Science
Spahn sees Covid-19 as a danger to living together
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) warns that the spread of the coronavirus could put a strain on living together in Germany. “A society that is under stress can be easily inflamed emotionally,” says Spahn in the current issue of “Spiegel “. This starts with buying hamsters and ends with dealing with Asian citizens. The measles are more dangerous for humans, said Spahn. But Corona is more dangerous for living together.
At the beginning of the crisis, Spahn called for “attentive serenity”. Today he would put it differently, says the CDU politician. “In hindsight, I
might replace the word serenity with prudence more often. But it means the same thing. Careless action does not help. “
RKI: peak in Germany not yet reached
The head of the RKI emphatically warns: The spread of the corona virus has peaked in Germany with 534 Infection cases not yet reached . “We cannot say when the climax has been reached. We want to delay it as long as possible,” says Lothar Wieler. “We have to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus.” In Germany there is a continuous increase: “It will continue to do so in the next few days and weeks.”
Round 100 Schools in Alsace closed from Saturday
In southern Alsace, as a precautionary measure, around Saturday due to the new corona virus 100 Schools remain closed. The prefect of the Département Haut-Rhin, Laurent Touvet, said at a press conference that, among other things, educational institutions where infections with Sars-CoV-2 were confirmed. Touvet initially did not say how long the measure should apply. In the region the number of known infections within a short time was from 10 on 81 gone up. (dpa)
Denmark says events with more than 1000 persons from
All major events in Denmark with more than 1000 Participants should be canceled or postponed due to the corona virus. The organizers are being asked to do so, said the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen. With the measure, which should initially apply until the end of March , the aim is to delay the spread of the virus as much as possible. The top football club FC Copenhagen immediately reported that the team's next home games would be without an audience, including the Europa League – Second leg against Istanbul Basaksehir. (dpa)
Three quarters of hotels and restaurants report lost sales
Hotels, restaurants and caterers are suffering more and more from the consequences of the coronavirus spread, according to a survey by their industry association. 76, 1 percent of companies report losses in sales, the shares German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) on the flash survey carried out on March 4 and 5 at 10. 00 0 member companies with. In the cities there are even 85, 1 percent. “The situation worsens from day to day,” says Dehoga President Guido Zöllick. “For hotels, caterers and restaurants, these are massive losses that cannot be compensated for. Many of our small and medium-sized businesses have no buffer . ” (Reuters)
City of Mönchengladbach sticks to decision on Bundesliga game
The city of Mönchengladbach has decided against the cancellation of the Bundesliga top match on Saturday in Mönchengladbach with one of its own Defended low coronavirus infection risk. In consideration of the overall situation, the city decided so “because we do not expect a situation in this game where people become excessively infected” , said the spokesman for the city of Wolfgang Speen on Friday. Mönchengladbach is not a coronavirus hotspot.
The Gladbach stadium is located near the district of Heinsberg, which is the most severely affected by the coronavirus nationwide. The top Bundesliga game in Borussia Park on Saturday evening against at 18. 30 watch is sold out, expected around 59. 00 0 spectators. On Wednesday evening the catch-up game against 1. FC Köln is scheduled in Gladbach. This game is also sold out.
The city assumes that infected people are isolated, for example in Quarantine or in the hospital. “So we have to assume that there is no positive case heading towards the stadium,” said Speen. In addition, each visitor had to think about the health they were in. The club and the city advised people with a particular risk of previous illnesses and with cold symptoms to stay at home. The club will also carry out further hygiene and information measures on the match day. (with dpa)
customers can rebook at Lufthansa free of charge
Lufthansa offers its customers until 31. March the free rebooking now. Lufthansa and its subsidiaries – Eurowings, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Air Dolomiti – will waive worldwide until the end of March the rebooking fees, the group announced today. Customers can therefore once and regardless of the tariff their ticket to a new date until 31. December 2020 transfer. The new goodwill regulation for existing bookings applies worldwide to all flights booked up to March 5 with a departure date by 30. April 2020.
