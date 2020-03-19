Science
Söder threatens to curfew across Bavaria
In the fight against the spread of the corona virus threatens Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söde r (CSU) now very specifically with a curfew for the entire Free State . “If many people do not restrict themselves voluntarily, then in the end only the Bavaria-wide curfew remains as the only instrument to react to it. Everyone has to be clear about that, ”said Söder in a government statement in the state parliament in Munich on Thursday. One would “not watch endlessly” .
Söder said there were reports that many people do not adhere to the recommendations. The beautiful weather tempted you to meet up with friends on the Isar, in the English Garden, on Tegernsee or at comparable locations in Bavaria. But it is up to each individual to make their contribution. Söder also explicitly called for no mutual invitations from children. In sharp words, he criticized so-called “corona parties” .
Söder warned that in the fight against the crisis social contacts should be thinned out and public life shut down . Only then can the health system pass the upcoming stress test. “This is about life and death.”
The first curfew in Bavaria has applied since Wednesday in the Upper Palatinate town of Mitterteich (district Tirschenreuth). The reason: The rapidly increasing number of coronavirus infections there.
In order to contain the coronavirus, curfews should now also be issued in the administrative district of Wunsiedel Söder announced. There are also high numbers of cases there. Söder emphasized that Bavaria does not want a spreading situation in any municipality, such as in the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia or in Ischgl, Austria.
Since New conditions and restrictions on public life came into effect in Bavaria every day at the beginning of the week. All schools, kindergartens and day-care centers have closed since Monday. On Tuesday, all leisure facilities such as cinemas, bars, swimming pools, theaters, clubs and the like had to close, also sports and playgrounds were closed.
And shops have been closed since Wednesday. Exceptions are the grocery trade and a number of other shops that are important for the basic supply.
Since Wednesday only dining places and Open company canteens as well as companies that mainly offer food – and all of them only from 6. 00 to 15. 00 Clock. Events of all kinds are now completely prohibited except in the private sector.
According to Söder, there were already a total of up to Thursday morning in Bavaria 2282 People were infected with the corona virus and subsequently ten people died of it. (dpa)
In Italy, military trucks have to bring coffins for cremation from Bergamo to other cities in Lombardy because the crematorium there is completely overloaded. And #CoronaParties are still celebrated in Germany.
Government spends billions on the self-employed
The federal government is planning a total aid package in the coronavirus crisis of up to 50 Billions of euros for solo self-employed and other small companies. The German press agency learned this on Thursday from government circles. The “Spiegel” had previously reported about it. (dpa)
Özdemir has coronavirus
The Greens politician Cem Özdemir is infected with the corona virus. He is doing well, he writes on Twitter, “Nobody has to worry about me.” He was in quarantine at home. Özdmir urges to follow the campaign of the Ministry of Health #WirBleibenZuhause. (Tsp)
I am also affected by the #coronavirus. I'm fine with & nobody has to worry about me. Remain at home in # quarantine & follow the instructions from the authorities. Worry about those who can be hit harder & be sure to join #wirbleibenzuhause!
Scientists, politicians and citizens are concerned about a simple diagram in the coronavirus crisis. What does the line mean for all of us?
Daily mirror | Robert Birnbaum
Trump sees himself as “President in wartime”
Die According to President Donald Trump, the US government has suffered from the corona pandemic 500 Millions of respirators of type N 95 ordered. Several American companies have already switched to producing such advanced masks because of increased demand, Trump said in Washington on Wednesday (local time).
In contrast to surgical masks, the N 95 – Masks provide the wearer with extensive protection if used correctly possibly infectious particles such as bacteria or viruses in the air. The masks should 95 Filter out percent of aerosols.
The US President sees his country at war. He considers himself “ as a kind of president in wartime “, said Trump. In order to ensure the supply of medical devices and other necessary things, he therefore wants to fall back on a law envisaged for times of war and crisis. This defense production law allows the government, according to US media reports, to control production centrally.
The production law is said to be under ensure that protective equipment and ventilators are available, according to reports of a presidential decree.
“I have the defense -Production law only signed to combat the Chinese virus (coronavirus), “Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. This will prepare the country for the worst case in the future. But he hoped that he would not have to use it, Trump continued to write.
