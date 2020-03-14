Solvents Market 2019-2026| by Major Companies: Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Eastman Chemical Company., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Global Solvents Market, By Source (Petrochemical-Based Solvents, Bio & Green Solvents), Type (Oxygenated Solvents, Esters, Ketones, Glycol Ethers, Glycol), Application (Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Polymer Manufacturing, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Metal Cleaning, Personal Care), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Solvents Market is expected to reach USD 51.65 billion by 2025, from USD 38.36 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

This Solvents research report presents a study of the global market. It undertakes the comprehensive study of the market to track its growth over the years to forecast its growth trajectory. This Solvents research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the market which facilitates the report’s readers to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business. It provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements and market footprint.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Eastman Chemical Company., BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Market Definition: Global Solvents Market

Solvents are chemicals, which form a solution when they are dissolved in a chemically different solute. In a solution, there is a uniform distribution of molecules and the proper mixing of solute & solvents. Organic solvents are mainly used in all traditional solvent applications and in manufacturing industries. Whereas, conventional solvents on the other hand can be classified into chlorinated solvents, ketones, glycol ethers, hydrocarbons, acetate esters and alcohols based on their chemical composition. The extensively used applications of solvents are pharmaceuticals, sealant & adhesives and printing-inks. There is an abundant requirement of paints & coatings by the construction industries, which is a major factor for the exemplary growth of the market.

Market Drivers:

Demand from construction and automotive industry

Oxygenated based industrial solvents

Environmental regulations to reduce VOC (volatile organic compounds) emissions

Market Restraint:

Industries shifting focus to green solvents

Effects of petrochemical-based solvents

High production cost and performance issue

Segmentation: Global Solvents Market

By Source

Petrochemical-Based Solvents

Bio & Green Solvents

By Type

Oxygenated Solvents

Esters

Ketones

Glycol Ethers

Glycol

Hydrocarbon Solvents

Halogenated Solvents

Acetic Acid

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Polymer Manufacturing

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Metal Cleaning

Personal Care

Agricultural Chemicals

Other Applications

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom Italy France Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Competitive Landscape: Global Solvents Market

The global solvents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. In July, 2018, Brilliant polymers launched a new innovative solvent-free adhesive which are very flexible for packaging application.

The report includes market shares of solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

A skilful set of analysts, statisticians, research experts, forecasters, and economists work carefully to build this Solvents market research report for the businesses seeking a prospective growth. The report has market parameters that mainly include latest trends, market segmentation, new market opening, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. This market research report gives knowledge about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. Solvents market research analysis lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies.

Summary of the report

This Solvents report provides in depth overview of the global Solvents market

Investigation of the global industry trends, historic data and forecast from 2019-2026

Wide ranging company profiles of the leading players in the industry

The Composition of the market, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, underlining the major industry resources and players.

SWOT analysis and Porter five force analysis is utilized to provide unbiased view of the market.

Table of Content:

Global Solvents Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Solvents Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Solvents Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

