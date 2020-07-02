Smart Gas Market Growth by | ABB, Aclara Technologies LLC, Badger Meter, Inc., Capgemini, CGI Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Elster Group SE

Global Smart Gas Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.22 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 38.35 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period to 2026.

The smart gas devices are very helpful in monitoring solution for gas utilities deals remotely. These devices play a very important role in tracking asset performance which provides real-time data during gas operations. The smart meters help in capturing, storing, and transmitting meter data to the main server. The growing demand for the energy demand globally, rapid urbanization and technological advancements are driving the market for global smart gas.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for mobile electronic devices that have the capabilities to control the various devices and have a modern display from the various events and conferences is also expected to drive the market growth

Rapid urbanization and technological advancements are driving the market for global smart gas.

There is increase in global energy demand that is expected to drive the market growth.

There is increase in amount of economic and regulatory support that is also driving the market growth.

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Gas Market Research Report: ABB (Switzerland), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Badger Meter, Inc. (U.S.), Capgemini. (France), CGI Inc. (Canada), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Elster Group SE (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Oracle (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Sensus (U.S.), Silver SpringNetworks (U.S.),Verizon (U.S.), (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Emerson Electric(US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), are few among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Smart Gas Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Alon Gas Mulling Merged With Tamar Petroleum. With this merger tamar petroleum will expand its business in Israel.

In Jan 2018, Itron, Inc. Acquired Silver Spring Networks. This acquisition enhanced tron’s capabilities and advanced its strategy of delivering highly-secure, value-generating solutions for utilities, smart cities and the broader industrial IoT sector.

Competitive Analysis

Global smart gas market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart gas market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

