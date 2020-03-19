Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market Research Report Explores The Trade Trends For The Forecast Amount | 2020 – 2025

Global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism Market presents a comprehensive assessment of the market. It does so through the quantitative and qualitative insights, historical data, and future predictions about the market size, share which are all validated and authenticated. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. SWOT analysis has been used to understand the Strength, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses. Therefore, this intelligent study serves as a depository of analysis and information for every aspect of the global market, including but not limited to: Geographies, Technology, Product Types, Applications, Industry Verticals, and Distribution Channels.

China and Indonesia will be the major source market for Singapore MICE tourism by the year end of 2021. India will be the third leading source market for Singapore MICE tourism by 2021. Japan stand at the fourth spot with XX% share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals. South Korea and Thailand holds the fifth and sixth highest share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals, being followed by United States by the year end of 2021.

Singapore is one of the world’s top MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) destination. Singapore is a stellar MICE city, maintaining a perfect tourism impression among world-wide travelers with its stable and conducive business environment, convenient transportation, pleasant environment and well-appointed facilities. These factors tend to attract international organizations to base their regional offices in the city. Singapore has always been a magnetic venue for business and leisure. Sightseeing, catering, entertainment, business events and exhibitions together create an integrated tourism chain in this country. Facilities for both business and leisure such as World Resort Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Merlion’s Park, Suntec Singapore and Singapore EXPO ensure Singapore’s position as a prime MICE destination. Singapore provides a conducive platform for MICE travelers to achieve their success in Singapore through a dynamic environment underpinned by vibrant knowledge, wide networks, ease of doing business and a sense of fun.

Singapore MICE Travelers Insights

Singapore MICE Tourism Market Revenue Insights

Japan MICE travelers has enjoyed a significant role in contributing revenue to the Singapore economy in 2015. Japan contributed 18.1% share in 2015 but Japan will not retain its #1 position in the revenue generator due to the fall in the MICE travelers’ in Singapore. It is predicted that China, India and Indonesia will be leading revenue generators by the year end of 2021. Other countries such as South Korea, United States and Thailand will also be the major revenue generators by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled “” Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016 – 2021” provides detailed information on the Singapore MICE Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MICE travelers flows and revenue to Singapore. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Singapore MICE tourism market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the Singapore MICE tourism market.

This 115 Page report with 84 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:

1. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 20 Country Analysis (2010 – 2021)

4. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Growth Drivers

5. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Challenges

Singapore MICE Tourism Market – 20 Countries Covered

1. Indonesia

2. Malaysia

3. Philippines

4. Japan

5. Thailand

6. China

7. Taiwan

8. Hong Kong

9. South Korea

10. India

11. France

12. Germany

13. Italy

14. Netherlands

15. United Kingdom

16. Canada

17. United States

18. New Zealand

19. Australia

20. South Africa

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Introduction: The executive summary of the report provides an overview of the entire research and analysis on the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism. It also includes market size and CAGR forecasts presented using easy-to-understand statistics.

The executive summary of the report provides an the entire research and analysis on the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism. It also includes market presented using easy-to-understand statistics. Factors Analysis: This section includes deeper analysis of risk and influence factors, challenges, macroscopic indicators, risks, drivers, and opportunities .

This section includes deeper analysis of risk and influence factors, challenges, macroscopic indicators, . Segment Analysis: Readers are provided with exhaustive analysis of leading product and application segments of the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism, including their market share and CAGR forecasts.

Readers are provided with exhaustive analysis of leading product and application segments of the global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism, including their Value Chain Analysis: The report offers accurate and comprehensive analysis on sales channels, raw materials, and the value chain.

The report offers accurate and comprehensive analysis on Competitiveness: The report provides crucial data based on the company profile, product portfolio, product and service cost, potential, sales and revenue generated by the key pioneers and other leading companies.

The Objectives of the Report are:

To analyse and forecast the market size of Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism in the global market.

To study the global key players , SWOT analysis , value and global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism share for leading players.

, value and global Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism share for leading players. To determine, explain and forecast the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism by type, end use, and region.

To analyse the market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge , restraints and risks of global key regions.

, restraints and risks of global key regions. To find out significant trends and factors driving or restraining the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism growth.

or restraining the Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism growth. To analyse the opportunities in Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

in Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. To critically analyse each submarket in terms of individual growth trend and their contribution to Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism.

and their contribution to Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (Mice) Tourism. To understand competitive developments such as agreements, expansions, new product launches, and possessions in the market.

new product launches, and possessions in the market. To strategically outline the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About Us:

Qurate Business Intelligence delivers unique market research solutions to its customers and help them to get equipped with refined information and market insights derived from reports. We are committed to providing best business services and easy processes to get the same. Qurate Business Intelligence considers themselves as strategic partners of their customers and always shows the keen level of interest to deliver quality.

Contact Us:Web:

www.qurateresearch.com

E-mail:

sales@qurateresearch.com

Ph: US – +13393375221, IN – +919881074592