Slovenia closes its border with the neighboring country

bcc March 10, 2020
How the corona virus changes life in Italy

Crowded intensive care units, orphaned streets: the virus divides an entire country – as well as some families. And in the clinics, despair grows.

Daily mirror | Andrea Dernbach

US President Trump sees no need to look up to have the corona virus tested

US President Donald Trump has so far not undergone a corona virus test and currently sees no reason to do so. “I feel extremely good,” he told journalists. He has no symptoms of infection with the virus. (Reuters)

Easyjet, Ryanair and British Airways cancel flights to Italy

The low cost airlines Ryanair and Easyjet cancel their complete flight program to Italy. Domestic Ryanair flights in the country hit hard by the corona virus will be discontinued on Wednesday evening, the Irish company announced in Dublin on Tuesday.

The last international flights to and from Italy for the time being are to be processed on Friday evening. Both measures apply initially until April 8 . Ryanair justified the cut with the decision by the Italian government to declare the entire country a restricted area.

The British airline Easyjet announced on Tuesday, all flights to and from Italy by April 3 to be deleted. But there will be a series of emergency flights for passengers who have to travel to or from Italy for important reasons, it said in a message.

Previously had British Airways all flights from and to Italy canceled, but the measure initially limited to Tuesday. (dpa)

Due to the uncertainty around #Coronavirus #COVID 19, we've introduced a flexible change policy on all new flight and holiday bookings to any of our hundreds of destinations, meaning you can book with confidence. More info: https://t.co/OvVGSRdIO4

– British Airways on Twitter (@british_airways) https://twitter.com/British_Airways/status/1234833822056882178

Slovenia announces closure of the Italian border

Slovenia wants to close the border with Italy, as Prime Minister Marjan Sarec announced on Twitter. According to the STA news agency, the border will only be closed for non-commercial traffic, but will remain open for freight traffic. (Reuters)

Covid – 19: Air France to cancel connections to Italy

The French airline Air France has feared of further spread of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 that all flights to Italy from 14. March deleted. The measure should apply until April 3 inclusive, the airline announced on Tuesday evening. Until 14. In March, Air France will maintain one flight a day to each of its Italian destinations, it said. So travelers who wish to do so could prefer their trip. (dpa)

Cultural life slows down because of Corona? – Not if you have the network

The #lbm 2020 canceled due to #Corona, but we are still debating! From Wednesday, we will be discussing current political issues, selected books and (digital) media in the livestream at #leipzigstreamt All information at: https://t.co/xyjqiTa3QV

– bpb.de on Twitter (@bpb_de) https://twitter.com/bpb_de/status/1237347676464742402

Infections and deaths in Italy increased massively

In Italy the number of infected people is above the 10. 00 0 jumped. According to the civil protection, it increases within one day 10, 7 percent on 10. 149. The number of people who died from lung disease increases 36 percent on 631 too. (Reuters)

Deutsche Börse lifts presence requirement

Due to the spread of the corona virus, Deutsche Börse has suspended the presence requirement for the specialists working in the Frankfurt trading hall until further notice. It is a precautionary measure, trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange continues unreservedly, the stock exchange announced. However, the specialists can do their work from their replacement locations if required. (Reuters)

The first video summit of the European Council

More than 200 new corona cases in Germany

The new type of corona virus continues to spread in Germany: Within one day, more than 200 new cases of infection.

This results from the communications from the authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Lower Saxony and Berlin – compared to the figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Monday afternoon (15. 00 Clock). In the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia alone, the number climbed by just under Tuesday morning 100 on 580 confirmed cases.

New figures from the Robert Koch Institute will not be published until Wednesday morning. The last number of cases comes from Monday afternoon (15 o'clock) and amounts to 1139. (dpa)

Public life comes to a standstill due to corona protective measures – but is that really a problem?

Fairs, concerts, festivals are canceled. But event fasting also harbors opportunities for new forms of culture – and leads to a boost in creativity.

Daily mirror | Elisabeth Binder

German ice hockey league ended due to Coronavirus season 19 / 20 early – season ends without German champions

playing time 19 / 20 the DEL ended prematurely. More information in the sports special blog.

