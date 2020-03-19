Skin Packaging Market regional analysis, Competitive Strategies with Top players: Sealed Air, DuPont, Bemis Company, The Dow Chemical Company, WestRock

Skin Packaging Market Overview:

The Global Skin Packaging Market has been estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 7.54 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 11.57 billion in 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “Skin Packaging Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” in his database. This rising trend can be attributed to the rising demand for better packaging methods that increase the shelf-life and appeal of the product. This has motivated the packaging industry to innovate and apply new ideas due to the rising demand of packed ready to consume products.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Sealed Air, DuPont, Bemis Company Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, WestRock Company, CLONDALKIN GROUP, Klöckner Pentaplast, Foremost Graphics Group, GMondini, Berry Global Inc., and Reynolds.

By Material,

Plastic,Polyethylene (PE),Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET),Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC),Others,

Paper & Paperboard,White Lined Chipboard (WLC),Solid Bleached Board (SBS),Others,

By Type,Carded Skin,Non-Carded Skin,

By Heat Seal Coating,Water based,Solvent based,Others,

By End-User,

Food,-Meat,Poultry,Seafood,Fresh Produce,

Consumer Goods,-Toys & Related Goods,Electronic Products,Electrical Components,Others,

Industrial Goods,-Tools,Spare Parts / Automotive Parts,Others



Scope of the Report

Skin Packaging refers to a packaging method where the product is packed covered with a type of plastic sheet on one side and paperboard on another. This method is used to display the product improving its appeal. This type of packaging is usually carried out in small volumes for retail sale purposes.

The Skin Packaging Market report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to supply specific and reliable analysis. The report also provides an in depth Market share perspective also as strategic recommendations, manufacturers supported the emerging segments.

Assessment of key market trends having a positive impact on the market over subsequent two years, including an in-depth report analysis of market segmentation, including sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The research provides Skin Packaging Market dynamics, including business growth drivers, potential opportunities, constraints, threats, challenges and other market current trends.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Rise in demand for packaged food products that are ready to consume have been increasing, with it the demand for skin packaging is also on the rise due to its advantage of easy to use display

Due to the requirement of less packaging material and its properties of sealing the product tightly which does not permits the outer factors to interfere with the product

Market Restraints:

This type of packaging is usually considered for small volumes and are not usually used for fragile products because the product can be damaged

Rising concerns about the environment and stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic for this packaging is one of the factors to halt the market growth as the plastic used is not bio-degradable

Key questions answered in the report:

How was the performance of developing regional markets in the past five years?

What are the key features of products attracting high consumer demand in the Skin Packaging Market?

Which factors will be responsible for market growth in the near future?

What will be the size of the market in terms of value and volume?

Which players are expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

