spahn-travels-to-italy-for-a-crisis-meeting,-altmaier-expects-consequences-for-the-global-economy

As part of the flu monitoring: Now also tests for coronavirus

As part of the flu monitoring by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), samples are now also tested for the coronavirus. The nasal swabs that have been sent in from national practices and which are usually checked for influenza and cold viruses have also been tested for corona viruses since Monday, like an RKI – Spokeswoman in Berlin said.

This is to use the surveillance system that has been in place for years to monitor whether the corona virus is circulating in Germany. “There is currently no evidence of this,” said the RKI spokeswoman. The RKI emphasized that the tests are carried out independently of the tests in other laboratories in Germany, where samples are also tested for coronaviruses.

Weekly send round 150 established medical practices samples to the Influenza Working Group (AGI) at the RKI. The AGI is a network of around 700 General practitioners and pediatricians who regularly report the number of acute respiratory diseases in their practices.

On this basis, the experts at the RKI determine the development of acute respiratory infections in the population, especially through influenza. (AFP)