Daily mirror | Claus Vetter

The DEL sees itself forced to start the season 19 / 20 to end prematurely with immediate effect and does not allow playoffs to play. There will be no master. The DEL thus follows the recommendations of Chancellor Merkel and Minister of Health Spahn. https://t.co/EGSCQty6kX

– German Ice Hockey League on Twitter (@deloffiziell) https://twitter.com/DELoffiziell/status/1237423012993019906

Corona meets German Companies delayed

The consequences of the virus crisis due to sluggish replenishment and interrupted supply chains will hit the German economy with delay. The ports first feel this: “Since a ship delivery from China to Hamburg takes about four to six weeks, the coronavirus epidemic hits us with a certain delay,” said Axel Mattern, head of the marketing organization of the port of Hamburg, on Tuesday. From mid-March, Germany's largest seaport is likely to hit “with full force”. Mattern expects huge drops in container traffic every year. Currently the decline in ship capacities is already 40 percent.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) assumes assumes that the effects on the supply chains will only become fully visible in the next few weeks. This affects not only large corporations, but especially medium-sized companies. (Reuters)

Ein chinesisches Containerschiff im Hamburger Hafen.
A Chinese container ship in the port of Hamburg. Image: Markus Scholz / dpa

How the Bundestag reacts to the risk of the coronavirus'

In response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Bundestag no longer wants to receive groups of visitors from next week. Daily come on average 6000 Visitors to the Bundestag. Individual visitors could, however, continue to be received in the Bundestag.

The groups are also considering not holding any major events by mid or late April. Events should take place without an audience and, if possible, be broadcast via live stream, according to a member of the Greens on Twitter. Business trips to risky areas that are not absolutely necessary should no longer be approved. (dpa)

Coronavirus interferes with memory of Nazi crimes

The commemorations for the liberation of the NS concentration camps Bergen-Belsen, Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora have been canceled due to the corona virus.

The Lower Saxony Memorials Foundation said the one-week supporting program for 75. Anniversary of the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen camp (19. April) on Tuesday.

In Thuringia the planned commemorative act takes place on the anniversary of the liberation of Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora (April 5) in the German National Theater in Weimar also did not take place. (epd)

Health Minister Spahn praises Germany for intensive care medicine

Health Minister Jens Spahn sees Germany in comparison to other EU countries relatively well armed in the coronavirus crisis. Germany has 28. 00 0 intensive care places in German hospitals, says Spahn, according to participants in the CDU / CSU parliamentary group. Of which 25. 00 0 beds of ventilation. (Reuters)

Italy: So far twelve dead after unrest in prisons

According to the authorities, twelve people have died in prison riots in Italy since Sunday. Most were believed to have been killed by misuse of stolen medication. The government reports that the most violent protests are now under control. However, there are still demonstrations in ten prisons. The inmates in the overcrowded detention centers are protesting measures to contain the virus crisis, in particular restrictions on visits. There were hostage-taking, arson and outbreaks from a detention center. (Reuters)

Die Insassen des San-Vittore-Gefängnis in der Nähe von Mailand rebellieren am Montag auf dem Dach der Anstalt.
The inmates of the San Vittore prison near Milan rebelled on the roof of the institution on Monday. Image: Claudio Furlan / LaPresse

Airlines and the problems caused by the corona virus

Lufthansa cancels up to every second flight due to the corona virus, many travelers forfeit bookings. In addition, studies provide evidence of “flying shame”.

Daily mirror | Jörn Hasselmann

Coronavirus: EU Parliament suspends work and reschedules meeting

The European Parliament will cease its parliamentary activities for one and a half weeks from Wednesday because of the corona virus. In addition, the next plenary session will be shortened and moved from Strasbourg to Brussels, as a spokeswoman for the German Press Agency in Brussels said on Tuesday. The plenary session of this week had already been moved to Brussels and had been reduced to one day, this Tuesday.

The next plenary session was originally supposed to be from 30. March to April 2nd at the French parliament in Strasbourg. Instead, it is now scheduled for the afternoon of April 1st and the morning of April 2nd. On Tuesday, after a trip to Italy, Parliament Chairman David Sassoli had already taken a 14 – issue daily quarantine. (dpa)

Chairman of the European Parliament under Coronavirus – Crisis management heavily criticized

Several MEPs have criticized the European Parliament's crisis management in the face of the coronavirus epidemic. One of the reasons: The parliament chairman David Sassoli is currently after a trip to Italy as a precautionary measure in a voluntary 14 – Daily quarantine.

Parliament would be well advised to freeze its own activities for a while in order to curb the further spread of Sars-CoV-2 Philippe Lamberts, Chairman of the Greens / EFA Group in the European Parliament, said in Brussels on Tuesday. There are many technical possibilities to continue the work of the parliament, according to Lamberts.

The EU parliament only meets one this week instead of four as usual Days. The meeting was also moved from Strasbourg, France to Brussels. The European Parliament is now largely unable to work and has no leadership, said Left Group leader Martin Schirdewan.

The European Parliament has to catch up with the organization in times of crisis, said the German Greens MP Michael Bloss. Protocols would have to be prepared for this. (dpa)

EU-Parlamentsvorsitzender David Sassoli
EU Parliament President David Sassoli Image: François WALSCHAERTS / AFP

Greece closes schools and universities for two weeks because of Corona

Greece will close schools, universities, day care centers and similar institutions for two weeks. This is announced by the Ministry of Health. (Reuters)

bcc

