group and representatives of companies such as Walmart and drug stores. Although currently from all sides
social distance is warned, Trump did not give up handshake and stood close together with his team.
The director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, said the United States still has a long way to go. “There will be a lot more cases,” he said. At a congressional hearing on Thursday, Fauci had revealed that the American health care system, particularly with a view to the Test options are not really focused on what is currently needed . “It's a weakness, let's admit it.” (Dpa)
Denmark is closing the borders
Denmark closes its borders until further notice in the Corona crisis. The measure will apply from tomorrow on Saturday 12. 00 Clock , Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Friday evening at a press conference in Copenhagen. This should counteract a further spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In Denmark there are 801 infections has been detected with the pathogen.
It will continue to be possible to bring groceries, medicines and other necessary goods to Denmark, Frederiksen assured. Danes could return to their home country at any time. tourists and other foreigners for no specific reason for an entry then would not come into the country . The border controls should be up to and including Easter, i.e. until 13. April, apply.
Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to announce the closure of its schools and daycare centers on Wednesday evening. Previously, the number of confirmed cases of infection in the country had increased dramatically. On Friday, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod also advised against all trips abroad that are not absolutely necessary.
(dpa)
First time in 300 Years: Hamburg fish market canceled
Due to the spread of the corona virus, the Hamburg fish market for the first time in 300 years of market history has been canceled . From now on, tourists and hamburgers will have to do without the fish market on the Elbe on Sunday mornings, as the Altona district office announced on Friday. The market should initially by the end of April remain closed.
Also the viewing platform of the Elbphilharmonie will be closed from Saturday. Concert house tours will run until 29. March suspended, as the Elbphilharmonie announced. The Störtebeker restaurant and the Elbphilharmonie Kulturcafé at Mönckebergbrunnen are also affected by the measures. (dpa)
Louisiana postpones US area codes
Postponed because of the coronavirus crisis Louisiana as the first US state the presidential primaries . In the southern part of the country the emergency was declared on Friday , as a government official said. The area codes planned for early April would be on the 20. June postponed . On April 4, both the opposition Democrats and the Republicans of US President Donald Trump wanted to hold their primaries in Louisiana.
It was initially unclear whether it was on the Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio primaries scheduled for next Tuesday. In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency at the beginning of the week because of the coronavirus crisis.
The pandemic had already overshadowed the Democratic primary to determine the Trump challenger in the past few days. So said the two presidential applicants Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders Planned campaign events from.
The planned for Sunday TV duel between the former vice president and the left-wing senator is due to the corona virus without audience . It will also be relocated from Arizona to the federal capital of Washington.
There are now more than 1700 confirmed coronavirus infections and round 40 dead. The actual number of infections is likely to be significantly higher. However, there is a lack of corona virus tests. (AFP)
The concert business has to pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. That's why the star pianist Igor Levit regularly wants to 19 clock from his apartment stream concerts on Twitter. He has also announced a house concert for this year.
Paris Eiffel Tower and Louvre close
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest Parisian tourist attractions close: The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and Versailles Palace are closed from Friday evening until further notice , as the administration of the facilities announced. Disneyland near Paris is also affected. Anyone who has already bought tickets can usually request a refund.
The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre and the Palace Department of Versailles thus follow an instruction from the French government . The Ministry of Culture in Paris called on all museums, libraries and other institutions to restrict or completely close their activities. The government had previously banned meetings with more than a hundred participants.
The Disneyland near Paris closes from the weekend until at least the end of March. The US park administration had already announced this on Thursday (local time). After the big fire in April last year, Notre-Dame cathedral is still closed to visitors. Small consolation for visitors: The famous palace park in Versailles will remain open for the time being. (AFP)
The Schaubühne not only stops regular game operations. An international theater festival must now be canceled at Lehniner Platz.
Daily mirror | Patrick Wildermann
Mayor of Miami infected with coronavirus
The Mayor of the US metropolis of Miami , Francis Suarez, has infected with the corona virus . “It is confirmed that I have the corona virus,” Suarez told the Miami Herald. “I took a test and it turned out positive.” He was fine, but worried about people he had been in contact with. Suarez asked all people who had had closer contact with him in the past few days to 14 days voluntary in domestic quarantine .
The Republican who has been 2017 Mayor of the metropolis in the US state of Florida has attended numerous events and meetings in recent days, including one with the Brazilian head of state Jair Bolsonaro, with his communication secretary Fábio Wajnga Sars-CoV-2 virus had been detected on Thursday. A test at Bolsonaro was negative, as the head of state announced on Friday.
Nationwide there are now in the USA according to the health authority CDC from Friday 1215 known cases and 36 dead. Experts suspect that the actual figures are significantly higher due to the lack of test capacities. (dpa)
Daimler postpones Annual General Meeting
Because of the rapid spread of the new corona virus, the car manufacturer Daimler is postponing its Annual General Meeting planned for April 1 in Berlin. The health of the shareholders and all other participants and guests has top priority, the group said on Friday in Stuttgart. It is not yet certain when the event will be rescheduled. Depending on the further course of the pandemic, one is aiming for an appointment in early July.
According to the German Stock Corporation Act, the general meeting must be within eight months after the end of the Fiscal year, that is until the end of August. The Daimler shareholders have to decide, among other things, on the payment of the dividend, the future remuneration system for the Management Board and the planned move of Telecom boss Tim Höttges to the automaker's Supervisory Board. (dpa)
What Charité chief virologist Christian Drosten advises is tried by politics to implement. Why even the Chancellor is listening to this doctor.
Daily mirror | Hannes Heine