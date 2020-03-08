Science
Spahn advises that events with more than 1000 participants be canceled
In the morning, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) asked via Twitter to cancel more major events in Germany. Recently there had been criticism, among other things, that Bundesliga games and other mass events in Germany are largely taking place as planned, while elsewhere is more restrictive in Europe.
Now the minister is more specific: “After numerous discussions with those responsible, I expressly encourage events with more than 1000 to cancel participants until further notice. “At the moment this is happening from his point of view still too timid. “In view of the dynamic development of the past few days, this should be changed quickly” , he said to the German press agency in Berlin. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has developed principles for dealing with smaller events.
Spahn further said: “I am aware of the consequences this will have for citizens or organizers. We will talk in the next few days about how we will deal with the economic consequences. “But it is clear that health comes first.
Further Spahn said: ” I also encourage everyone Individuals: Weigh up what is so important to you in your everyday life that you will not want to do without it in the next two to three months, be it the club visit, the birthday party in a family circle or the club meeting. “He trusts that “in these times the citizens make wise decisions for themselves and their loved ones. Because with this caution we protect above all our older and chronically ill fellow citizens.”
CDU holds on to party convention despite coronavirus spread
The recommendation of Health Minister Jens Spahn, events from 1000 Canceling participants also causes difficulties for the federal CDU. At the 25. April Armin Laschet (with Spahn as deputy), Friedrich Merz, Norbert Röttgen and other applicants for election to the CDU chair. The special party conference in Berlin has exactly 1001 delegates . The CDU says that you continue to plan with the date. “All preparations continue as normal.” But one is in close coordination with the Berlin health authorities, as a first measure waives one to the usual international guests. (Georg Ismar)
Bundesliga wants to hold on to season despite Corona virus
The German Football League wants the season in the Bundesliga and 2nd division despite the Coronavirus epidemic until Mid May as planned Play the end . “This is the only way clubs and DFL can get for them despite difficult circumstances upcoming season planning security, ”said DFL managing director Christian Seifert according to a message from Sunday. Ascenders and relegated as well as the Participants for the international competitions would need to be in both divisions be determined. The clubs would contact the relevant authorities at the respective locations as before with regard to the running of further match days vote, said Seifert.
Health Minister Jens Spahn had previously recommended events with more than 1000 participants to be canceled. Sports events could also be affected. (Tsp / dpa)
El Salvador denies visitors from Germany and France entry
El Salvador now also denies visitors from Germany and France because of des Coronavirus the entry. Salvadoran Citizens and diplomats who come from the two countries are allowed to enter, but will be for 30 days in quarantine . That shares President Nayib Bukele via Twitter. El Salvador already has one Entry stop for visitors from Italy, Iran and South Korea. By doing Central American country has so far no confirmed case of infection . (Reuters)
BASF employees in Ludwigsburg tested positive
At BASF is an employee tested positive for the corona virus . The man from Neustadt an der Weinstrasse is employed at the Ludwigshafen site, the chemical company said. The health office in Neustadt and BASF contact the employees working in the immediate working environment . So the infected person himself should stay in quarantine at home. (Reuters)
This is how people live in the “red zone” in Italy
Researchers from Taiwan report development of rapid test
Researchers at the Taiwan Science Academy have successfully tested a new, significantly faster test for the Sars CoV-2 corona virus. Currently available diagnostic tests for Sars-CoV-2 take approximately four hours to produce a result. In addition, in many places it is currently not possible to carry out enough tests because there is a lack of laboratory equipment and trained personnel. Academia Sinica, Taiwan's national science academy, announced today on its Facebook page that researchers there had developed a test that took less than half an hour . The new method has not yet been published in any scientific journal and, accordingly, has not yet been officially reviewed by other experts. The test still has to be validated and a production in large quantities has to be tested. If that succeeds, such a test kit will fix the coronavirus in just 15 minutes, just like an influenza rapid test. It will be important to clarify, among other things, the question of whether the test is sensitive enough to be able to detect infections with sufficient certainty. (Richard Friebe)
Second death in Switzerland
In Switzerland there is the second death due to an infection with the corona virus. The canton of Basel-Landschaft reports that one person died of the disease in a hospital in Liestal. According to the health authorities in Switzerland until noon 281 Infection cases confirmed. (Reuters)
Austria's chancellor expects drastic measures in other countries as well
According to Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, it is only a matter of time before other European countries Take similarly drastic steps in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus as Italy. In Austria, schools, kindergartens and universities could also be closed and events canceled for a week or two if necessary, Kurz told ORF. That would also happen in other European countries. The crucial question is when. In Austria are currently 104 Infection cases confirmed. (Reuters)
In the capital now 40 Cases
The number of detected coronavirus infections in Berlin is 40 grown. The Senate Department for Health shares this. The day before, the number of known cases was still at 28 located. Most of the new infections are related to confirmed cases in the past. Contact persons are currently being identified, contacted and isolated.
