Slovenia closes its border with the neighboring country
How the corona virus changes life in Italy
Crowded intensive care units, orphaned streets: the virus divides an entire country – as well as some families. And in the clinics, despair grows.
Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach
US President Trump sees no need to look up to have the corona virus tested
Easyjet, Ryanair and British Airways cancel flights to Italy
The low cost airlines Ryanair and Easyjet cancel their complete flight program to Italy. Domestic Ryanair flights in the country hit hard by the corona virus will be discontinued on Wednesday evening, the Irish company announced in Dublin on Tuesday.
The last international flights to and from Italy for the time being are to be processed on Friday evening. Both measures apply initially until April 8 . Ryanair justified the cut with the decision by the Italian government to declare the entire country a restricted area.
The British airline Easyjet announced on Tuesday, all flights to and from Italy by April 3 to be deleted. But there will be a series of emergency flights for passengers who have to travel to or from Italy for important reasons, it said in a message.
Previously had British Airways all flights from and to Italy canceled, but the measure initially limited to Tuesday. (dpa)
Due to the uncertainty around #Coronavirus #COVID 19, we've introduced a flexible change policy on all new flight and holiday bookings to any of our hundreds of destinations, meaning you can book with confidence. More info: https://t.co/OvVGSRdIO4
– British Airways on Twitter (@british_airways) https://twitter.com/British_Airways/status/1234833822056882178
Slovenia announces closure of the Italian border
Covid – 19: Air France to cancel connections to Italy
Cultural life slows down because of Corona? – Not if you have the network
The #lbm 2020 canceled due to #Corona, but we are still debating! From Wednesday, we will be discussing current political issues, selected books and (digital) media in the livestream at #leipzigstreamt All information at: https://t.co/xyjqiTa3QV
– bpb.de on Twitter (@bpb_de) https://twitter.com/bpb_de/status/1237347676464742402
Infections and deaths in Italy increased massively
Deutsche Börse lifts presence requirement
The first video summit of the European Council
More than 200 new corona cases in Germany
This results from the communications from the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Berlin – compared to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Monday afternoon (15. 00 Clock). In the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the number climbed by just under Tuesday morning 100 on 580 confirmed cases.
New figures from the Robert Koch Institute will not be published until Wednesday morning. The last number of cases comes from Monday afternoon (15 o'clock) and amounts to 1139. (dpa)
Public life comes to a standstill due to corona protective measures – but is that really a problem?
Fairs, concerts, festivals are canceled. But event fasting also harbors opportunities for new forms of culture – and leads to a boost in creativity.
Daily mirror | Elisabeth Binder
German ice hockey league ended due to Coronavirus season 19 / 20 early – season ends without German champions
playing time 19 / 20 the DEL ended prematurely. More information in the sports special blog.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
The DEL sees itself forced to start the season 19 / 20 to end prematurely with immediate effect and does not allow playoffs to play. There will be no master. The DEL thus follows the recommendations of Chancellor Merkel and Minister of Health Spahn. https://t.co/EGSCQty6kX
– German Ice Hockey League on Twitter (@deloffiziell) https://twitter.com/DELoffiziell/status/1237423012993019906
Corona meets German Companies delayed
The consequences of the virus crisis due to sluggish replenishment and interrupted supply chains will hit the German economy with delay. The ports first feel this: “Since a ship delivery from China to Hamburg takes about four to six weeks, the coronavirus epidemic hits us with a certain delay,” said Axel Mattern, head of the marketing organization of the port of Hamburg, on Tuesday. From mid-March, Germany's largest seaport is likely to hit “with full force”. Mattern expects huge drops in container traffic every year. Currently the decline in ship capacities is already 40 percent.
Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) assumes assumes that the effects on the supply chains will only become fully visible in the next few weeks. This affects not only large corporations, but especially medium-sized companies. (Reuters)
How the Bundestag reacts to the risk of the coronavirus'
In response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Bundestag no longer wants to receive groups of visitors from next week. Daily come on average 6000 Visitors to the Bundestag. Individual visitors could, however, continue to be received in the Bundestag.
The groups are also considering not holding any major events by mid or late April. Events should take place without an audience and, if possible, be broadcast via live stream, according to a member of the Greens on Twitter. Business trips to risky areas that are not absolutely necessary should no longer be approved. (dpa)
Coronavirus interferes with memory of Nazi crimes
The Lower Saxony Memorials Foundation said the one-week supporting program for 75. Anniversary of the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen camp (19. April) on Tuesday.
In Thuringia the planned commemorative act takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora (April 5) in the German National Theater in Weimar also did not take place. (epd)
Health Minister Spahn praises Germany for intensive care medicine
Italy: So far twelve dead after unrest in prisons
According to the authorities, twelve people have died in prison riots in Italy since Sunday. Most were believed to have been killed by misuse of stolen medication. The government reports that the most violent protests are now under control. However, there are still demonstrations in ten prisons. The inmates in the overcrowded detention centers are protesting measures to contain the virus crisis, in particular restrictions on visits. There were hostage-taking, arson and outbreaks from a detention center. (Reuters)
Airlines and the problems caused by the corona virus
Lufthansa cancels up to every second flight due to the corona virus, many travelers forfeit bookings. In addition, studies provide evidence of “flying shame”.
Daily mirror | Jörn Hasselmann
Coronavirus: EU Parliament suspends work and reschedules meeting
The European Parliament will cease its parliamentary activities for one and a half weeks from Wednesday because of the corona virus. In addition, the next plenary session will be shortened and moved from Strasbourg to Brussels, as a spokeswoman for the German Press Agency in Brussels said on Tuesday. The plenary session of this week had already been moved to Brussels and had been reduced to one day, this Tuesday.
The next plenary session was originally supposed to be from 30. March to April 2nd at the French parliament in Strasbourg. Instead, it is now scheduled for the afternoon of April 1st and the morning of April 2nd. On Tuesday, after a trip to Italy, Parliament Chairman David Sassoli had already taken a 14 – issue daily quarantine. (dpa)
Chairman of the European Parliament under Coronavirus – Crisis management heavily criticized
Several MEPs have criticized the European Parliament's crisis management in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. One of the reasons: The parliament chairman David Sassoli is currently after a trip to Italy as a precautionary measure in a voluntary 14 – Daily quarantine.
Parliament would be well advised to freeze its own activities for a while in order to curb the further spread of Sars-CoV-2 Philippe Lamberts, Chairman of the Greens / EFA Group in the European Parliament, said in Brussels on Tuesday. There are many technical possibilities to continue the work of the parliament, according to Lamberts.
The EU parliament only meets one this week instead of four as usual Days. The meeting was also moved from Strasbourg, France to Brussels. The European Parliament is now largely unable to work and has no leadership, said Left Group leader Martin Schirdewan.
The European Parliament has to catch up with the organization in times of crisis, said the German Greens MP Michael Bloss. Protocols would have to be prepared for this. (dpa)
Greece closes schools and universities for two weeks because of Corona
Greece will close schools, universities, day care centers and similar institutions for two weeks. This is announced by the Ministry of Health. (Reuters)