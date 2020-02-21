South Korea is alarmed – the virus has now spread across the country

Given the Rapid increase in cases of infection with the novel corona virus in South Korea, President Moon Jae In spoke of a “serious situation”. At a meeting with Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun, he called on “quick and strong” countermeasures to be taken, Moon's office said on Friday. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came overnight 52 add new cases . This increased the number of people living with the causative agent of Covid, the lung disease that first broke out in China – 19 infected on 156.

On Thursday, the authorities had the first death in South Korea reported in connection with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. According to reports from South Korean broadcasters, it was a 63 – year-old man who was diagnosed with pneumonia in a hospital in the southeast Cheongdo was treated. The virus was detected after his death.

The authorities are concerned about the Nationwide spread of the virus. The majority of new infections were again recorded in the southeastern city of Daegu. However, new cases have also been reported in other regions in recent days, including Seoul and the southern holiday island of Jeju. The capital Seoul banned rallies in the city center until further notice.

The government declared Daegu and Cheongdo to be special control zones. Among other things, medical personnel from the armed forces are to be deployed there. In Daegu, most cases have been linked to members of a Christian sect who are believed to have contracted an infected person while attending worship services. (AP)