For the designation of the corona virus as “Chinese virus “The US President had been repeatedly criticized in the past few days for stigmatizing China as the country of origin and thus fueling racism. Trump rejected this criticism.
In addition, the US government has asked construction companies to donate remaining masks to healthcare, Trump said . These would now primarily be needed by doctors and hospital employees who work with Covid – 19 treated sick patients. (dpa)
I only signed the Defense Production Act to combat the Chinese Virus should we need to invoke it in a worst case scenario in the future. Hopefully there will be no need, but we are all in this TOGETHER!
Curfew in Italy has to be extended
The curfew in Italy because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte about the April 3 will be extended. It is inevitable to extend the measures imposed, such as the closure of schools and businesses, Conte told the newspaper “Il Corriere della Sera” on Thursday . Italy has drastic restrictions on freedom of travel and assembly that apply nationwide and are expected to last until April 3. (AFP)
“Stay.to.Home”: Schwarzenegger appeals to students
Hollywood Star and ex-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger uses Twitter to call on US students not to use the spring break as usual for the notorious parties. “Remains.to.Home”, writes the 72 -Years old. He also delivers a video in which he can be seen sitting with a cigar in a whirlpool.
Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to deploy more reservists
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) prepares the Bundeswehr for a Greater mobilization of their reserve for use due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The reserve's inestimable capabilities should now be used sensibly, the minister wrote to the troop on Thursday in a daily order. It was available to the German Press Agency.
“Now, with the help of the state commandos, we want to create structures beyond the medical order that allow the reserve to make useful contributions can, ”says Kramp-Karrenbauer. “It will be important, especially if the crisis lasts longer.”
The Minister referred to missions already in progress as administrative assistance, the Air transport of German citizens from China and the provision of quarantine accommodation in Germany. “We help with health care and, if necessary, also with ensuring infrastructure and care as well as maintaining security and order,” says Kramp-Karrenbauer. “The Bundeswehr will be very committed to this and will provide comprehensive support within the scope of the legal options.”
It is important that as few soldiers as possible are infected, also to be able to guarantee the core mission. “We are fighting an invisible enemy!” is the headline of the command. It ends with the words: “I expect from you, I expect from all of us energy, discipline, prudence and perseverance. The people in Germany rely on us. ”(Dpa)
Meuse: Get more 20. 00 0 tourists back
The Federal Government wants more from the weekend from Egypt alone 20. 00 Bring 0 tourists back. Already on Wednesday around 7500 Travelers have been brought back, tweeted Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. The question of the financial participation of tourists in the return campaign was initially postponed so that there were no delays. The federal government chartered the planes at its own expense , especially with Lufthansa. “We will decide later how we will handle the costs.” (Reuters)
Yesterday we 7500 Germans brought back. At the weekend it will probably be from Egypt alone 20000 his . If you are in countries where air traffic still exists: use the. So we can help with our planes where nothing is flying anymore. #COVID 2019 de
Coronavirus test at Vice Chancellor Scholz negative
The coronavirus test by Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz was, according to his own statements, negative. “The voice is still bad, the cold goes back a bit and the test was negative,” Scholz tweeted. He will no longer work from his home office , but will be at the chancellery for advice. The corona crisis challenges everyone. “Together we can do it. Our country can do it.” (Reuters)
The voice is still bad, the cold goes back a little and the test was negative. Thank you for the many good wishes. Today not a home office, but advice in the chancellery. The # Corona crisis is demanding and everyone – together we can weather it. Our country can do that.
Pastime in quarantine: humans and animals play with toilet paper
Yoga in times of the pandemic – down dog by zoom
The mats are spread out, blocks, belt and blanket are ready. Everything actually as always with Yoga . But not quite. The instructions from Rebecca ( Name changed ), our teacher via laptop – in our living room.
Our preferred Berlin yoga studio has had to be officially closed in times of the coronavirus pandemic. And so Rebecca emails a dial-in code for our session via Zoom , an app for online seminars and meetings, a quarter of an hour before the start of our Forrest Yoga .
