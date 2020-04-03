social-life-despite-social-distancing

The corona virus has a firm grip on social life. In Germany contact bans and exit restrictions currently apply. Concerts, parties or meetings in the park no longer take place.

Those who still leave the house either go to work or to the doctor, do some shopping or go out with the dog. And hopefully all of this with the necessary distance from other people. The same picture everywhere in the supermarket: the queue at the checkout has never been so long. The reason: social distancing.

The social distancing rule, in which it is important to keep a minimum distance from your fellow human beings, is intended to reduce the risk of infection. But it also reduces social contacts and makes it almost impossible to get to know each other.

Lonely together in Corona times

Anyone who now walks through life as a single , has a hard time. Because even common meetings within the circle of friends are limited. The only way to maintain social contacts or even create new ones is to escape to the digital world.

Lonely together – this is how you could describe what is currently a reality in many households. Sebastian Matkey of the dating app Lovoo confirms that there was an extreme increase in the useful life “almost overnight”.

At the end of March the company was able to increase 25 Watch percent of time spent in video chats. “In the age of Corona, video dating is more important than ever,” says Matkey. People would look for safe ways to be together and make new contacts. They need the community now more than ever.

The Meet5 app enables digital group meetings. Photo: Meet5

Dating despite Corona virus – digitally possible

The company Tinder also shared last week with that the conversation duration of the users increased in comparison to February by up to 30. The most popular terms in the Tinder biography on the individual profiles are currently “Stay home”, social distancing “or” Wash hands. “

” It motivates us to see that we are distance to prevent the spread of the virus, but social contacts do not have to be broken, “said Elie Seidman, CEO of the dating app Tinder.

Social media in the corona crisis

Group chats and calls via FaceTime or Skype enable this crazy time maintaining the group feeling. On Instagram, too, the community needs to be kept up to date. Under the hashtag #wirbleibenzuhause, “unemployed” influencers are also developing.

Instead of presenting beach photos and unusual travel experiences to their followers, they are now experimenting with cooking boxes on the stove at home, honing their performance with the video TikTok app, battle each other in challenges or puzzles.

In addition to puzzles, games from bygone times are also experiencing a boom: on Sudoku, you can compete against each other on the computer or mobile phone or play Uno and Scrabble together.

Play games together online

Lukas Reinhardt from the Frankfurt start-up Meet5 offers with his app the possibility to meet in a group. Usually the group meetings of six take place in real life. In response to Corona, however, the meetings have now all been moved to living rooms at home.

“The meetings have titles such as 'City, country, play river' or 'Coffee from home',” says Lukas. If the user does not find a suitable group, he creates his own and invites other users to it. At the start of the meeting, everyone dials into the video conference room, gets to know each other briefly and holds a little small talk. And then the gaming fun can begin. Gimmicks, people don't annoy you and person rates are currently very popular. “All games that can be played very easily via video,” reports the app founder. Social life is now simply taking place in the digital world.