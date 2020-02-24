Science
Spahn travels to Italy for a crisis meeting, Altmaier expects consequences for the global economy
Spahn wants to announce “arrangements” for travel
Federal Minister of Health held a press conference on Monday on the outbreak of the corona virus in Europe. The situation changed after the cases in Italy. The epidemic has now reached Europe. A spread is also possible in Germany. “I am further convinced that we are best prepared and prepared “, said the Federal Minister of Health in Berlin. However, one does not yet know everything about the virus . It is therefore primarily a matter of strengthening research. Vaccine development is not expected in the next few weeks.
Next praises Spahn's actions in Italy : “It is good that the Italian government has acted decisively and quickly.” Above all, the exchange with European and international partners is important. National solo attempts would not make sense, Spahn said.
Spahn wants also announce “arrangements” for travel by bus, train and plane . He does not want to question EU travel. Spahn wants to continue to rely on “proportionate” and “transparent” measures. Prepare for everything.
Italian government invites Jens Spahn and other health ministers to a crisis meeting
Due to the spread of the novel corona virus, a crisis meeting will take place in Rome on Tuesday. The Italian government invited, among other things, the health ministers of neighboring countries . According to the Italian civil defense, the meeting will provide advice on possible joint measures. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) will also attend the meeting in the Italian capital. (AFP)
Peter Altmeier expects consequences for the global economy
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier expects the corona virus to have economic consequences. “We assume that it can of course have a slight impact on the global economy “, said the CDU politician on Monday in Berlin. How strong this effect will ultimately be depends on how quickly and effectively the disease can be contained. (Reuters)
It took an amazingly long time. But on Monday, the coronavirus epidemic also hit the financial markets and the stock exchange. The German stock index slipped by more than four percent on Monday, temporarily falling below the 13. 000 points.
Italy could slip into recession again due to the corona virus
According to analysts' assessment Italy will again slide into a recession due to the corona virus . LC Macro Advisors economist Lorenzo Codogno, who was formerly chief economist at the Ministry of Finance in Rome, predicted on Monday that the Italian economy in the first quarter 2020 will shrink between 0.5 and one percent . In the fourth quarter 2019 there was already a minus of 0.3 percent. This would be the country plagued by debt for the fourth time since 2008 in a recession. For comparison: the German economy has been growing 2010 continuous.
“The first effects will be in tourism and retail be felt because people stay at home and cancel their hotel reservations, ”said Codogno. However, later interruptions in the supply chains of the companies could become significantly more serious. (Reuters)
Cases in Oman – UAE prohibit travel to Iran and Thailand
Several states on the Arabian Peninsula also confirmed the first cases of the corona virus. The Ministry of Health in Kuwait said that three people who had returned to Kuwait from the city of Mashad in Iran were found to be Sars-CoV-2.
Also in the first cases in Bahrain and Oman it concerns people who came from Iran into the country, the state news agencies of the two countries reported.
The United Arab Emirates prohibited all trips to Iran and Thailand. Citizens are up to The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Emirates announced on Monday that it would not travel to the two countries.
WHO: Not a pandemic, but epidemics in individual countries
Despite the numerous new infections with the corona virus, the World Health Organization (WHO) is reassuring ,
It is very encouraging that the case numbers in China have decreased , said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday in Geneva.
The figures from Italy, Iran and South Korea are nevertheless very worrying. According to the WHO assessment, it was nevertheless not a pandemic, but epidemics in individual countries. (AP)
As part of the flu monitoring: Now also tests for coronavirus
As part of the flu monitoring by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), samples are now also tested for the coronavirus. The nasal swabs that have been sent in from national practices and which are usually checked for influenza and cold viruses have also been tested for corona viruses since Monday, like an RKI – Spokeswoman in Berlin said.
This is to use the surveillance system that has been in place for years to monitor whether the corona virus is circulating in Germany. “There is currently no evidence of this,” said the RKI spokeswoman. The RKI emphasized that the tests are carried out independently of the tests in other laboratories in Germany, where samples are also tested for coronaviruses.
Weekly send round 150 established medical practices samples to the Influenza Working Group (AGI) at the RKI. The AGI is a network of around 700 General practitioners and pediatricians who regularly report the number of acute respiratory diseases in their practices.
On this basis, the experts at the RKI determine the development of acute respiratory infections in the population, especially through influenza. (AFP)
Italian soccer league wants games without fans
The Italian soccer league wants to have football games in front of empty places because of the corona virus circulating in northern Italy.
The President of Serie A, Paolo Dal Pino, wrote in a letter to the government asking that the league games not be suspended in the areas affected by the coronavirus, as the Ansa news agency reported on Monday.
