Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players: ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc., Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle,

Global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 48.23% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) is an application of software defined technology which is integrated in the wide area network connections such as 4G, LTE and broadband internet. It can also connect the networks of various branch offices and data centers of enterprise over a wide geographic area

Key Segmentation: Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market

By Network Type (Multiprotocol Label Switching, Broadband, Long-Term Evolution, Hybrid),

Component (Solutions, Services),

Technology Service (Managed Services, Professional Services),

Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud),

End Users (Service Providers, Enterprises),

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Industry Competitors: Software-Defined Wide Area Network (Sd-Wan) Market Cisco Systems Inc., FatPipe Networks Inc., Cradlepoint Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Silver Peak Inc., Infovista, ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Mushroom Networks Inc., Elfiq Networks, Gluware, Oracle, CloudGenix Inc., VMware Inc., ECESSA, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., Dell, Arista Networks Inc., Cumulus Networks, NEC Enterprise Solutions and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging number of cloud based solutions is driving the growth of the market

Increasing need for mobility services is boosting the growth of the market

Companies concentrates on minimizing the operational expenditure with software defined WAN is fueling the growth of the market

Surging needs for achieving high operational efficiency by the enterprises is contributing to the growth of the market

Increasing usage for many devices such as smartphones, tablets and notebooks is propelling the growth of the market

Penetration of smart IoT devices across various enterprise verticals is driving the growth of the market

In June 2018, Aruba had announced it latest technology in software defined solution. This solution will efficient modernize the branch networks of the enterprises as well as cloud, mobility and IoT solutions. It will help the enterprises to reduce their management time as well as reduce the operational cost which will retain the customers as well as increase the revenue for the company and make it a market leader by expanding its solution offerings.

In August 2017, Cisco announced its acquisition of Viptela. It will enable the company to bring the next generation SD-WAN solutions to the market, enabling the strategic transition towards cloud and software integrated solutions. This acquisition will bring in the recurring revenue as well as expand the offerings of the company

