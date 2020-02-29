Ski professional Thomas Dreßen bulges both shoulders

Thomas Dreßen drove to the finish line independently after his fall in the Super-G from Hinterstoder, with the inflated airbag he looked a little like a comic superhero. But he is invulnerable: The best German ski racer injured both shoulders in the accident on Saturday and is in danger of dropping out of the World Cup for the last season of the season left as well as the right joint. “The pain is severe in both shoulders,” reported the 26 year old. It was initially unclear whether ligaments were also injured in the accident, which could mean a compulsory break and the premature end of his World Cup season. A diagnosis was expected after an MRI scan to be performed in Munich on Monday.

Jawollja: Thomas Dreßen has had a strong season so far. Photo: Barbara Gindl / AFP

The alpine ace, which had already won three races this season and was third on the podium three times, made a mistake in extremely complicated conditions with soft and sometimes heavy braking snow and slipped away. Dreessen hit her right shoulder. His airbag opened, and his left shoulder was hit too. Both joints, however, straightened out again.

Dreßen had already had a serious fall in the fall 2018 injured on the shoulder and had to be operated on. In Hinterstoder he accused the organizers of not having ideally prepared the slope. Because it was so warm, the snow was treated with salt on the ideal line and made accessible. At the edges, however, the ground was soft and dangerous. “In my opinion, they could have salted more widely,” he said.

The conditions were extremely challenging. Former German service provider and current TV expert Felix Neureuther said on the ARD: “It's like driving on raw eggs.” Because the skis hardly find any support in the soft snow, other riders also slipped away. The World Cup overall leader and Hinterstoder co-favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was hit like Dreßen.

Kriechmayr wins ahead of Caviezel

The Kitzbühel winner of 2018 now hopes that he has not seriously injured himself so that he can compete in a downhill and a Super-G in Kvitfjell next week – that are the last two speed races before the World Cup final in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The races in Scandinavia are in Upper Bavaria, in Norway he had already won once. “My goal is to be in Kvitfjell, but only if it fits the security,” he clarified.

The victory in Hinterstoder went to the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr ahead of Mauro Caviezel Switzerland and his compatriot Matthias Mayer. Best German was Josef Ferstl as 13., Who was the only DSV athlete among the top 30 drove. Andreas Sander retired after a fall but did not appear to have been injured. (AP)