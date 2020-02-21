Science
South Korea is alarmed – the virus has now spread across the country
South Korea's President speaks of a serious situation
Given the Rapid increase in cases of infection with the novel corona virus in South Korea, President Moon Jae In spoke of a “serious situation”. At a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun, he called on “quick and strong” countermeasures to be taken, Moon's office said on Friday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came overnight 52 add new cases . This increased the number of people living with the causative agent of Covid, the lung disease that first broke out in China – 19 infected on 156.
On Thursday, the authorities had the first death in South Korea reported in connection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. According to reports from South Korean broadcasters, it was a 63 – year-old man who was diagnosed with pneumonia in a hospital in the southeast Cheongdo was treated. The virus was detected after his death.
The authorities are concerned about the Nationwide spread of the virus. The majority of new infections were again recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu. However, new cases have also been reported in other regions in recent days, including Seoul and the southern holiday island of Jeju. The capital Seoul banned rallies in the city center until further notice.
The government declared Daegu and Cheongdo to be special control zones. Among other things, medical personnel from the armed forces are to be deployed there. In Daegu, most cases have been linked to members of a Christian sect who are believed to have contracted an infected person while attending worship services. (AP)
More and more infections in China's prisons
In Chinese Prisons in at least three provinces in the country have so far more than 450 inmates and seven guards infected with the novel corona virus. Prisons in the severely affected by the lung disease Covid – 19 affected Hubei province in central China, but also in eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Shandong, as reported by the newspaper “Global Times”.
As a consequence, those responsible for detention centers and the judiciary in Zhejiang and Shandong were released from their posts. In the province of Hubei alone 220 infections have been reported – in a “handwritten report” by the prison administration because there is no computer-based reporting system, such as the newspaper reported.
There are more at Rencheng Prison in Shandong 207 infections, including seven police officers. The party chief of the provincial judicial administration was fired because he had not prevented the outbreak, the newspaper said. Also in Zhejiang province are in the Shilifang Detention Center 34 inmates infected, the sheet reported on Twitter. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.
In the cramped and crowded Chinese prison With poor medical care, the virus could spread easily, the “Global Times” quoted an official who did not want to be named. “It is not easy to discover suspect patients with inadequate medical facilities in prisons and to prevent the transmission channels in good time.” (Dpa)
China expects foreign trade to collapse
The Chinese government expects foreign trade to collapse in the first two months of the year due to the coronavirus epidemic. “We expect import and export growth to slow sharply in January and February,” said Li Xingqian, director of the Department of Commerce's foreign trade department. Exports contribute about a fifth to the gross domestic product of the export world champion.
To contain the epidemic, numerous factories are shut down. Others have difficulty restarting production due to a lack of labor and raw materials after the forced break. The government therefore wants to help companies. The Ministry of Commerce is currently investigating which tax, financial and insurance measures are suitable. It is expected that foreign companies in most parts of the country will resume production by the end of February.
Not just the industry, but also the service providers are suffering from the epidemic. The outbreak is also putting significant pressure on this area, said Xian Guoyi, director of the Department of Services and Commercial Services. The tourism and transport sectors in particular are suffering. (Reuters)
Machine with China returnees is late
The arrival of a machine in Stuttgart with returnees out the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is particularly affected by the new corona virus, is delayed. The plane with 15 people expected to meet against 12. 00 o'clock, announced the German Red Cross (DRK) on Friday. According to the plan, the travelers should stop in Paris. The authorities assume that the passengers are healthy. The health authorities are prepared for the arrival of people, said a spokesman for the bath -wuerttemberg Ministry of Social Affairs. The returnees would still be examined at the airport. Then they should be brought to a quarantine station in the Esslingen district. The DRK had already operated a quarantine station in Germersheim (Rhineland-Palatinate) and is currently looking after one in Berlin. (AP)
Hundreds are allowed to leave the cruise ship
More than 400 passengers of the one lying in front of Yokohama “Diamond Princess” cruise ships are preparing to leave the ship. 3700 People on board the ship have been in quarantine since February 3, at 600 from them the virus was detected. Two of them, Japanese in their eighties, died on Thursday. (Reuters)
Japan continues Olympic preparations despite virus
Japan continues despite Concern for the new coronavirus preparations for the Olympic Games in around five months away. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confidence in Japan's handling of the Sars-CoV-2 agent, said Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo. It will coordinate closely with the IOC, the organizing committee and the Tokyo city government as the host. Preparations for the games from 24. July to August 9th would be continued so that athletes and spectators can “feel safe” during the games said Suga.
With more than 700 cases, Japan counts most infections with the new pathogen outside of China. alone 634 of which so far affect people who are on board the cruise ship quarantined until two days ago “Diamond Princess” were. However, fear of the virus is affecting more and more sporting events in Japan.
