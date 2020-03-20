SMART BABY MONITOR MARKET TO GROW SIGNIFICANTLY BY 2020-2026 FOCUSING ON LEADING PLAYERS SAMSUNG; MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC; SAFETY 1ST; IBABY LABS, INC.; OTHERS

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Smart Baby Monitor Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: SAMSUNG; Motorola Mobility LLC; Safety 1st; iBaby Labs, Inc.; Miku Inc.; NETGEAR; SUMR Brands; VTech Communications, Inc.; Lorex Technology Inc.; Medisana AG; Angelcare Monitor Inc; Infant Optics; Newell Brands; Levana; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Withings; Snuza International among others.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Smart Baby Monitor Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Smart Baby Monitor Industry market:

– The Smart Baby Monitor Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Unique structure of the report

Global smart baby monitor market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1810.49 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the substantial rise of women working population globally.

Smart Baby Monitor Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Audio & Video, Tracking Devices, Internet), Connection (Wired, Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Application (Home Family, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Smart baby monitor can be defined as the electronic consumer goods that is used for constant monitoring of babies present in households. These products provide real-time information regarding the babies as they are installed close to them and are able to provide live video, audio, location and track the activities of baby while reporting them directly to the parents over the smartphone apps.

Market Drivers:

Enhancement of birth rate from European region is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in the volume of nuclear families with working parents acts as a market driver

Increasing awareness regarding the safety of children amongst parents; this factor is expected to boost this market growth

Product innovations and technological advancements giving rise to enhanced benefits such as real-time tracking and communicating ability of parents with children is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Growing incidences of infertility due to high-stress lifestyles and environments is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of preference among parents to leave their kids alone due to concerns regarding their safety and security restricts the market growth

At the Last, Smart Baby Monitor industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