Instead, they should be allowed to be played behind closed doors – i.e. as ghost games without fans . This is necessary in order to comply with the league schedule until the start of the European Football Championship in June.
At the weekend, the Italian football League four first division matches canceled, including the top game Inter Milan against Sampdoria Genoa. (AP)
Media report: Sixth death in Italy
According to a report by the radio broadcaster RAI, a sixth person was killed in Italy in the course of Coronavirus – Outbreak died. (Reuters)
WHO: China has prevented hundreds of thousands of infections
China, according to the World Health Organization WHO by being rigid Procedure in the fight against the coronavirus might Saved hundreds of thousands from infection . Without the “incredibly difficult Measures “there might have been hundreds of thousands of infections in the country, WHO leader Bruce Aylward said on Monday at one Press conference in Beijing.
The number of new infections is now declining he said after evaluating various data sources. The WHO team has in the inspected various parts of China in recent days – including Wuhan, the Capital of the Hubei Province and the epicenter of the outbreak.
The corona virus spreads in Europe. When does the epidemic reach Germany? What measures are necessary now?
The corona virus is spreading rapidly in the north of Italy – Tourists and residents react with mouth guards:
Austria's Interior Minister: “We are still in a safe place “stable situation”
Vienna is trying to prevent the coronavirus from spreading from Italy also common in Austria . On Monday, a specialist group around Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens), Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) and the Health Ministers of the Austrian federal states met in Vienna. “We are still in a safe, stable situation” , said Interior Minister Karl Nehammer on Monday.
There is no need to panic, said Minister of Health Rudolf Anschober (Greens).
All 189 Tests for the coronavirus , which were previously carried out in Austria, are negative . The authorities are in close international contact. (with dpa)
About 3000 Infected in healthcare
More than 3000 employees in the Chinese healthcare sector according to the authorities, has now contracted the corona virus. Most cases are in the particularly affected province of Hubei , presumably because there is a lack of protective equipment or due to exhaustion. (Reuters)
Coronavirus fear causes Dax to collapse
Concerns about the economic consequences of the coronavirus epidemic hit the German stock market with full force on Monday , After investors had acted carefree for a long time, the leading index Dax plummeted to the lowest level since the beginning of February at the beginning of February . By late morning the stock market barometer fell by 3, 65 percent on 13 084, 34 points from. In the meantime, the Dax had lost almost 4 percent. (Reuters)
Tel-Aviv-Marathon does not allow foreign runners
Israel is worried about the spread of the Coronavirus runners from abroad Marathon in Tel Aviv prohibited. Originally around Friday 3000 Foreigners should take part in the sporting event, a spokeswoman for the city of Tel Aviv confirmed on Monday. Scarce 1000 Runners from Asian countries have already canceled because Israel currently prohibits entry from citizens there. The Ministry of Health has now decided to also 2000 not to allow other foreign runners.
The Marathon in Tel Aviv should now be alone with around 40 000 Israeli participants. According to the city administration, the foreign runners get their entry fee back. In Israel, a human had tested positive for the Sars CoV-2 virus for the first time on Friday. (AP)
Federal government does not plan to close borders
Even after the spread of the corona virus in the north Italy's federal government is currently not planning any border closures. There are no such considerations in the Federal Ministry of the Interior, said a department spokesman on Monday in Berlin. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health said that in Germany it has so far been possible to treat people with the Covid – 19 – Virus infected, isolate and treat. There is currently no evidence of a continuing virus circulation in Germany , said the spokesman, citing the Robert Koch Institute. However, the situation assessment could change.
The speakers assured that the situation would be observed very closely. A spokeswoman for the Federal Foreign Office referred to changed travel information for Italy , according to which you may have to contact the Italian Gesu before starting your trip Ministry of Health under the telephone number + 39 1500 or in the affected region Lombardy under 800 894545 should inform.
Italy is currently the country with the most recorded cases in Europe. In Lombardy, the number of infected people increased on Monday 165. (AP)
Fifth death in Italy confirmed
During the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy According to official information, another person died. This increases the death toll to five. (Reuters)
Study: Tourism burglary due to corona virus costs Asia up to 115 Billions of dollars
The slump in tourism as a result of the coronavirus epidemic costs one study According to Asia alone up to 115 billion dollars in economic output . The Experts from the Dutch bank ING go with the title in the investigation “Vacation in Hell” assumes that trips to and from China are as good as be deleted entirely. “This is obviously a simplification , but it fits a scenario where the epidemic continues after its climax continues, “says Robert Carnell, ING chief economist for the Asia-Pacific region Room. (Reuters)