spahn-sees-covid-19-as-a-danger-to-living-together

City of Mönchengladbach sticks to decision on Bundesliga game

The city of Mönchengladbach has decided against the cancellation of the Bundesliga top match on Saturday in Mönchengladbach with one of its own Defended low coronavirus infection risk. In consideration of the overall situation, the city decided so “because we do not expect a situation in this game where people become excessively infected” , said the spokesman for the city of Wolfgang Speen on Friday. Mönchengladbach is not a coronavirus hotspot.

The Gladbach stadium is located near the district of Heinsberg, which is the most severely affected by the coronavirus nationwide. The top Bundesliga game in Borussia Park on Saturday evening against at 18. 30 watch is sold out, expected around 59. 00 0 spectators. On Wednesday evening the catch-up game against 1. FC Köln is scheduled in Gladbach. This game is also sold out.

The city assumes that infected people are isolated, for example in Quarantine or in the hospital. “So we have to assume that there is no positive case heading towards the stadium,” said Speen. In addition, each visitor had to think about the health they were in. The club and the city advised people with a particular risk of previous illnesses and with cold symptoms to stay at home. The club will also carry out further hygiene and information measures on the match day. (with dpa)