Now my wife and I have switched on, the laptop is in front of us. Rebecca sits in her son's room and greets everyone who is very international today.
Because as an American, she invited friends from the USA for her online premiere. And so we look at a mosaic of screen windows – and right in the middle of a living room in New York, a fitness room in San Jose and a kitchen in Chicago.
Rebecca's voice also sounds as pleasant online as usual. The yogi microphones mute it. And so I only hear my wife's conscious breathing next to me.
And then it's like in every session: Elbow to Knee, Abs with a Roll, Frog Lifting Through, Bridge with a Roll, Spinal Twist, Sun Salutations and more. For Down Dog on the Wall we choose an alternative, because we don't want to crawl up our own living room walls with our bare feet.
After almost 90 Demanding minutes – Forrest Yoga, conceived by the American Ana T. Forrest is energetic – let's all go to the final relaxation Savasana together between Berlin, New York and Chicago.
Suddenly a guitar sounds, quite unusual for our other sessions. Rebecca's husband comes into the picture and underlines the end with a meditative melody.
All wave again in the round, say goodbye to the next yoga by zoom on both sides of the Atlantic.
It was good, almost as always. But less sweaty. Because we do not have our living room on 28 Highly heated, as is usually the case with Rebecca's Forrest Yoga. (Kai Portmann)
Australia and New Zealand close borders
In the fight against the spread of the coronavirus close Australia and New Zealand its limits. That announced on Thursday the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on. The only exceptions to the entry ban are in both countries your own citizens , people with permanent residence in their countries as well whose close family members.
Morrison said in Canberra to ban for Australia kicks off on Friday 21. 00 o'clock (local time) in force. The “Overwhelming majority of cases” by Covid – 19 are from the foreign countries Infected, he explained the measure.
Round 80 percent of Cases are due to someone living abroad with the virus infected or that someone in the country is in direct contact with you Infected people who came from abroad. Had on Wednesday Morrison announced a travel ban for Australians going abroad. (dpa)
Cologne Mayor Reker takes domestic quarantine calmly
Cologne Mayor Henriette Reker (63) takes a two-week corona quarantine easily. “I have nothing, I feel very comfortable,” said the independent politician of the German Press Agency. However, since she was in contact with a person infected with corona, she remained in her apartment in an apartment building in Cologne until the end of next week. “I get along with it quite well because I work here now as I do in the office. I get my files here and I talk a lot on the phone. That's why I may not notice the difference like others. I'm just sitting somewhere else. ”
Personal contact is only with her husband . He buys something – but what he usually does anyway. This is how the division of labor is with them. “I rarely cook, but I've even made some spaghetti now. I have not yet forgotten that. ”She does not go outside, although it is certainly allowed if you keep enough distance from others. However, she would prefer not to do so, because otherwise the impression may arise that she is not taking her quarantine seriously. In theory, she could sit on her balcony, but when she's on the phone, “half the neighborhood is listening”. (dpa)
health insurers ensure reimbursement of care costs at
statutory health insurers have guaranteed the reimbursement of all costs in the area of care due to the corona crisis . Long-term care insurance has sufficient reserves to cover the additional costs associated with corona at the 27. 00 0 to compensate for nursing homes and care services in Germany, said the vice chairman of the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds (GKV), Gernot Kiefer, the newspapers of the Funke media group. The reimbursement of additional costs as a result of the corona pandemic is guaranteed “unbureaucratically”.
The nurses in homes and in outpatient services are “incredibly challenged” in the crisis, emphasized the GKV vice . To protect themselves, they could neither work in the home office nor walk physically. Protective equipment such as gloves and breathing masks and additional disinfection are therefore extremely important. “We just make sure that this is also financed,” said Kiefer.
He also announced that to relieve the Nursing care recipients no longer want to make home visits. In addition, nurses in day care facilities should continue to be financed, even if the facilities are closed. The nursing staff released in this way should continue to be used in nursing, for example by supporting the nursing of nursing home residents. (AFP)
Spain's King Felipe calls for solidarity
The Spanish King Felipe VI. has appealed to citizens to overcome the country's deep political divisions in the corona crisis. “We now have to put our differences aside ,” said the king in a television speech on Wednesday evening. Citizens would have to unite with the common goal of “coping with the difficult situation created by the pandemic.”
The corona crisis would make Spanish society “stronger” and “more solidary”, assured Felipe VI. The conflict over the region of Catalonia, in which parts of politics and society are striving for independence, has intensified political polarization in Spain in recent years.
In the corona crisis, Spain is one of the most affected countries worldwide. After China, Italy and Iran, it ranks fourth in the number of infections. Despite a curfew imposed by the government, which is as strict as in Italy, the infection rate has skyrocketed recently. There are now almost 14. 00 0 confirmed cases of corona infection and round 600 deaths.
During Felipe VI. called for solidarity, the noise of pot beating was heard in several quarters of Barcelona and Madrid. With the campaign launched via the online networks , citizens protested against Felipe's father Juan Carlos . The former king is suspected of corruption.
According to the internet campaign, the pot-beating should underline the demand that Juan Carlos 90 donated millions of euros from a suspected secret account in Switzerland to the Spanish healthcare system to combat the pandemic.
Felipe VI. had recently kept a strict distance from his scandal-ridden father. So he stroked Juan Carlos the payments through the royal family, which he has since retiring from the throne in the year 2014 still related.
The king's decisions followed media reports of suspected cash flows from Saudi Arabia to his father. The Swiss newspaper “Tribune de Genève” reported earlier this month that Juan Carlos 100 million dollars (90 million euros) on a Swiss account from the Saudi Arabian royal family. The protests on Wednesday referred to this alleged secret account. (AFP)
Appeal from celebrities: “Remain at home”
“Remain At home! ”With this haunting appeal, celebrities, doctors and police officers to the population to Corona virus spread to slow down . Moderator Joko Winterscheidt, for example, advertises a video for the Federal Ministry of Health under the hashtag #We stay at Home.
“There is a only task that we all have in this country: If we stay at home we can stay at home, ”says Winterscheidt. This should cause the virus contained and the German health care system not be overloaded. Also musician Clueso, model Sara Nuru and die Actress Jeanette Biedermann have videos uploaded under this motto .
But not only celebrities, too Police officers and doctors appeal to the population: The Federal Police Baden-Württemberg tweeted on Wednesday Photo of two policemen holding up signs: “We'll be there for you” – “Please stay at home for us”. Also from different clinics such as the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein has such calls. (dpa)
China reports no new domestic cases for the first time
For the first time since the outbreak of the new corona virus in early January China nationwide no more local new infections reported. However, the number of infected people who came back from abroad to the People's Republic increased – which fears fear of a possible second wave of spread .
As the Beijing Health Commission announced on Thursday, 34 new “import cases” registered, ie diseases that occur in humans proof of entry into China. It was the highest increase in the number of sick people who had entered from abroad.
The majority of these returnees are not foreigners, but Chinese people who, among other things, return to their homeland come because they assume that the worst is over. Overall, so far 189 imported cases have been found, the Commission said.
In order to prevent the spread of the introduced cases as far as possible, strict quarantine measures apply to people arriving from abroad.
China's President Xi Jinping had warned on Wednesday that virus control and economic development were against the background of the worsening global outbreak remain a “challenge”. At a meeting of the Politburo Standing Committee, the head of state urged people to remain vigilant and to make “tireless efforts” to prevent and fight the epidemic.
The meeting also called for the province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan, where the virus originally broke out, to continue with “ determined efforts “to protect. Prevention and control in key regions such as Beijing must also be strengthened. As China's economy is under increasing downward pressure, party committees and governments at all levels are to “maintain social order” and promote economic development.
Similar to the Chinese mainland, there were also fears in the Chinese special administrative region of Hong Kong that the virus could spread through returnees. The financial metropolis has also tightened its quarantine regulations since Thursday.
Despite the relatively low number of new infections, China still complains every day new deaths. On Thursday, eight people were killed, bringing the total number of victims to 3245 cases rose. In total, on the Chinese mainland 80 928 Infected registered, of which more than 66 00 0 have recovered again. So far in Hong Kong 192 Infected and four dead registered. (dpa)