After the organizers of the traditional Tokyo marathon recently decided that in This year only top athletes, but no amateurs are allowed to participate, the same has now been decided for the women's marathon in Nagoya. The city marathon in Nagoya was also canceled entirely. In addition, the Japanese Association of Parasporters canceled one 28. February three-day bocce competition planned, which should also compete with foreigners.
of Japan Health Minister Katsunobu Kato called on the organizers of various events to rethink their plans. However, the government is not currently demanding a cancellation. After discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO), the IOC is convinced that the Tokyo Olympics do not have to be canceled or relocated to another location due to the corona virus.
John Coates, chair of the IOC Coordinating Commission, said last week in the Japanese capital that “the games will be played in a way that is safe for athletes and spectators.” The head of the Japanese Olympic Committee, Yoshiro Mori, had previously confirmed that the planning would not be affected by the new lung disease. The games have the slogan “United by Emotion” (” United by feeling “). The motto emphasizes the power of sport to bring people from different backgrounds together, according to the organizing committee. (AP)
Germans on cruise ship are flown out of Japan
All Germans remaining on board the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan are followed by an Italian plane Berlin flown out. As the German press agency in Tokyo learned on Friday, the departure for Friday evening is 22. 00 local time (14. 00 Uhr MEZ) planned.
Because of the novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 was quarantined for two weeks in Yokohama, Japan. A German couple from Hesse had tested positive for the pathogen and is in the hospital. Another German wants to stay in Tokyo with his Japanese wife from Munich for a few more days. The remaining six passengers from Germany travel with other Europeans by plane from Italy. The machine will first make a stop in Berlin, it said.
Meanwhile, the Disembarkation of the passengers tested negative for the virus on board the “Diamond Princess”. After together on both previous days 717 Passengers had left the ship, there should be more on Friday 450 People on board, as reported by the Japanese television broadcaster NHK. Two Japanese seniors who tested positive for the Sars-CoV-2 had died the previous day. The Ministry of Health has so far 634 Passengers and crew members found infections. They are looked after in hospitals. Those who tested negative but had contact with the infected must stay on board for the time being.
Meanwhile, fear of the virus affects more and more sporting events in Japan, where the Olympic Games in Tokyo are to take place in almost half a year. After the organizers of the traditional Tokyo marathon recently decided that only top athletes, but no amateurs, are allowed to participate this year, the same has now been decided for the women's marathon in Nagoya. The city marathon in Nagoya was also canceled. (AP)
China: First vaccine to be tested from the end of April
The Chinese government expects the end of April the clinical trial of a first vaccine against the new coronavirus. This was said by the Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping. (Reuters)
China's imports and exports are declining
Chinese imports and exports are, according to the Ministry of Commerce hit by virus epidemic in January and February. Your growth will weaken noticeably, the Ministry said. For the year as a whole, however, foreign trade is expected “within reasonable limits”. (Reuters)
Number of new infections in China doubled
The number of new infections in China increased on Thursday more than doubled. The National Health Commission reported from 889 new cases , compared With 394 cases on the previous day. The number of deaths grew by 118 on 2236. (Reuters)
Iran puzzles over the origin of the corona virus in its own country
The extent of possible Sars-CoV-2 infections in Iran is currently still completely unclear , There were two Covid on Wednesday – 19 – Deaths have been reported in the city of Qom – previously no infection had been recorded in the country. It is said to be two older men who were brought to the hospital with breathing problems earlier this week. According to the authorities, the people affected were not abroad and not even outside their hometown of Qom. They also had no contact with Chinese tourists.
All schools and universities in Qom were temporarily closed, such as the state news agency IRNA reported. The Ministry of Health sent teams of experts to the religious city 140 kilometers south of Capital Tehran. Relatives of the dead should be tested for the virus become. The almost 1.2 million residents of Ghom were asked to be physical Avoid contact.
Concern about an already widespread pathogen is due to the fact that the vast majority of infections – after current status good 80 percent – mild with few to no symptoms runs. The death rate is based on data collected outside of China about 0.2 percent, like the president of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, Lothar Wieler, said recently. (AP)
EU condemns expulsion of journalists from China
The European Union has the Expulsion of three Wall Street Journal journalists from China convicted of attack on freedom of expression . EU spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson said in Brussels on Thursday that the incident was the latest example of Beijing using residence permits to hinder the work of foreign journalists in China.
The withdrawal of the accreditation of the three journalists and their expulsion from China are “worrying” and resulted in “further restrictions on freedom of expression and speech,” continued Battu-Henriksson. The EU would continue to talk to China about the human rights situation there.
The leadership in Beijing had agreed on a Guest comment on the coronavirus in the newspaper and then three journalists withdrew their accreditations. In the guest post from early February, the US professor Walter Russell Mead under the title “China is the real sick man of Asia” criticized the Chinese authorities' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel corona virus. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the article as “racist” and “lurid”. ( AFP)
German passengers of the “Diamond Princess” come to Berlin at the weekend
Berlin is expecting German passengers from the Japanese cruise ship “Diamond Princess” on the coming weekend, on which the innovative corona virus is rampant. “ Probably this Saturday there will be a landing in Tegel, again in the military part, because two Berliners are among the passengers are, ”said Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) in the House of Representatives on Thursday. Both are tested negative for Sars-CoV-2. It is planned to start with Insulate days at home. The procedure was agreed with all participating authorities in the federal and state governments. Kalayci did not give any further details.
