slovenia-closes-its-border-with-the-neighboring-country

The low cost airlines Ryanair and Easyjet cancel their complete flight program to Italy. Domestic Ryanair flights in the country hit hard by the corona virus will be discontinued on Wednesday evening, the Irish company announced in Dublin on Tuesday.

The last international flights to and from Italy for the time being are to be processed on Friday evening. Both measures apply initially until April 8 . Ryanair justified the cut with the decision by the Italian government to declare the entire country a restricted area.

The British airline Easyjet announced on Tuesday, all flights to and from Italy by April 3 to be deleted. But there will be a series of emergency flights for passengers who have to travel to or from Italy for important reasons, it said in a message.

Previously had British Airways all flights from and to Italy canceled, but the measure initially limited to Tuesday. (dpa)