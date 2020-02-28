Smart Cleaning Robots Market Growing at a CAGR of +15% During 2020-2027 with Top Key Players Like iRobot , Neato Robotics ,LG Electronics ,Samsung Electronics , Ecovacs Robotics

The expanded entrance of mechanization in family unit apparatuses, ascend in labor cost, and expanding wellbeing concerns have helped the commercialization of Smart cleaning robots. The market is extending essentially with the development of new applications and innovations. The Smart Cleaning Robots market was expected to project a CAGR of +15%, during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Smart Cleaning robots are self-ruling gadgets fit for cleaning floor, pool, windows, and gardens with less mediation of people. Smart Cleaning robots, for example, robot vacuum cleaner, are commonly utilized for private and business divisions. Cleaning robots are additionally sent in the holder business to give cleaning arrangements inside the compartment. In contrast to conventional vacuum cleaners, automated vacuum cleaners are littler in measure and can without much of a stretch fit into constrained spaces. An automated vacuum cleaner principally cleans floors and covers; the soil gets gathered in a container, which is to be purged later. Robotized robot vacuums can find and choose their individual docking stations.

The Report includes Several Company Profiles of who are market key players: iRobot (US), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), and Monoprice (US).

By Type:

Personal cleaning robot

Professional cleaning robot

By Product:

Floor-cleaning Robot

Lawn-cleaning Robot

Pool-cleaning Robot

Window-cleaning Robot

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Global Smart Cleaning Robots Market by region:North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.), The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The Global Smart Cleaning Robots Market report focuses on global major leading industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

