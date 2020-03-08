spahn-advises-that-events-with-more-than-1000-participants-be-canceled

In the morning, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) asked via Twitter to cancel more major events in Germany. Recently there had been criticism, among other things, that Bundesliga games and other mass events in Germany are largely taking place as planned, while elsewhere is more restrictive in Europe.

Now the minister is more specific: “After numerous discussions with those responsible, I expressly encourage events with more than 1000 to cancel participants until further notice. “At the moment this is happening from his point of view still too timid. “In view of the dynamic development of the past few days, this should be changed quickly” , he said to the German press agency in Berlin. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has developed principles for dealing with smaller events.

Spahn further said: “I am aware of the consequences this will have for citizens or organizers. We will talk in the next few days about how we will deal with the economic consequences. “But it is clear that health comes first.

Further Spahn said: ” I also encourage everyone Individuals: Weigh up what is so important to you in your everyday life that you will not want to do without it in the next two to three months, be it the club visit, the birthday party in a family circle or the club meeting. “He trusts that “in these times the citizens make wise decisions for themselves and their loved ones. Because with this caution we protect above all our older and chronically ill fellow citizens.”