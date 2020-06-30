Uncategorized
SMART FARMING MARKET FUTURE GROWTH ANALYSIS TO 2027 | DEERE & COMPANY, TRIMBLE INC., AGCO CORPORATION, GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT AND MORE
Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Smart Farming Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Smart Farming Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Global Smart Farming Market is driven by the huge increase in adoption of technology within farming globally, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.53 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.75 by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.81% in the forecast period to 2026.
Smart faming can be defined as application of one or more than one technology in the farming process to gain more efficiency and effectiveness. Smart faming is the advanced and innovative way of doing farming to get the maximum output and to reduce the human efforts. Advance technology includes usage of hardware, service and software to the process of farming. The technology includes irrigation management, scouting of crops, harvesting, seeding and many more.
Market Drivers:
- Huge acceptance of technology within the farming as it is more effective and efficient and utilize the resources in the best manner
- Rise in the demand for controlling and monitoring the livestock health, which helps in taking proper measures within the growth process.
- Huge increase in the population across the globe increases the demand for food. This increases the use of technology and automation within the farming process to get the maximum yield and output.
Important years considered in the study are:
Historical year – 2014-2019;
Base year – 2019;
Forecast period- 2020 to 2026
Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Farming Market Research Report: Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Raven Industries, Inc., Lely, Afimilk Ltd., Harvest Automation, OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, AeroFarms, Vertical Farm Systems, Allflex Inc., Mavrx Inc., GeoVisual Analytics, Farmers Edge Inc., 360 Yield Center, Aglytix & Prospera
