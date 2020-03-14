spahn-warns-hospital-managements-about-“humanitarian-emergency”

Spahn warns in a letter to the clinic bosses about “ humanitarian emergency ”and calls for radical measures by hospitals

health minister Jens Spahn calls In a letter, the head of the clinic in Germany urged “to postpone or suspend all scheduled recordings, operations and interventions in all hospitals indefinitely.”

The goal: As many beds as possible should be for Patients with Covid – 19 are ready.

The tone of the writing is alarming. Spahn himself speaks of the fact that “a decision of this immediate scope for hospital operation in Germany has not yet been made.”

Spahn warns that the coronavirus epidemic can “push the health system to its limits and beyond”. This is shown by the example of Italy, where one of the richest regions in Europe is overwhelmed.

“Due to a lack of ventilation places and intensive care capacity, there is now a division and allocation.” In plain language: The beds are enough there not for everyone. Physicians must choose who needs treatment most.

In fact, doctors had reported many times in the past few days about the terrible conditions in the hospitals of northern Italy. The beds in the intensive care units are occupied. The death rate of the Covid – 19 – Sick people in the northern Italian region of Lombardy are therefore more than twice as high as in the rest of Italy.

Spahn writes, that in northern Italy it is now largely a “humanitarian emergency”.

Then Spahn counts again with boldings the points that are important to him:

“Postpone planned operations and interventions now . ”

. ” Plan now the use of the doctors and doctors, nursing staff and the other necessary personnel that are necessary to treat people in need of intensive care, so that the sustainability of the intensive care and ventilation beds in your clinics is strengthened. ”

the use of the doctors and doctors, nursing staff and the other necessary personnel that are necessary to treat people in need of intensive care, so that the sustainability of the intensive care and ventilation beds in your clinics is strengthened. ” “Please plan now if possible recourse to students and retired staff and educate you this now already out. ”

In fact, medical students all over Germany today received emails from their universities. In southern Germany, for example, it looked like this:

“Dear students of human medicine,

I would like to ask for your help. Based on the personal reports from colleagues from northern Italy, we can now prepare for very specific crisis scenarios in Germany and at our university hospital. One of the scenarios is based on limited human resources in patient care. If this situation should arise, each of you could help in different functions to ensure the treatment of our patients.

Please send me a short email if you are willing to help in principle. You are under no obligation to do so, but we can contact you quickly in an emergency. Ultimately, each of us and our relatives can rely on this help at some point. Please provide us with your full name, email address and mobile phone number.

Thank you in advance for your willingness! ”

Spahn continues in his letter:

“Check now the …. equipment of your clinics with regard to the possibility of a significant expansion of intensive care of ventilated Covid – 19 patient and patients. ”

the …. equipment of your clinics with regard to the possibility of a significant expansion of intensive care of ventilated Covid – 19 patient and patients. ” “Check now the possibility of creating additional intensive care and ventilation options in your clinics to prevent a large attack of ventilated Covid – 19 to treat patients. ”

At the end of his letter, Spahn assures the clinic managing directors that all economic consequences resulting from the measures are “balanced” by the federal government. In addition, Spahn promises a bonus for each provisionally created intensive care bed.

Spahn concludes with the words: “In conclusion, I ask you for two things in this difficult time: your trust and your help.”

Spahn was also active on another front this Friday to look for an even bigger outbreak at Covid – 19 – Diseases to be prepared: The Federal Government ordered from a specialist company in Lübeck 10. 000 Ventilators for hospitals.

On the question of whether the beds are sufficient for coronavirus patients in Germany, it says in a study by the advisory institute of Deutsche Bank: “If the lung disease Covid – 19 to the extent calculated, then Germany will be on 14. May no more beds are available in the intensive care units and no hospital beds at the beginning of June. ”

Of the scarce 28. 000 intensive care beds in Germany in 1160 Clinics are currently around 80 percent occupied, writes the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” with reference to the Federal Statistical Office.