“Something was missing – massive”

Horst Heldt knows exactly what to do. When the sports director of 1. FC Köln 35 meets four club employees in the stairwell of Borussia Park minutes before the game begins, he just presses one of them by the forearm against his elbow. Shaking hands is taboo due to the corona virus in times of large canceled events.

The five men make a short joke about the upcoming football game in front of empty stands (“No bad swear words – today you can hear everything”), then go all in their places. And the teams from Mönchengladbach and Cologne play Borussia's 2-1 (1-0) victory in the first ghost game in the history of the Bundesliga.

Disguised as ghosts

Two particularly stubborn supporters of the Lower Rhine region cannot miss the opportunity to come to the Gladbach arena in costume two weeks after the end of the carnival. They disguised themselves as ghosts – to give the unfamiliar hustle and bustle in the stadium the right setting.

However, the two spirits are denied entry – outside, however, a legation from Borussias Ultras has at least until the North curve done: While the kickers of the diamond club warm up, the cheers of the fans roar through the thick concrete walls into the inside of the stadium.

The usual program is largely maintained: half an hour before kickoff the stadium announcer the line-up of the Cologne, 20 minutes later that of the Gladbacher follows. The song by the “Elf vom Niederrhein” is recorded – this time, however, very, very quietly. And when the two teams step out of the players 'tunnel, “The soul burns”, the second Gladbach club anthem, is also thrown out of the speakers at a significantly reduced volume.

The footballers' souls really burn in such an atmosphere bringing is an impossible thing. This will happen again at some point, the time is currently uncertain. Only the round 50 officials and members of both clubs, who sit in front of the VIP boxes in the main grandstand – or stand by candlelit table at festively set tables – exude a very weak touch of atmosphere.

“A ghostly atmosphere”

In order to be as close as possible to their players, who have to get used to the silence around them, the two head coaches Marco Rose and Markus Gisdol in the initial phase at the very edge of their coaching zone. Every word that the footballers of both teams call out can be heard right up to the orphaned spectator ranks.

And when the Swiss Breel Embolo takes the Gladbacher in the lead after half an hour, two men cheer particularly loudly: the two policemen who are on duty in the press box. “A ghostly atmosphere,” whispers Heinz-Gerd Dohmen, who has been working as a folder for Borussia since 1984 and has also spent two decades on the legendary Bökelberg.

In the almost deserted Borussia-Park it gets a bit louder in the second half: 2-0 for the hosts by an own goal by Jorge Meré, and in Cologne's connection goal by Mark Uth ten minutes before the end. In the meantime, Gladbach's Ultras are again making a big splash outside the north grandstand.

The victorious Borussia go to their fans after the final whistle to celebrate. While referee Deniz Aytekin thoughtfully comments on the strange football evening without a spectator: “Something was missing – and massive.”