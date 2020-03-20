Söder is pushing ahead with exit restrictions in Bavaria

For days now, top German politicians have emphasized the importance of coordinating the measures taken by the federal and state governments in the fight against the spread of the corona virus. Only with coordinated steps could the population be persuaded to stick to appeals and prevent the uncertainty from increasing further, was the tenor.

At the latest since the speech to the nation by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) there seemed to be consensus. Until Friday noon.

At a short-term press conference in Munich, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder not only stated massive exit restrictions for the Free State, but also, incidentally, that all German citizens would be on their toes shortly further massive restrictions would have to be set because the catering in all federal states will be closed from Saturday.

It will, said Söder, initially in Bavaria for the next 14 just give “to go, drive-in and deliveries”. “Almost all other federal states also want to implement this.”

Söder's appearance causes astonishment

In fact, it moved in the afternoon, a few other countries like Saarland, but Söder's appearance may have caused surprise in at least some state governments. In an interview, Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun emphasized that the federal and state governments wanted to decide on nationwide curfews at a meeting on Sunday evening.

The Chancellery was surprised by Söder's announcements. The decision in Bavaria was initially unknown to the spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert. This certainly shows that the consultation and coordination on Sunday is “particularly important,” he said before the federal press conference.

Söder later stressed that he did not want to tell other countries what to do. Nevertheless, he had heard in many conversations that there was a tendency in other countries to “do that”, but this had not yet been decided.

Regarding the exit restrictions in Bavaria, Söder said that leaving your own apartment from Saturday is only allowed if there are good reasons. This includes the way to work, necessary shopping, visits to the doctor and pharmacy, help for others, visits from life partners, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air – but only on their own or with the people you live with.

Söder threatened with a curfew on Thursday

Söder is taking the most far-reaching so far in the fight against the coronavirus crisis Medium. On Thursday, he had already threatened a “curfew” for the whole of the Free State if the people of Bavaria did not adhere to the existing restrictions and requirements: “If many people do not voluntarily restrict themselves, then in the end only that will remain Bavaria-wide curfew as the only instrument, “he had said.

” We do not lock Bavaria, we do not lock Bavaria, “said Prime Minister Söder. But you shut down public life in Bavaria almost completely. According to all experts, this is the only way to slow the spread of the virus. Not that much changes for the sensible, said Söder. But for the unreasonable there is now an exact set of rules.

Since Thursday, the number of infected has been more than 35 percent increased to 817 cases, the number of deaths even increased by 50 percent on 15, said Söder. The infection chains are practically no longer traceable

Chancellor Braun said to the “Spiegel”: “We will look at the behavior of the population this weekend.” Braun went on to say: “Saturday is a crucial day, which we have a particular focus on.”

A consultation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister is planned on Sunday evening, who would be responsible for implementing such an order. A curfew is not only controversial because of the far-reaching cuts in civil rights.

What is known so far about further measures by various countries regarding the corona virus: