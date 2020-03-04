Söder in the key role

Each of the big three said a few words, and then the conference call was quickly over: After VW CEO Herbert Diess and the CEOs of Daimler and BMW, Ola Källenius and Oliver Zipse, pleaded for Munich as the new IAA location there was not much to discuss in the circle of 20 board members of the VDA car association. The association's main management, which had completed dozens of rounds of negotiations with the applicant cities in the past few months and favored Berlin, no longer played a role. After all, it was not the best concept for a new IAA that won the location competition, but the best string puller: Markus Söder.

VW boss suddenly for Munich

“The prime minister had very dedicated discussions,” says Klaus Dittrich, head of Messe München, which is now hosting the International Motor Show for the first time in September 2021. In addition to the 15 million euros that are officially made available from the Free State budget for the IAA, there have been other commitments. The new IAA “must be tangible, tangible and accessible to citizens. That's why I find the Munich concept very convincing. ”These are the words of VW boss Diess on Tuesday evening. He surprised many, because Diess and Volkswagen, and especially the VW subsidiaries Audi and Porsche, did not want to go to BMW's hometown. But then Söder came into play. The father of the country is said to have approached Audi in Ingolstadt with monetary promises. This allegedly gave up the resistance against Munich.

IAA shortly before the Oktoberfest

That BMW had its own logo at the company headquarters for the period of the fair covers, should also be thanks to Söder. Finally, the CSU Prime Minister complemented himself well with the city policy of Munich, which was ruled by an SPD man: The city council voted with a large majority for the use of important places (Odeonsplatz, Königsplatz, Wittelsbacherplatz, Opernplatz) by industry during the IAA. The fair only lasts from Tuesday to Sunday, but including assembly and disassembly can take a few weeks. At the same time as the Oktoberfest in the second half of September, this is a heavy burden for Munich. And yet even the Munich Greens largely voted for the conversion of the seats for the IAA.

The Bavarians have power

In total, the political and fiscal power of Bavaria. Berlin's green business senator Ramona Pop did not want to comment on her controversial role in the competition on Wednesday. Unlike green politicians in other applicant cities – originally seven large German trade fair cities had applied for the IAA – Pop had moved away and had not become a member of the Berlin application team. After a state party conference of the Greens spoke out against the IAA at the end of last year, the senator took cover. Pop tweeted shortly before the IAA decision on Tuesday that “there is no better place than Berlin for modern, innovative and climate-friendly mobility”. In Berlin's economy and in the circles of the Berlin application team, this was rated as “hypocrisy”.

Pop at the VDA

Pop reportedly had an unofficial meeting with VDA CEO Martin Koers last week for a one-on-one conversation. However, that was irrelevant, because Koers already preferred Berlin as the new IAA location. Rather, the impression in large parts of the automotive industry was more serious that the Senate is at odds and the Greens are striving for a car-free city. “Berlin is totally hostile to cars,” said, as reported, a board member of the VDA.

Berlin still wants to implement his concept

At the inferior trade fair Berlin said on Wednesday that they would now try to implement parts of their own IAA concept in another event. Possibly always in the even years when there is no IAA in Munich. The Bavarians, in turn, are happy about the “huge reputation gain”, as the Munich trade fair boss Dittrich says. Markus Söder made it possible in the end by playing a “very active role” (Dittrich).