Lufthansa Group Airlines are introducing flexible rebooking options: The new far-reaching goodwill rules for rebookings apply to both existing and future bookings worldwide. https://t.co/VTwIW0Cl5q
– Lufthansa News on Twitter (@lufthansanews) https://twitter.com/lufthansaNews/status/1235882331493236738
Adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister passed away
An adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister has succumbed to the consequences of his coronavirus infection. Hussein Sheikholeslam, “a veteran and revolutionary diplomat” , died on Thursday at the age of 67 years, as the state news agency Irna announced today. Sheikholeslam was an adviser to Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Sarif before his death. As a student he took part in the Islamic Revolution of 1979 involved. (AFP)
Macron advises against visits to old people's homes
The epidemic will continue for weeks, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. He also calls on his compatriots to temporarily refrain from visiting relatives in old people's homes. Coronavirus is considered more dangerous for older people. Macron himself visited an old people's home in Paris today (Reuters).
Twelve infections on a Nile cruise ship
Egypt's Ministry of Health reports twelve coronavirus cases on a Nile cruise ship, as reported by state television. The ship was on its way from Luxor towards the city of Aswan in the south of the country. (Reuters)
Classic Milan-Sanremo cycling canceled
The spring classic Milan-Sanremo and two other Italian bike races have been canceled due to the spread of the corona virus been. This was announced by the organizer RCS. In addition to the traditional one-day race, the two round trips Tirreno-Adriatico (11. to March.) And Giro di Sicilia (April 1st to 4th). If possible, the races should be made up for later. On Wednesday, the Italian government decided that all sporting events would take place without an audience by April 3. In Italy there are most cases of Covid lung disease – 19 in Europe. More than 3000 People got infected with the virus, more than 100 have already died. (dpa)
Bollywood postpones award ceremonies
For fear of the corona virus, the prices of the Indian Bollywood film industry have been postponed indefinitely . It's also about protecting the health and safety of fans of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and the general public, the organizers write on Twitter. After consultation with the regional government of the venue, they came to this decision. The award ceremony would have ended (27. to 29. March) should take place.
Bollywood is one of the largest film industries in the world. Millions of people in India and around the world are watching the Hindi films. The name Bollywood comes from the city of Mumbai, which used to be was known as Bombay where the studios are located.
Federal Foreign Office advises against trips to South Tyrol
The Federal Foreign Office advises against the spread of the Conona virus of unnecessary trips to the Italian regions South Tyrol, Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy as well as to the city of Vo in the province of Padua in the Veneto region.
Number of infections in Iran increases within 24 hours drastically
According to the Ministry of Health meanwhile 4747 people infected, 1234 more than the previous day . The number of deceased in the last 24 hours at 17 on 124 gone up. (Reuters)
Altmaier advises country colleagues on economic consequences
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) has invited his country colleagues to a crisis meeting next Tuesday because of the economic consequences of the corona virus.
The corona virus strains the German economy. According to a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, every second company in Germany expects a decline in sales as a result. DIHK President Eric Schweitzer quickly called for effective immediate measures for these companies. The leaders of the coalition want to discuss possible measures on Sunday evening. (dpa)
Abe cancels commemoration for tsunami victims
Japan has canceled a central memorial ceremony for the victims of the tsunami disaster nine years ago because of the new corona virus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized to the bereaved and asked for understanding for the decision to cancel the government's planned commemoration on Wednesday. Every year take around 1000 People attended the government commemoration ceremony in Tokyo. An earthquake of magnitude 9.0 and a massive tsunami had on 11. March 2011 vast areas in the northeast devastated and 18. 500 People killed. In the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, three reactors led to meltdowns. According to the state, the situation in the nuclear ruin is now under control, food from Fukushima is safe. (dpa)
North Korea quarantines for 221 foreigners on
According to its own information, North Korea has 221 Foreigners released from quarantine, the rulers Kim Jong Un had imposed strict measures against the spread of the coronavirus. Those affected would have been among the 380 foreigners who previously isolated and placed under strict medical surveillance , the state media reported on Friday. No further details were given.
At the end of February, the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin announced that its embassy in North Korea would be temporarily closed. The reason was the massively restricted freedom of movement for diplomats. Given the Covid – 19 – Crisis had the authorities of the isolated state in February all land, train and flight connections abroad stopped – also for diplomats. So far, no case of infection has been reported from North Korea. (dpa)
Amazon recommends employees in Seattle home office
US technology companies in the city particularly affected by the corona crisis have suggested tens of thousands of employees to work from home for now. Amazon recommends part of its round 50. 00 0 employees in the region on the US west coast who can do their home office work by the end of the month, the online retailer explained. Amazon had previously confirmed that an employee had tested positive for the virus.