Up to m the day before were on the ship 621 infections among people on board have been demonstrated. Two passengers have since died. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship is in progress and should last at least until Friday. The most recent issue was to take German passengers back to Europe on an Italian plane. Almost two weeks ago were 20 China returnees landed in Berlin and quarantined in Köpenick. You can leave the quarantine next Sunday. (AP)
Dozens of cases of coronavirus in South Korean sect – Sick believers refused tests
A sect has developed into a breeding ground for the new corona virus in South Korea: alone 38 Members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus religious community in Daegu City have previously contracted the virus , as the authorities announced on Thursday. So they stuck to a 61 – year old supporter of the sect who initially had denied virus tests and continued had gone to religious fairs.
According to the authorities, around a thousand people who had previously attended the same services as the sick woman were called on to to go into self-imposed quarantine. The authorities asked Daegu residents to stay at home if possible. The emergency rooms of all major hospitals were closed for security reasons.
The Shincheonji community has since closed its facilities nationwide. “We deeply regret that one of our members, who thought his condition was a cold, had many infected in our church,” said a statement.
The 61 – According to media reports, year-olds had at least four services before their coronavirus diagnosis visited. Previously, she complained about fever, but twice refused to be tested for the corona virus. So far, 37 other cases within the local Shincheonji community confirmed that the woman in the hospital is said to have infected another patient. So far, at least 82 people infected with the virus.
The followers of the Shincheonji movement are convinced that its founder Lee Man Hee put on the coat of Jesus Christ and on the day of the Last Judgment 144. 000 People with body and soul d will take soul to heaven. (AFP)
Coronavirus has so far not affected the carnival
The coronavirus has according to the festival committee Cologne Carnival so far no effects on the foolish goings-on. The Bützjes (kisses) would not be counted and in this respect it would be difficult to check, said Tanja Holthaus, spokeswoman for the festival committee. But overall, the following applies: “So far we have not felt any effects.” Of course, people in Carnival would get closer than usual – for example when cheating. A few simple hygiene rules already ensured carefree celebrations: “Washing your hands, coughing in the crook of your arm and all the other little things that you can get into the cold time should consider anyway. Dealing with the corona virus is no different than dealing with other diseases that can be transmitted. ”In the carnival strongholds, the highlight of the foolish hustle and bustle begins on Thursday with Women's Fast Night or Old Women's Thursday. (AP)
South Korea with significant increase in coronavirus cases
The number of coronavirus infections in South Korea has increased significantly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Thursday 31 new cases. As a result, the number of previously confirmed infections with the causative agent of the lung disease Covid that had broken out in China increased in the East Asian country – 19 on 82. This week alone came with 50 Cases to do so.
According to the information, there were probably more from the new cases 23 people with a patient in the southeastern city of Daegu. It is assumed that so far 40 people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 came into contact with the woman when they attended a service of a Christian sect in Daegu. It was initially unclear how the woman got infected.
The new cases in South Korea raised concerns about a so-called super-disseminator ( Superspreader) that can infect many other people. At this point, the government in Seoul is assuming that “Covid – 19 locally to a limited extent “, deputy health minister Kim Kang Lip from the national news agency said Yonhap quotes. (AP)
Coronavirus: Two passengers of the “Diamond Princess” died
Two with The novel coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 infected passengers on board the cruise ship “Diamond Princess” in Japan have died. As the Japanese television broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday citing government circles in Tokyo, the victims are 87 years old Japanese and one 84 year old Japanese woman.
They were tested positive and taken from the ship to the hospital, where they now died. Japan has now mourned three deaths as a result of virus infections in the country. Meanwhile, the disembarkation of the passengers of the “Diamond Princess” in Yokohama continued.
Up to the previous day were 621 Infections among people on board the cruise ship have been demonstrated. All of those affected came to hospitals. The disembarkation of the round 3000 People on the ship would last at least until Friday, the government had said. (AP)
Pompeo criticizes China after expelling journalists
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the expulsion of three journalists from the Wall Street Journal newspaper from China. “Mature, responsible countries understand that a free press reports facts and expresses opinions,” said Pompeo on Wednesday. The correct answer was not to restrict the freedom of the press, but to “present counter-arguments.”
China had three out of anger over a guest comment on the corona virus Wall Street Journal journalists withdraw their press accreditations. In the guest post from early February, US professor Walter Russell Mead, entitled “China is the real sick man in Asia”, criticized the Chinese leaders' first reaction to the outbreak of the novel virus. The Chinese foreign ministry described the article as “racist” and “lurid.”
The three “Wall Street Journal” journalists to whom the Accreditation withdrawn work in the news department of the newspaper, not in the opinion section responsible for guest contributions. According to the newspaper, they were ordered to leave China within five days. (AFP)