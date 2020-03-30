Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Growing at a CAGR of 33.9 % | Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc.,

software-defined perimeter (SDP) market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 33.09% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Software-defined perimeter (SDP) is also known as black cloud. It was developed to stop the attacks on the application infrastructure which increased at the time of adoption of cloud technology. It hides the critical IT assets within black cloud and cannot be accessed by the outsiders.

Cisco Systems Inc.,

VMware Inc.,

Verizon,

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.,

Fortinet Inc.,

Symantec Corporation,

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.,

Intel Corporation,

Juniper Networks Inc.,

Palo Alto Networks Inc.,

Key Segmentation: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market

By Enforcement Point (Controller, Gateway, End Point),

Component (Solution, Services),

Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises),

Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

End User (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises),

Porter’s Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.

PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions. This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market.

Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.

To comprehend Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Major Industry Competitors: Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Verizon, Cyxtera Technologies Inc., Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Palo Alto Networks Inc., CERTES NETWORKS INC., RSA Security LLC, Cloud Security Alliance, Dell Inc., ARYAKA NETWORKS INC., Cradlepoint Inc., Silver Peak Systems, Inc., Riverbed Technology, Citrix, Big Switch Networks Inc. among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Need for policy driven, scalable and programmable security architecture is driving the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of cloud based applications is boosting the growth of the market

Strong regulation and compliance requirements is propelling the growth of the

Shortage of cyber security talent is contributing to the growth of the market

This Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects:

Manufacturing Technology is Used for Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp): – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments. Global Key Players of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information. Status of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market. Current Market Status of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration. Predictions of Global Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export? Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry. Economic Impact on Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market: – What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends? Market Dynamics of Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market: – Challenges and Opportunities. What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Software-Defined Perimeter (Sdp) Market?

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has launched SandBlast Agent with Zero Phishing technology which offers real time protection to the web browsers. It can help the users in protecting them from malware attacks. With this launch the users can access the browser without any fear of cyber-attack which would further increase the retention rate of users for the company.

In August 2019, Symantec Corporation, acquired Blue Coat Inc. The transaction will enable the company to protect large customers and individual users from the cybercriminals and inside threats. It has enhanced the advance network and cloud security solutions capabilities of the company.