Two patients in Bavaria “seriously ill”
Bavaria reports increasing case numbers. Meanwhile, be 157 cases known, says the President of the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety, Andreas Zapf. “There will certainly be more in the afternoon.” According to the Bavarian Minister of Health Melanie Huml, there are two patients in addition to many mild cases also “really difficult, seriously ill” (Reuters, AFP)
Moscow faces five years imprisonment if the quarantine rules are violated
The city of Moscow threatens its citizens with up to five years imprisonment if they do not place themselves in quarantine as ordered after a visit to countries particularly affected by the epidemic. This is communicated by the administration of the Russian capital. Who returns from China, South Korea, Iran, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and other countries , have to stay at home for two weeks and isolate themselves. Anyone who violates this risk severe penalties. So far in Russia there are 15 confirmed infections. (Reuters )
The Pope's midday prayer for the first time only by video
Because of the Corona crisis in Italy, the Pope's Sunday noon prayer for the first time is only via video stream live on large screens on St. Peter's Square Have been transferred. Francis himself spoke from the library of the Apostolic Palace and not at the open window as usual . In this way, the usual security checks at the entrances to St. Peter's Square could be omitted. In these people are crowded for longer and are exposed to a higher risk of infection like the security staff.
“This Angelus prayer today is a little strange, with the Pope locked up in the library” Francis began his speech, “but I see you and I am close to you.” He asked for understanding for the measure, which should help to prevent a further spread of the virus. the Pope sounded much better than when he started his cold last Sunday. (KNA)
President of the Italian region of Piedmont infected
The President of the Northern Italian region of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio has contracted the coronavirus . This is reported by the state broadcaster RAI. Cirio is the second regional president who 24 hours positive for the virus. On Saturday Nicola Zingaretti, President of the Lazio Region and Chairman of the Rome Social Democrats ruled that he was infected. (Reuters)
Gladbach reimbursed 550 Football fans tickets
The fear of the corona virus has prompted several hundred football fans to Stay away from Bundesliga top game Borussia Mönchengladbach against Borussia Dortmund yesterday evening. Borussia Mönchengladbach had previously offered all ticket buyers from the Heinsberg district most affected by the virus to reimburse the ticket price. Of which 550 People made use of it, said a club spokesman. You can also play the next European Cup home game free of charge. The district of Heinsberg is only ten kilometers from the Gladbach stadium.
Actually, the top game had been sold out for weeks, the spokesman reported. In the end, however, only 53. 877 instead of the maximum possible 54. 022 spectators were present. The spec The reimbursement offer does not apply to the next home game against 1. FC Köln on Wednesday. (dpa)
Italy's footballers' union demands stop of the championship games
In view of the drastic measures taken by Italy in the fight against the corona virus, Damiano Tommasi, as head of the footballers' union in the country, called for the championship to be canceled. “Do you need anything else? Stop the football ”, wrote the long-time Serie A player on Twitter. He also sent a corresponding request to those responsible, including Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
In Italy it has already been decided that all sporting events will be held without spectators by April 3rd. Sun. In Serie A on Sunday the league games canceled last week were on the agenda, including the top game between Juventus and Inter Milan. (dpa)
IranAir cancels all flights to Europe
The Iranian airline IranAir suspends all flights to Europe. The state news agency Irna quotes from a statement by the civil aviation authority that this is a reaction to European restrictions . These restrictions affecting IranAir were met “for unexplained reasons”. (Reuters)
Cruise ship “Grand Princess” may dock in Oakland
The cruise ship, which was stopped off the coast of California due to several coronavirus infections, is allowed to moor in the port of Oakland. This was shared by the captain of the “Grand Princess” US media reports on Saturday evening (local time) around 3500 people on board with . City Councilor Larry Reid from Oakland confirmed the “San Francisco Chronicle”. The ship is expected on Monday in a currently unused section of the port there, it said.
The disembarkation should take several days. Passengers who needed medical attention would be taken to hospitals, the others would have to be quarantined. The crew should remain on the ship until further notice. On board were first 45 People have been tested for the novel corona virus. at 21 of them – 19 crew members and 2 passengers – the virus was detected. US soldiers had brought the test kits on board by helicopter. (dpa)
Italians on board – Malaysia and Thailand do not allow cruise ship to moor
For fear of the corona virus, Malaysia and Thailand have prohibited a cruise ship with dozens of Italians from mooring in their ports. Malaysian politician Phee Boon Poh said the state of Penang had banned the “Costa Fortuna” from docking on its coast. The ship had previously been rejected at the Thai port of Phuket. According to the shipping company Costa Cruises, there is no suspected coronavirus case on board the ship. (AFP)