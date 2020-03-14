SMART CARD MATERIALS MARKET CURRENT AND FUTURE DEMAND 2026 WITH TOP PLAYERS EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY, SK CHEMICALS, PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED, SOLVAY, WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Smart Card Materials Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 996.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1338.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the demand of smart cards

Smart Card Materials Market report is a comprehensive study on what the current status is for Chemical and Materials industry. This report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for market. The report includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and market trends, and with the use of SWOT analysis the report summarizes what the market drivers and restrains are.

The market Study is segmented by key regions which is accelerating the market

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

The report gives most significant details of the Global Smart Card Materials Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

Market Definition: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Smart card materials are the chemical components that are used for the production of smart cards. These materials are used to manufacture whole of the card body. These materials enable the manufacturers of the cards to print and enhance the strength of their cards. These materials also help in improving the life of these smart cards.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of cashless transactions and promotion of usage of smart cards for transactional purposes is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Significant demand and growth in application of smart cards from various end-users is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials that is used for the production of materials used in smart cards is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Card Materials Market

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG)

Others

Paper

Holographic Foil

Teslin

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

By Type

Contact Cards

Contactless Cards

Multi-Component Cards

By Application

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, CARDIS organized the 16 th Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 th November, 2017.

Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 November, 2017. In August 2016, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Axiall Corporation, with the acquisition providing Westlake the capabilities of being the second largest producer of PVC in North America region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global smart card materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart card materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart card materials market are Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

A skilful set of analysts, statisticians, research experts, forecasters, and economists work carefully to build this Smart Card Materials market research report for the businesses seeking a prospective growth. The report has market parameters that mainly include latest trends, market segmentation, new market opening, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights and innovation. This market research report gives knowledge about strategic analysis of mergers, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, and investment. Smart Card Materials market research analysis lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies.

