so-the-world-championships-went-to-russia-and-qatar

Two and a half years before the Winter World Cup in Qatar, the controversial host and the FIFA World Cup are shaken by explosive details in the US trial crime. Bribery of a total of four ex-officials, conspiratorial e-mails, payments via straw companies in the Caribbean: The public prosecutor's office outlines on pages more clearly than ever before in an official indictment also the alleged fraud in the World Cup awards to Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 .

After years of investigation and more than 40 Charges in the FIFA corruption scandal put the accusations by the American law enforcement authorities under pressure on the Qatari World Cup organizers – and could revive calls for consequences. From an expert point of view, a new award is unrealistic. Upon request, neither FIFA nor the organizers in the desert state initially commented. In the past, Qatar and Russia have consistently rejected such allegations.

In charges brought before a federal court in Brooklyn on Monday three media rights dealers and one Uruguayan company are accused of remittance and money laundering. Flammable substances can also be found in the other sub-items of the investigation.

According to this, three South American officials are said to have received money for their vote in Qatar: Nicolás Leoz, who has since died and then head of the South American continental association; Ricardo Teixeira , former soccer boss of Brazil, who was banned by FIFA for life because of other crimes; and a co-conspirator not named by name, who held high positions in FIFA and Argentine football.

Almost two and a half years ago Crown witness Alejandro Burzaco, ex-head of an Argentine sports marketing company, testified that former FIFA vice-president Julio Grondona awarded more than 800 000 should have received.

Gianni Infantino did not see any reason for taking new steps against Qatar: “Unfortunately there is a bad past. We have to learn and look ahead, ”said the world leader in December 2017.

Serious allegations also about the award to Russia

There are also serious accusations surrounding the awarding of the World Cup 2018 to Russia. According to the indictment, Jack Warner, who has now been banned for life, received a kickback of $ 5 million for his vote – paid through ten offshore straw companies in more than two dozen transfers. The name of the demonstrably corrupt ex-FIFA vice from Trinidad and Tobago also appeared in the scandal surrounding the World Cup 2006 in connection with a draft contract.

The indictment quotes from emails that the partner of an adviser to ex-FIFA President Joseph Blatter wrote to Warner's assistants should: “Kindly point out that” what has been agreed will be done this week “” If the “dear friend” does not keep “promises”, this would cause “personally extreme difficulties” for the writer. Ex-official Rafael Salguero from Guatemala is said to have been offered at least one million US dollars for his vote to Russia.

An investigation led by former head of the FIFA Ethics Committee, Michael Garcia, had revealed many suspicious details about the award to Russia and Qatar, but could not prove bribery of the electorate. For example, two million US dollars went to the account of a ten-year-old daughter of a member of the FIFA executive, the report said 2017. However, the report also found that there was “no evidence in the logs” to link the payment to the Qatar application.

After the first arrests of FIFA officials shortly before the re-election of the then world leader Blatter in May 2015, there were charges against 42 Persons, 26 became publicly known. Former continental president Juan Àngel Napout is in prison in Florida. The former head of Brazilian football, José Maria Marin, was last released from custody because of the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous defendants are still awaiting judgment. (dpa)