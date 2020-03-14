Söder for increased use of the Bundeswehr in the fight against the virus

Söder calls for increased deployment of the Bundeswehr

Bavaria's Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) calls for greater involvement of the Bundeswehr in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We should consider involving the Bundeswehr more,” the CSU chief told the newspapers of the Funke media group. The Bundeswehr should “help with nursing staff, doctors, laboratory facilities and capacities in their hospitals” . This is “essential in view of this crisis.”

According to the Bundeswehr, it is already helping circles and municipalities in the Corona crisis. “The Bundeswehr is currently supporting civilian health authorities in the fight against the coronavirus as part of mutual assistance ,” said a spokesman for the Bundeswehr “Rheinische Post”. “Essentially, it is all about providing laboratory capacity, medical protective equipment such as masks and gowns, and support from medical professionals,” added the spokesman. (AFP)