The software giant Microsoft with its headquarters in Redmond near Seattle has already sent its employees to its home office. If their work permits, they should work at home for the next few weeks. People particularly at risk from the new virus, such as 60 – Annuals and chronically ill people should take time off if necessary. (AFP)
Book Fair Prize is not awarded publicly for the first time
This year's Leipzig Book Fair Prize should be on 12. March will be announced in the program of Deutschlandfunk Kultur . This was announced by Deutschlandradio on Friday in Berlin. The ones from 12. to 15. The Leipzig Book Fair planned for March was canceled on Tuesday due to the spread of the corona virus
Normally the price of the Leipzig Book Fair, one of the most important literary awards in Germany, awarded on the opening day of the fair. It is awarded annually in the categories of fiction, non-fiction / essay writing and translation and has a total of 60. 00) endowed with 0 Euro. Five titles are nominated in each category.
The three award winners are to be featured in the two-hour special program “Lesart” at the 12. March from 9. 05 o'clock. The jury chairman Jens Bisky and other members of the seven-member selection committee. In the most highly regarded fiction section, the authors Verena Güntner (“Power”), Maren Kames (“Luna Luna”), Leif Randt (“Allegro Pastel”), Ingo Schulze (“The Righteous Murderers”) and Lutz Seiler ( “Star 111 “) nominated. (dpa)
Consequences of the corona virus: toilet paper panic in Asia
Robbery for a toilet paper transport in Hong Kong, hamster purchases of the rolls in Japan and even restrictions on purchasing in Australia – in the crisis about the spread of the coronavirus make hamster purchases toilet paper appear as a rare commodity in Asia and Australia. In Germany, too, retailers are experiencing brisk demand, sometimes worried consumers are leaving empty shelves.
In Asia, toilet paper is the target Number one in hamster purchases developed. Pictures of empty shelves are posted on social networks, in Japan the Ministry of Economic Affairs is trying to reassure the citizens with its own campaign. It sends pictures of trucks full of toilet paper to the supermarkets via Twitter. “We want to send a message to consumers,” said spokesman Yasushi Nozawa – there was enough of the goods in demand. In Taiwan, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang sought to reassure citizens via Facebook with the message that everyone “only has one butt”.
In Australia , where the virus also spreads, the police even had to deploy several times to resolve conflicts over toilet paper in supermarkets. A truck that had burned down due to a technical defect and whose toilet paper load had been destroyed by the flames even made the national headlines. The daily newspaper “NT News” added an eight-page, unprinted supplement to the publication due to the demand for toilet paper – it wanted give the country what it wants, she explained. Simon Griffiths, co-founder of a company that manufactures toilet paper rolls from recycled paper, reports that the demand has exploded – within a day the turnover is 1100 percent increased. But durable foods and disinfectants are also in demand.
The Australian psychologist Adam Ferrier, who specializes in shopping behavior, has an explanation for the behavior of his compatriots. The sheer size of toilet paper packs with numerous rolls as content creates the feeling of having made a substantial, important purchase. You have the feeling that you have done something – the purchase gives the consumer the impression that he has the situation under control.
Also retail chains and Associations in Germany had reported increased demand from the hygiene sector such as toilet paper. Some supermarkets had empty shelves. The demand for toilet paper in Germany has risen sharply, said a spokesman for the Essity Group, which is behind the Tempo and Zewa brands. (Reuters)
First infected person died in the Netherlands
In the Netherlands there is the first virus dead. A 87 – The year-old died on Friday in a clinic in Rotterdam , reports the health authority. The Netherlands have so far 82 confirmed virus infected. (Reuters)
Belgium criticizes German export ban for respiratory masks
Belgium has criticized Germany and France for the export bans for respiratory masks. “This is not in the spirit of the EU” , said Belgian Health Minister Maggie de Block at a meeting with her EU colleagues in Brussels. We also have to show solidarity in the distribution of protective material.
The Federal Government prohibited the export of breathing masks and other protective equipment such as gloves and protective suits on Wednesday. In France protective masks are only available on prescription, existing reserves have been confiscated. (AFP)