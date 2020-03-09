Skin and Wound Disinfection market is expected to reach US$ 52,402.42 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period primarily due to rise in prevalence of metabolic disorders such as diabetes

An erudite report of a worldwide Skin and Wound Disinfection market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Insights. The statistical report offers an appropriate analysis of recent trends and technological advancements in global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India. The data also uses useful tools, methodologies and standard operating procedures carried out by top-level industries to support its analysis. Moreover, the study also applies effective exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research techniques.

Diabetes is one of the major chronic ailments with prevalence rates as high as 9%. People with diabetes are more prone to skin and wound infections such as diabetic-foot ulcers. Companies such as Smith & Nephew provide alginate dressings which have the highest market revenue of US$ 1,842.44 million for the year 2018 within the wound dressing market. High prevalence of burns in lower and middle income countries would expand the global skin and wound disinfection market. According to the WHO, more than 180,000 deaths are due to burns. Factors which can slow down the growth rate would be affordability pertaining to cost of wound dressings along with ignorance regarding diabetic foot ulcers. However with the increase in ageing population and prevalence of metabolic disorders on the rise, the global skin and wound disinfection market is set to grow exponentially.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Global Skin and Wound Disinfection market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, Global Skin and Wound Disinfection market is expected to reach US$ 52402.42 million by 2027, as the number of people suffering from metabolic disorders such as diabetes, obesity etc. is on the rise.

Open wound segment is expected to witness a considerable growth over the next eight years due to increase in prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers and surgical site infections.

In terms of market by treatment, skin and wound disinfection products account for the largest market share followed by therapy. Increased demand for alginate dressings followed by gauze and hydrocolloids would fuel the market.

With respect to end-users, hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to patients preferring hospitals for primary point of contact for burns and Surgeries.

Asia Pacific Global Skin and Wound Disinfection market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to high prevalence of bacterial infections caused due to diabetes in countries such as China, India etc.

Some of the players operating in the skin and wound disinfection market are 3M.,Smith&Nephew, Coloplast A/S,ConvaTec,Inc., KCI Licensing, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Systagenix amongst others.

Skin and Wound Disinfection Market:

By Wound Type:

Open Wound Penetrating wounds

Puncture wounds

Surgical wounds and Incisions

Thermal, chemical, or electrical burns

Bites and stings

Avulsion

Gunshot wounds

Others Blunt trauma wounds

Abrasions

Lacerations

Skin tears

Others

Closed wound types Contusions Blisters Seroma Hematoma Crush Injuries Others

Ulcers Pressure ulcer Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Venous ulcer (VLU) Genital ulcer Others

Others (Burns, etc.)

By Treatment:

Product Advanced Dressings

Biological Dressings

Synthetic Dressings

Natural Dressings Collagen Products Antimicrobial Dressings Surgical Sealants Foam Dressings Gauze & Hydrocolloids Film Dressings Hydrogels Composites Alginate Dressings Anti-Adhesion Products Disinfectant Spray Others

Medications Topical Injectable Others

Therapy Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Oxygen Wound Therapy Compression Wound Therapy Electrical Stimulation Wound Therapy Others

Others (home remedies, etc.)

By End-users:

Hospitals

Clinics

Outpatient Settings

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



