Business
Söder is pushing ahead with exit restrictions in Bavaria
For days now, top German politicians have emphasized the importance of coordinating the measures taken by the federal and state governments in the fight against the spread of the corona virus. Only with coordinated steps could the population be persuaded to stick to appeals and prevent the uncertainty from increasing further, was the tenor.
At the latest since the speech to the nation by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) there seemed to be consensus. Until Friday noon.
At a short-term press conference in Munich, Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder not only stated massive exit restrictions for the Free State, but also, incidentally, that all German citizens would be on their toes shortly further massive restrictions would have to be set because the catering in all federal states will be closed from Saturday.
It will, said Söder, initially in Bavaria for the next 14 just give “to go, drive-in and deliveries”. “Almost all other federal states also want to implement this.”
Söder's appearance causes astonishment
In fact, it moved in the afternoon, a few other countries like Saarland, but Söder's appearance may have caused surprise in at least some state governments. In an interview, Chancellor-in-Office Helge Braun emphasized that the federal and state governments wanted to decide on nationwide curfews at a meeting on Sunday evening.
The Chancellery was surprised by Söder's announcements. The decision in Bavaria was initially unknown to the spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert. This certainly shows that the consultation and coordination on Sunday is “particularly important,” he said before the federal press conference.
Background about the corona virus :
- Follow the events related to the corona virus in Berlin In a separate live blog
- Coronavirus FAQ: Read here 66 important questions and answers about SARS-CoV-2
- Coronavirus measures by the government: “It's about life and death for us all “
- With face masks against the coronavirus? What really protects against the transmission of germs
- Events are canceled, trips are canceled. What you need to know about refunds.
- Cashier about the Corona -Lockdown: “Today it was worse than ever before!”
Söder later stressed that he did not want to tell other countries what to do. Nevertheless, he had heard in many conversations that there was a tendency in other countries to “do that”, but this had not yet been decided.
Regarding the exit restrictions in Bavaria, Söder said that leaving your own apartment from Saturday is only allowed if there are good reasons. This includes the way to work, necessary shopping, visits to the doctor and pharmacy, help for others, visits from life partners, but also sports and exercise in the fresh air – but only on their own or with the people you live with.
Söder threatened with a curfew on Thursday
Söder is taking the most far-reaching so far in the fight against the coronavirus crisis Medium. On Thursday, he had already threatened a “curfew” for the whole of the Free State if the people of Bavaria did not adhere to the existing restrictions and requirements: “If many people do not voluntarily restrict themselves, then in the end only that will remain Bavaria-wide curfew as the only instrument, “he had said.
” We do not lock Bavaria, we do not lock Bavaria, “said Prime Minister Söder. But you shut down public life in Bavaria almost completely. According to all experts, this is the only way to slow the spread of the virus. Not that much changes for the sensible, said Söder. But for the unreasonable there is now an exact set of rules.
Since Thursday, the number of infected has been more than 35 percent increased to 817 cases, the number of deaths even increased by 50 percent on 15, said Söder. The infection chains are practically no longer traceable
[Die neuesten Entwicklungen und Hintergründe zum Coronavirus können Siehier in unserem Newsblog mitverfolgen.]
Chancellor Braun said to the “Spiegel”: “We will look at the behavior of the population this weekend.” Braun went on to say: “Saturday is a crucial day, which we have a particular focus on.”
A consultation between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister is planned on Sunday evening, who would be responsible for implementing such an order. A curfew is not only controversial because of the far-reaching cuts in civil rights.
What is known so far about further measures by various countries regarding the corona virus:
- Bayern imposes exit restrictions with restrictions and excludes the catering trade (see above)
- Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann announces stricter restrictions in the fight against Corona. Meetings in public places of groups are prohibited. A maximum of three people can gather. Passing through of people from Corona risk areas is prohibited. All restaurants and pubs will be closed from Saturday. You can only sell takeaway food.
- The Prime Minister of the Saarland , Tobias Hans (CDU), also wants an exit restriction . He would therefore propose to the Council of Ministers to adopt a corresponding general will on Friday and to take effect restaurants in the Close to Saarland for guests. “It is still possible to go for walks with the family, for example, at a distance from others. Nobody is locked up,” emphasizes Hans. The Saarland, however, is a particularly difficult challenge as a border region to the French high-risk area Grand Est.
- Also Rhineland-Palatinate takes action against the gathering of people in the course of containing the coronavirus. “We will persuade citizens so that there are no more meetings with more than five people,” said Prime Minister Malu Dreyer (SPD) in Mainz on Friday. The regulation comes into effect from midnight. For the time being there is no curfew. Meetings with more than five people would be dissolved and could be fined, Dreyer said. In addition, the indoor and outdoor catering will be closed. Deliveries and street sales are still possible ..
- In Berlin , contrary to reports to the contrary, which are circulating on the Internet, have so far no curfew. In Berlin's red-red-green government coalition, there are different views on the issue of curfew. Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) is in favor of this, but was unable to assert her position in the special session of the Senate on Thursday evening. Berlin's governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) expressed skepticism about a possible exit ban on Friday. “The curfew is not a panacea either,” he said on the Berlin-Brandenburg radio. The curfew measure is “a further step, but it does not solve every problem”. “The real problem is that everyone has it in their own hands,” he emphasized.
- In Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) holds the previously imposed Measures to combat the corona crisis in his state are initially sufficient. “The measures taken are effective in Brandenburg,” he said in Potsdam on Friday. The behavior of the people in the country has changed. For Brandenburg, he can exclude exit restrictions at least “for the next few hours, for the next few days”.
- The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia , Armin Laschet, is still skeptical whether a curfew is already necessary due to the corona virus. A curfew was the very last resort, said the broadcaster WDR 2 on Friday. The state had to weigh carefully if it restricted fundamental rights. If you want to prevent a very large curfew, you may have to shut down other areas, said Laschet. So you will see whether hairdressing shops and hardware stores can remain open.
- In Hessen general exit restrictions are also initially waived. “There are some countries like Bavaria or Saarland that are in a very special situation because of the border situation,” said the Prime Minister of Hesse Volker Bouffier. Hessen was not in this position. “A curfew is one of the last measures that can be taken.”
- Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther (CDU) has warned strict compliance with the requirements for the containment of the corona virus. “Our goal is to avoid general curfews, which are currently being discussed,” said Günther on Friday in Kiel. “But we can only do that if everyone also adheres to these rules.” He wanted to avoid a curfew, “because it is also important to me that people naturally go outdoors”.
- Also Lower Saxony does not plan any general curfew. To combat the corona epidemic, the state will also close all restaurants and cafés on Saturday evening. Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) announced on Friday. However, the out-of-home sale of food should continue to be possible. It is about preventing larger crowds in restaurants. The gastronomy had previously been imposed, only from the morning 06. 00 until evening 18. 00 clock to open.
- Hamburg closes all restaurants and prohibits all gatherings of more than six people, as Mayor Peter Tschentscher announced on Friday after a Senate meeting. Exceptions apply to delivery services and to families or groups of working people. (with dpa, AFP)