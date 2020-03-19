Söder threatens to curfew across Bavaria

Söder threatens curfew for all of Bavaria

In the fight against the spread of the corona virus threatens Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söde r (CSU) now very specifically with a curfew for the entire Free State . “If many people do not restrict themselves voluntarily, then in the end only the Bavaria-wide curfew remains as the only instrument to react to it. Everyone has to be clear about that, ”said Söder in a government statement in the state parliament in Munich on Thursday. One would “not watch endlessly” .

Söder said there were reports that many people do not adhere to the recommendations. The beautiful weather tempted you to meet up with friends on the Isar, in the English Garden, on Tegernsee or at comparable locations in Bavaria. But it is up to each individual to make their contribution. Söder also explicitly called for no mutual invitations from children. In sharp words, he criticized so-called “corona parties” .

Söder warned that in the fight against the crisis social contacts should be thinned out and public life shut down . Only then can the health system pass the upcoming stress test. “This is about life and death.”

The first curfew in Bavaria has applied since Wednesday in the Upper Palatinate town of Mitterteich (district Tirschenreuth). The reason: The rapidly increasing number of coronavirus infections there.

In order to contain the coronavirus, curfews should now also be issued in the administrative district of Wunsiedel Söder announced. There are also high numbers of cases there. Söder emphasized that Bavaria does not want a spreading situation in any municipality, such as in the district of Heinsberg in North Rhine-Westphalia or in Ischgl, Austria.

Since New conditions and restrictions on public life came into effect in Bavaria every day at the beginning of the week. All schools, kindergartens and day-care centers have closed since Monday. On Tuesday, all leisure facilities such as cinemas, bars, swimming pools, theaters, clubs and the like had to close, also sports and playgrounds were closed.

And shops have been closed since Wednesday. Exceptions are the grocery trade and a number of other shops that are important for the basic supply.

Since Wednesday only dining places and Open company canteens as well as companies that mainly offer food – and all of them only from 6. 00 to 15. 00 Clock. Events of all kinds are now completely prohibited except in the private sector.

According to Söder, there were already a total of up to Thursday morning in Bavaria 2282 People were infected with the corona virus and subsequently ten people died of it. (dpa)