Technology
Soaring Demand: Internet of Things Security Market witness to projected at a healthy CAGR value of+40% for the forecast period of 2020-2025
IoT security is the technology area concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the internet of things. IoT involves adding internet connectivity to a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals and/or people. This helps maintain data integrity and prevent data sniffing by hackers. All communication with your IoT devices should be authenticated using strong passwords, authentication protocols or time-based authentication tokens. Antivirus software can provide a critical layer of protection against attacks.
Report Consultant has devised a new report titled “Impressive Gains: Internet of Things Security Market witness to projected at a CAGR value +40% for the forecast period of 2020-2025″ considering the forecast period 2025 into their study and offers an in-depth vision into the key drivers, restraints and futuristic opportunities.
IoT security is the area of endeavor concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT).
To improve security, an IoT device that needs to be directly accessible over the Internet should be segmented into its own network and have network access restricted.
The global IOT Security Market is anticipated to grow rapidly a CAGR value close to +40% during the forecast period 2020-2025.
Key Players:- Cisco, Wurldtech Security Technologies, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Intel, Symantec
Other prominent vendors in the IoT Security Market include:- Cypress, Digi International, Ericsson, Eurotech, Fortinet, Gemalto, Kore Wireless, NetComm Wireless, Nokia, Numerex, Palo Alto Networks, PTC, Rockwell Automation, Secure Crossing, Sierra Wireless, Sophos, Systech Solutions, Telit, Tofino, and Ventus Wireless.
The report segments the IOT security market based on type, solution, services, end users, and region.
– By type, it is divided into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and others.
– By solution, it is classified into identity access management, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system, distributed denial of service protection, security analytics, and others.
– By services, it is categorized into consulting, maintenance, and training. By end users, it is segmented into healthcare, information technology (IT), telecom banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), automotive, and others.
– By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The new entrants are collaborating with bigger players in order to cut down their development costs. As the Internet of Things Security Market grows the manufacturers are realizing the need to bring in better and innovative products so as to keep up with their competitors. They are constantly striving to hold on to the stakeholders as they are their major source of funding.
There are some major risks in this Internet of Things Security Market associated with devoting money to this business and it is imperative to make a knowledge-driven decision. Report Consultant is one of the leaders in devising the most appropriate insights, therefore, enabling their clients to reap the maximum benefits of their investments.
Table of content in the Internet of Things Security Market report as follows:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: List of Abbreviation
Chapter 3: Internet of Things Security Market Technical Data Analysis
Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Application
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation by Technology
Chapter 6: Market Segmentation by Equipment
Chapter 7: Internet of Things Security Market Geographical Segmentation
Chapter 8: Buying Criteria
Chapter 9: Market Growth Drivers
Chapter 10: Drivers and their impacts
Chapter 11: Internet of Things Security Market Challenges
