SOLVENT-BORNE COATINGS MARKET WITNESS TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY DURING 2020-2026 WITH FOCUSES ON MAJOR KEY PLAYERS SOLVENT-BORNE COATINGS MARKET ARE BASF SE, WILLIAMS-HAYWARD PROTECTIVE, INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA SPA, NEI CORPORATION

solvent-borne coatings market are BASF SE, Williams-Hayward Protective, INDUSTRIA CHIMICA ADRIATICA SpA, NEI Corporation, Laviosa Mineral Solutions SpA, BYK Additives & Instruments, Croda International Plc, TOLSA GROUP, DSM, Covestro AG, Jamestown Coating Technologies, Dow, VALPAC, Inc., Glass Paint Technology, Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd., ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., Prestige Coating Limited., Excalibur Paint, Ellis Paint Company, PRABHAT PAINT INDUSTRIES., The Lubrizol Corporation, and others.

Market Definition: Global Solvent-Borne Coatings Market

Solvent borne coatings are liquid protective layer which are applied on the surface of the material so that corrosion can be avoided. During the curing of the coatings they are tougher than the water borne coatings. They are mainly used in humid environment because water- borne doesn’t have the ability to cure properly. These coatings are of two types- one component system borne coatings and two component system solvent borne coatings. These coating are widely used in industries such as automotive, printing inks and others.

Market Drivers:

Less vulnerability of solvent- borne coating to environmental conditions will drive the market growth

Ability of these coatings to avoid spot rusting during coating applications will also accelerate the demand of this market

Usage of multipurpose additives to increase the effectiveness of solvent borne coatings will also enhance the market growth

Faster drying time of the solvent- based coatings will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Solvent borne coating release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) which is harmful for the environment; this factor will restrain the market growth

High flammability of solvent borne coatings will also hamper the growth of this market

Strict government rules and norms will also restrict its growth in the market

Segmentation: Global Solvent-Borne Coatings Market

By Product Type

One Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

Two Component System Solvent Borne Coatings

By End- Use

Automotive Solvent Borne Coatings

Industrial Solvent Borne Coatings

Printing Inks

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



