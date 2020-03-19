Snack Pellets Market analysis report by future prediction report 2020-2026 | SAS, Liven, Grupo Industrial Michel, PELLSNACK PRODUCTS GMBH, Pasta Foods

Snack Pellets Market Overview:

The Global Snack Pellets Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.98 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rising preference of packaged and convenience foods is driving this market growth for snack pellets. Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Snack Pellets Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026” in his database.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

SAS, Liven, Grupo Industrial Michel, PELLSNACK PRODUCTS GMBH, Pasta Foods, NOBLE AGRO FOOD PRODUCTS PVT.LTD., Le Caselle, Van Marcke Foodgroup, Akkel Group, Balance Foods LLC., Chhajed Foods, Bunge Limited, Quality Pellets, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Classic Foods, and Prataap Snacks Ltd.

By Ingredient (Potato, Corn, Rice, Tapioca, Multigrain, Others),

By Product (Laminated, Tridemnsional, Die-Cut, Gelatinized, Punched, Die-Distance),

By Equipment (Single-Screw Extruder, Twin-Screw Extruder),

By Process (Frying, Hot Air Baking),

By Flavour (Plain, Nutritional, Flavoured)

Scope of the Report

Snack pellets are half-done eatable products, which need to be processed by either frying or hot air baking, before consumption. The availability of these snack pellets in a variety of flavours, shapes, colours, tastes, and ingredients are driving the market growth providing the consumer with a large diversity. The busy lifestyle of consumers and increasing preference of packaged, ready-to-eat foods is also driving the market growth.

The Snack Pellets Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Snack Pellets Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increase in preference of packaged and convenience food is expected to drive the market growth

Greater diversity and innovations related to snack pellets and expanding retail landscape in all the regions is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising levels of health concerns due to the consumption of packaged foods and potato snacks

Presence of acrylamide in processed and packaged foods, and harmful concerns related to high exposure to acrylamide is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Snack Pellets Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

