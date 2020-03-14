Science
Söder for increased use of the Bundeswehr in the fight against the virus
Söder calls for increased deployment of the Bundeswehr
Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for greater involvement of the Bundeswehr in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more,” the CSU chief told the newspapers of the Funke media group. The Bundeswehr should “help with nursing staff, doctors, laboratory facilities and capacities in their hospitals” . This is “essential in view of this crisis.”
According to the Bundeswehr, it is already helping circles and municipalities in the Corona crisis. “The Bundeswehr is currently supporting civilian health authorities in the fight against the coronavirus as part of mutual assistance ,” said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr “Rheinische Post”. “Essentially, it is all about providing laboratory capacity, medical protective equipment such as masks and gowns, and support from medical professionals,” added the spokesman. (AFP)
Care TÜV will be suspended until May
The regular quality checks in the nursing homes for the so-called nursing TÜV are suspended in view of the corona epidemic to relieve the staff in the homes . “People in need of care need comprehensive care and care in a very special way, so we also have to go unusual ways,” says Gernot Kiefer, the Vice-President of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds , the editorial network Germany. The suspension initially applies until the end of May. (dpa)
Europeans are no longer allowed to enter Vietnam
Vietnam will no longer allow citizens from European countries in the Schengen area and Great Britain to enter on Sunday. In addition, the visa allocation for all foreigners is temporarily stopped, as reported by the State Department. (Reuters)
If you are within the last 14 Days in #Italy, #Switzerland or #Austria were: Avoid Make unnecessary contacts and stay at home for 2 weeks – regardless of whether you have symptoms or not. https://t.co/dUGSR2EhGR
– Jens spahn on twitter (@jensspahn) https://twitter.com/jensspahn/status/1238543743395024898
Moscow also canceled compulsory education
Compulsory schooling is lifted in the Russian capital Moscow. Starting Monday, parents should decide whether to send their children to school or keep them at home, such as Mayor Sergei Sobjanin announces. According to him, in Moscow 24 infections confirmed. All over the country, according to official information 45 patients. (Reuters)
Will the tennis tournament in Wimbledon be canceled?
The British government plans to adopt emergency regulations next week with which Mass events can be banned. It is also about compensation for organizations , reportedly from government circles. Media reports suggest the Glastonbury Music Festival, Wimbledon tennis tournament, and Grand National horse race may be canceled. (Reuters)
How the corona virus paralyzes the world
No dividend for Lufthansa shareholders
Lufthansa shareholders will not receive a dividend for the past financial year due to the corona virus, as the group reports. This is how Lufthansa wants to ensure that it remains liquid in the crisis.
The corona virus spills demand from the Dax group. In the past week, new bookings with the group airlines were around 50 percent lower than at the same time last year, the company said. In addition, the airlines register a significantly increasing number of flight cancellations.
Lufthansa reacts by the flight program in the coming weeks by up to 70 percent compared to the original planning reduced. “In addition, the group lowers material and project costs, intends to introduce short-time work and is negotiating the postponement of planned investments.” Nevertheless, he expects Group operating profit far below the previous year. (dpa)
Robert Koch Institute declares Madrid and Tyrol to be risk areas
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has now the Spanish capital Madrid
Heidi Klum stays sick in bed
Model Heidi Klum (46) is lying in bed with cold-like symptoms. She doesn't feel good, says Klum in a short video in an Instagram story, lying in bed. She could not go to the recording of the US casting show “America's Got Talent”, where Klum is a member of the jury. She didn't want to infect anyone at work.
