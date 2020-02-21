BusinessTechnologyWorld
Smart Facility Management (FM) Market 2020 by Companies, Key Applications, Industry Growth, Competitors Analysis, New Technology, Trends, Forecast 2026
ReportsnReports has published a report entitled Global Smart Facility Management (FM) Market Research Report 2020 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.
This report focuses on the global Smart Facility Management (FM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Facility Management (FM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Top Manufacturers Analysis:
– Schneider Electric
– IBM
– Siemens
– Johnson Controls
– Honeywell
– Oracle
– SAP
– MCS Solutions
– CA Technologies
– Planon
– JadeTrack
– eMaint
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
– North America
– Europe
– China
– Japan
– Southeast Asia
– India
– Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
– Energy Management
– Infrastructure Management
– Property Management
– Security
Market segment by Application, split into
– Healthcare
– Hotel Industry
– Administration
– Food Industry
– Retailing
– Education
– Transport & Logistics
This report presents the worldwide Smart Facility Management (FM) Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
