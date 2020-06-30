SMART FARMING MARKET FUTURE GROWTH ANALYSIS TO 2027 | DEERE & COMPANY, TRIMBLE INC., AGCO CORPORATION, GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Smart Farming Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Smart Farming Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global Smart Farming Market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period to 2026.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market

Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.

Market Drivers:

Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner

Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.

Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Farming Market Research Report: Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Inc., Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Harvest Automation, OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, Farmers Edge Inc., 360 Yield Center, Aglytix & Prospera

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Access Detailed Table of Content at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-farming-market

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com