“Everything started with shivering, feeling feverish, coughing and runny nose, ”says Klum in a nasal voice. “I hope it's just a cold” , adds the mother of four. She would like to be tested for the new corona virus. She tried two doctors, but she just couldn't get a test , the model complains. Klum advises her followers: “Stay at home if you don't feel well”. (dpa)
Further 107 patients in South Korea
South Korea reports 107 new infections. This increases the number of diseases 8086 Cases. South Korea is the country most affected by the coronavirus epidemic outside of China. (Reuters)
UN employees in New York should do home office
The UN headquarters in New York has sent many employees home to work because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only the UN staff whose presence is absolutely necessary should come to work in headquarters in the next three weeks , such as Secretary General António Guterres announced. Guterres himself canceled a trip to Burkina Faso and Niger that he wanted to start on Saturday. (AFP)
In China now more infections from foreign than from domestic influences
In China, the number of viral infections among travelers from abroad turned out to be higher for the first time on Friday than the number of infections through domestic transmissions. Of the eleven new infections , seven were found in people who came from abroad, the National Health Commission said. In the remaining four cases there is no foreign connection. They were all registered in the province of Hubei, the epicenter of the pandemic . (Reuters)
Czech Republic closes restaurants and shops for ten days
The Czech government decides to close all restaurants for ten days from Saturday. In addition, all shops are to be closed. Exceptions apply to grocery stores, pharmacies and drug stores, among others.
Saudi Arabia will stop international flights from Sunday
Saudi Arabia will suspend all international flights for two weeks from Sunday, reports the SPD news agency, citing a high-ranking employee of the Interior Ministry. In the country are official 86 contagion cases known. (Reuters)
New Zealand ranks 14 – Daily quarantine for travelers to
The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces that everyone who comes to the country must vote for 14 days in “self-isolation”. Cruise ships should therefore travel to the island state in the South Pacific up to 30. June no longer start. New Zealand has six infections so far. (Reuters)
Travel restrictions in China have apparently slowed virus spreading
The travel restrictions imposed after the outbreak of the corona virus in China have the export of cases abroad According to a study, around 70 percent reduced . Without these travel restrictions up to 15. February 779 Sars CoV-2 cases have been exported, the authors rewrite Alison Galvani from the US University of Yale in the published in the journal “Proceedings” of the US Academy of Sciences (PNAS) Study.
The End 2019 first cases became known in the Chinese metropolis Wuhan The Chinese government introduced extensive travel restrictions around three weeks later.
These and other travel restrictions and entry controls would have slowed the spread of the novel pathogen, the Forsc write forth. Alone they could not contain such an outbreak – for example because many infected people would not have shown any symptoms when entering another country . For their investigation, the scientists used flight data and data on the spread of the virus, among other things. (dpa)
Government and opposition in the US vote for aid package
In the United States, the government and opposition have agreed on an aid package in the fight against the corona virus. The House of Representatives votes on Saturday night with a large majority for a legislative package that, among other things, is to enable free virus tests . President Donald Trump previously called for a national emergency to provide more federal funding to fight the new pathogen. In addition, he imposed an entry ban for travelers from Europe. (AFP)
The Evangelical Hospital Association (DEKV) complains about a cost explosion for protective clothing due to the corona crisis and therefore demands financial help. According to a model calculation, higher consumption and higher prices for the recommended protective gowns, disposable gloves, respiratory masks and goggles would result in additional monthly costs of 60 euros per in-patient, said association director Melanie Kanzler of the Tagesspiegel Background.
The corona virus is making its way through Germany and does not stop at the Bundestag. Among the more than 2. 00 0 confirmed The FDP deputy Hagen Reinhold is also in cases. Group colleague Andrew Ullmann, professor and infectiologist, has sent his employees to the home office as a precautionary measure and also personally refrains from campaigning events in his home town of Würzburg, from visiting his parents and from theater performances that he was looking forward to.
The Federal Ministry of Health writes:
❗️If you are within the last 14 Days in 🇮🇹, 🇦🇹 or der🇨🇭ware: Avoid unnecessary contacts and stay at home for 2 weeks regardless of whether you have symptoms or not. Please share this information with your friends and acquaintances. #CoronaVirusDE https://t.co/nPe0gcB9ll
– BMG on Twitter (@bmg_bund) https://twitter.com/BMG_Bund/status/1238534940528164864